The Year in IPOs

You can often tell the health of the stock market by the number and performance of initial public offerings, or IPOs. As 2022 has seen a bear market in the major averages, it’s not surprising at all that it hasn’t been a great year for the IPO market either. As of Dec. 5, there were 173 IPOs in the U.S. stock market in 2022, a whopping 82.3% decline from the same period in 2021, during which 980 companies had made their public debut.

The performance of most of these IPOs hasn’t been stellar either. Whereas in boom years big IPOs often jump 50% or more on their first day of trading, 2022 saw a very muted market, with many IPOs now trading well below their initial offering prices. Here are some of the most notable IPOs of 2022, including a quick look at how they’ve traded since they went public.

Bausch & Lomb (BLCO)

IPO date: May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022 IPO price: $18

$18 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $15.22

Bausch & Lomb traded up slightly on its first day, to $18.50, but it was priced at a disappointing level, well below its initial range of $21-$24. The stock remains about 15% below its initial offering price.

Belite Bio (BLTE)

IPO date: April 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 IPO price: $6

$6 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $31.12

Belite Bio is one of the few bright spots in the 2022 IPO market. After coming public in the mid-single digits, the stock has posted a gain of about 425%, as of Dec. 9. The biotech company’s products are still in the experimental stage, but it does have one eye disease treatment in late-stage clinical testing.

Excelerate Energy (EE)

IPO date: April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022 IPO price: $24

$24 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $27.07

Excelerate Energy, a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals, went public at the high end of its $21-$24 initial offering range. In a year in which energy stocks boomed, Excelerate Energy has done better than the market as a whole, sitting about 13% above its IPO price, as of Dec. 9.

Modiv (MDV)

IPO date: Feb. 11, 2022

Feb. 11, 2022 IPO price: $25

$25 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $13.36

Modiv is a real estate investment trust that came to market during a time of skyrocketing interest rates, which increases the firm’s cost of capital. As a result, its share price has been nearly cut in half, although it still sports a healthy 8.34% dividend yield.

TPG Inc (TPG)

IPO date: Jan. 13, 2022

Jan. 13, 2022 IPO price: $29.50

$29.50 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $31.88

TPG Inc. is one of the last big private equity firms to go public, and it did so in a decidedly choppy market. However, the stock has held up relatively well in a rough year, up a few percentage points over its IPO price.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)

IPO date: Jan. 7, 2022

Jan. 7, 2022 IPO price: $19

$19 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $35.65

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has been a market darling in 2022, nearly doubling from its IPO price in January 2022. A big part of the year’s move came thanks to FDA support for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, which drove the stock up about 70% in a single day.

Mobileye Global (MBLY)

IPO date: Oct. 26, 2022

Oct. 26, 2022 IPO price: $21

$21 Price as of Dec. 9, 2022: $33.70

Mobileye Global has rocketed higher in 2022 on the back of analyst upgrades and a huge potential market. The company develops autonomous driving technology and was spun off from chip maker Intel.

