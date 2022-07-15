The Week in Crypto: Evolution of NFTs & More
What is the future of non-fungible tokens? Will they become more than digital art and collectibles? A couple of experts certainly think so.
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25
One says NFTs will become like mobile apps, where creators cash in without requiring a purchase. NFTs also are expected to be at the center of the next version of the internet, referred to as Web3.
Sudhir Khatwani, crypto expert and founder of The Money Mongers, said, “The current fixation with NFTs as collectibles can be a stumbling block to the development of a thriving NFT ecosystem in the future. In my opinion, whether or not NFTs will have a boom in the future depends on whether they simply remain within the collectibles field or if they go on to become utilities.”
See more about the future of NFTs and the rest of the Week in Crypto.
Also See: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022
NFTs & Games
- What’s Next in the World of NFTs?
- Biggest Security Concerns Around NFTs
- Best NFT Marketplaces
- Best NFT Drop Calendars to Follow and Help You Invest
Trending
- What Is Bitcoin Halving? Everything You Need To Know
- Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022
- Litecoin Price Prediction
- Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2022
- Oasis Network (ROSE): Is This Crypto a Good Investment?
- What Is Celsius Crypto Network?
Coming Up
- NFT Games: How Easy Is It To Play?
- How Do You Create an NFT?
- How To Buy and Sell NFTs
- How Do Crypto Prices Affect NFT Values?
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
- States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
- Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
- 12 Expenses Successful People Don't Waste Time or Money On
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Evolution of NFTs & More
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.