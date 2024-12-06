The9: Partner Amends JV Agreement To Increase Revenue And Profit Guarantee

(RTTNews) - The9 Limited (NCTY) announced that its subsidiary Shanghai The9 Information Technology signed an amendment agreement to joint venture agreement with its joint venture partner Zhejiang Huanyu Network Technology or Huanyu. Huanyu originally committed that the Joint Venture will have game revenues of at least RMB 600 million and a profit of RMB 200 million in 2025. Based on the Agreement, Huanyu increased its commitment that the Joint Venture will have game revenues of at least RMB 900 million and a profit of RMB 300 million in 2025, and the committed growth of game revenues and profit by at least 30% annually in 2026 and 2027 remains the same.

"In the past few months, we have been thrilled by the quality of MIR M. Other than MIR M, we will also cooperate with The9 to let our Joint Venture operate other games. We are more confident to the financial performance of our Joint Venture with The9 and that is the reason we entered into an amendment agreement to increase our revenue and profit guarantee," said Liu Huan, CEO of Huanyu.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.