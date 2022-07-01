This crypto winter will last up to 18 months and then Bitcoin will take off again, according to a projection by Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals. By the first quarter of 2024, Edelman said, Bitcoin’s price could be $60,000 to $100,000.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

Find: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

Also this week, we kicked off a new segment around non-fungible tokens and crypto games.

See everything from the Week in Crypto.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Week in Crypto: Bitcoin Buoyancy, NFT Games & More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.