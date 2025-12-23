Is There a Future For Dogecoin?

Key Points

Dogecoin has lost over half its value.

Its brief period of success in 2021 spawned a wave of imitators.

There's nothing special about Dogecoin, and it's unlikely to bounce back.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Last December, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) reached $0.43, its best mark since an all-time high of $0.74 in 2021. The news that Elon Musk, a Dogecoin supporter, would be heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sent the original meme coin soaring.

But a year later, Musk stepped down from DOGE, which was later dissolved, and Dogecoin is on life support. The cryptocurrency is down 58% in 2025 (as of Dec. 17), and its future prospects look dim.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dogecoin doesn't have anything unique to offer

Dogecoin was a novel concept when it launched in 2013 -- a cryptocurrency that didn't take itself seriously, based on a popular meme at the time. It was reasonably successful, but when Elon Musk took an interest in it, Dogecoin's popularity surged. At its peak in 2021, it had a market cap of over $80 billion.

That success led to a massive wave of imitators, as meme coins became a cryptocurrency version of the get-rich-quick scheme. For an idea of just how flooded the market is, CoinGecko currently tracks 5,800 meme coins.

Being the first mover is often an advantage. Bitcoin is probably the largest cryptocurrency because it was the first. But being the first meme coin doesn't do much for Dogecoin and is arguably a disadvantage. People who buy meme coins typically look for new ones that could increase in value by 1,000 times, however remote the possibility may be. Dogecoin is old news at this point and far too big to deliver those kinds of returns.

Dogecoin has a future in the sense that it will likely stick around and retain some support. That said, this cryptocurrency's best days are behind it.

Should you buy stock in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.