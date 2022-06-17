Cryptocurrency had the same rough week as every other part of the economy, with Bitcoin dropping below $25,000 for the first time since the end of 2020, Coinbase cutting 18% of its workforce and the bear market wreaking havoc across the digital currency world.

Discover: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Find: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

But we also brought you some great Crypto 101 content – things to consider for the upswing.

Check out the Week in Crypto.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Crypto Winter and More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.