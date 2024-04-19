The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, Broadridge Financial and Textron

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 19, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR and Textron Inc. TXT.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Alphabet and Johnson & Johnson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

NVIDIA has literally emerged as the market's collective play on the outlook for artificial intelligence; the stock is up +72.7% this year vs. +7.8% for the Zacks Tech sector and +5.6% for the S&P 500 index. The Zacks analyst believes that strong growth of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and the demand for GPU’s have resulted in the company’s stocks skyrocketing. Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space, while it is also leaving giant imprints on the Gaming and ProViz end markets.

However, its near-term prospects are likely to be hurt by softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Alphabet shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the last six months (+12.9% vs. +14.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet’s sluggish network advertisement business have been casting a cloud over its prospects. Also, increasing litigation issues and expenses remain concerns.

Yet, expanding data centers, strong focus on bolstering generative AI capabilities and deepening focus on the wearables category remain major tailwinds. The company’s efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry as well as autonomous driving space also gives cause for optimism.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-10.9% vs. +15.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue to ail. The company faces the upcoming patent expiration of Stelara. Though it has taken meaningful steps to resolve its talc and opioid litigation, uncertainty regarding the talc litigations persists.

However, its Innovative Medicine Unit is outdoing the markets currently, and the MedTech unit is is showing improving trends, driven by a recovery in surgical procedures and contribution from new products. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. and Textron Inc.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.