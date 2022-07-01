The Week in Crypto: Bitcoin Buoyancy, NFT Games & More
This crypto winter will last up to 18 months and then Bitcoin will take off again, according to a projection by Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals. By the first quarter of 2024, Edelman said, Bitcoin’s price could be $60,000 to $100,000.
Also this week, we kicked off a new segment around non-fungible tokens and crypto games.
Crypto News
- Bitcoin Buoyancy: Why This Money Expert Still Calls Crypto ‘Wealth Creation Opportunity’ Not Seen in 35 Years
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Downgrades Coinbase to Sell as Crypto Winter Takes Hold
- FTX Rumored To Be Closing in on Deal To Buy Embattled Crypto Lender BlockFi
- Grayscale Initiates Lawsuit Against SEC Following Spot Bitcoin ETF Denial
