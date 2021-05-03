The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, Google, BlackRock, Automatic Data Processing and Ford Motor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 3, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and Ford Motor Company F.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Apple, Alphabet and BlackRock

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple, Alphabet, and BlackRock. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Apple have outperformed the broader market in the last one-year period (+84.2% vs. +51.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Apple has been benefiting from robust performances of App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.

Moreover, iPad, Mac and Wearables contributed strongly to the quarterly results. Further, iPhone sales increased due to strong demand for iPhone 12 devices. China and Japan iPhone sales increased significantly.

Furthermore, Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch as well as robust growth in the Services business.

Alphabet shares have gained +24.4% over the last three months against the S&P 500’s gain of +12.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that expanding data centers will continue to bolster Alphabet's presence in the cloud space as reflected by the first-quarter results.

Meanwhile, Google’s robust mobile search is also gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term.

Further, its deepening focus on the wearables category remains a tailwind. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.

Shares of BlackRock have gained +33.2% in the past six months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +42.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong liquidity position, strategic acquisitions and initiatives to restructure the equity business are likely to keep aiding revenues as well as expand the company’s global reach.

Meanwhile, steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance is likely to continue boosting revenue growth. Also, the capital deployments activities look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value. However, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Automatic Data Processing and Ford Motor.

