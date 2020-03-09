The Vix Hit Its Highest Level Since the Financial Crisis

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, spikes to its highest level as stocks tumble and oil prices plunge.

The market’s volatile stretch is continuing on Monday, as stocks tumble across the board on renewed coronavirus fears, and the Vix, the market’s fear gauge, soars.

The negative economic impact of the growing outbreak is undeniable, but still highly uncertain—a recipe for panic in the market. Add a price war in global oil markets, and the rout is on. Stocks tumbled across the board after the open on Monday, into a circuit breaker that kicked in to briefly halt trading down 7%.

The intense trading action means a soaring Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX—a measure of market volatility calculated from pricing of S&P 500 options for the next month. The VIX spiked to an intraday high of 62.12 on Monday morning, from a close of 41.94 on Friday.

By early afternoon, it had pared back slightly, to 51, up 22%, and was on pace for its highest close since March 2009. Less than three weeks ago, when the S&P 500 hit its most recent record high on Feb. 19, the VIX was in the low teens.

A 62 reading is the highest the VIX has been since December 2008—another highly volatile stretch for the market around the financial crisis.

The S&P 500 was down 6.4% in early-afternoon trading, to 2780.

