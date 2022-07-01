Cryptocurrencies

The Week in Crypto: Bitcoin Buoyancy, NFT Games & More

Chris Cluff GOBankingRates
This crypto winter will last up to 18 months and then Bitcoin will take off again, according to a projection by Ric Edelman, founder of Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals. By the first quarter of 2024, Edelman said, Bitcoin’s price could be $60,000 to $100,000.  

Also this week, we kicked off a new segment around non-fungible tokens and crypto games.

