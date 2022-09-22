The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Danaher, Raytheon Technologies, Stryker Corporation and Vale

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Danaher and Raytheon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Danaher Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Microsoft shares have declined -18.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -25.6%, reflecting the dominance of its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. That said, the company’s increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.

Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance.

The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices.

Danaher shares have declined -14.2% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s decline of -26.5%. Danaher’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate risks in one end market with strength across the others. Danaher also stands to benefit from Danaher Business System (DBS), healthy rewards to its shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead.

Also, solid traction of Danaher’s Life Sciences business, fueled by healthy demand for bioprocessing products, may drive its revenues in the quarters ahead. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

Raytheon Technologies shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+2.3% vs. -3.6%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon. A steady recovery in commercial air traffic has been boosting commercial OEM as well as commercial aftermarket sales for Raytheon in the recent times.

It achieved $80 million of incremental merger synergies in the second quarter and aims at achieving $335 million of incremental cost synergies during 2022. The stock holds a solid solvency position.

Yet, economic sanctions imposed by governments in response to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine might hurt Raytheon. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Purchase order declines, with original equipment manufacturer customers delaying orders, pose a risk to the stock.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Stryker Corporation and Vale S.A.

