There are numerous cryptocurrencies worth considering in today's landscape, but if I were to pick the one with the most upside potential, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) takes the crown.

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) typically holds the title of the ultimate cryptocurrency no matter the market conditions, Ethereum demands recognition and could be an ideal opportunity for investors.

The bottom line

Across several fundamental metrics, Ethereum stands strong, with robust decentralization and security features second only to Bitcoin. Its extensive track record of functionality further solidifies its status as a top contender.

But the main reason Ethereum is my choice as the ultimate cryptocurrency to buy today has to do with the gap between its current price and its all-time high. In April 2021, it reached a price of over $4,600. Today, it's trading at around $3,100, presenting an opportunity to capitalize on a 40% increase should it reclaim its former glory.

Being below its all-time high doesn't automatically make it a worthy investment, but the substantial gap from its peak value is particularly enticing due to promising future events. One of these is the potential approval of an Ethereum ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The next crypto ETF?

Following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, Ethereum ETFs appear to be the next logical step in the convergence of traditional finance and crypto. With its own ETF, Ethereum would be opened up to a broader investor base in the stock market, injecting new capital and potentially driving up its price.

There is some concern about when approval will occur because government agencies are finding it difficult to categorize Ethereum as a security or a commodity, like Bitcoin. If it is a security, the chances of approval look unlikely.

But given the comments from the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that Ethereum is a commodity, along with the growing appetite of investors seeking exposure to it, approval should happen one day. And if it does, it could add new demand as Wall Street looks to get its hands on the world's second most-valuable cryptocurrency.

The future of finance

Another factor in Ethereum's appeal is its pivotal role in the future of tokenization, which involves digitizing real-world assets like real estate, stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments and representing them as digital tokens on a blockchain.

Analysts expect the tokenization market to be worth $10 trillion by 2030. With its sophisticated smart-contract capabilities (the foundation of tokenizing assets), as well as its proven security and decentralization, Ethereum is in a position to become the preferred blockchain for tokenization projects.

This shift toward tokenization could revolutionize traditional financial markets, offering greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says tokenization will be "the next generation for markets." And it seems that BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is putting its money where Fink's mouth is, launching a tokenized money-market fund on the Ethereum blockchain in late March.

The undisputed DeFi champion

While Ethereum's future looks bright as it begins to be leveraged in new and innovative ways, the blockchain currently dominates one of the primary sectors of crypto: decentralized finance (DeFi). Brimming with potential, the DeFi economy is made up of non-fungible tokens, stablecoins, and much more. While Ethereum isn't the only blockchain that offers DeFi functionality, it is the clear leader.

Today, approximately 60% of the DeFi economy's value calls Ethereum home, making it an ideal proxy for investors to gain comprehensive exposure to the sector's burgeoning potential. The DeFi landscape is often portrayed as highly competitive, but the reality is that the crypto remains the undisputed champion. With its clear plan to introduce upgrades and grow its capabilities, Ethereum will likely widen the gap that separates itself from competitors for years to come.

Ethereum is one of the premier cryptocurrencies on the market. With several catalysts on the horizon, it has short-term allure along with serious long-term potential, making it the ultimate cryptocurrency to invest in today.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

