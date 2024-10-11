Thematic Investing Trending with Clients

According to new research from BNP Paribas and Coalition Greenwich, investors are increasingly focused on strategies that drive both growth and positive societal impact. Thematic investing, which identifies long-term trends related to technology, demographics, and sustainability, has gained popularity, with 63% of respondents prioritizing impact and sustainable outcomes.

Thematic strategies are especially appealing in areas like artificial intelligence, clean energy, and water management. European investors are leading in the adoption of these strategies, with participation growing from 46% to 61% since 2020.

Themes like gender diversity, demographic inequalities, and mobility are also gaining attention. As the economic landscape evolves, thematic investments are becoming a preferred way for investors to align their portfolios with future trends.

Finsum: Thematic investing can be a wonderful way to connect with clients, and to dive deep into their interests in the portfolio construction

