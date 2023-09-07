The Top 5 Robot Stocks Automating Investment Returns Now

AI is hot, and nowhere is it hotter than on the front lines where the technology is being used. The companies with the most to gain are the robotics companies, which use AI to power valuable tools and machines: tools and machines that aid productivity and the bottom line. However, not all robotics companies are the same, which opens the question of the correct 1 to buy.

Today, we’re looking at the top 5 robotics companies generating more than just headlines. They generate revenue and profits, and the outlook for their growth is robust. The outlook for AI stocks and services is a high-double-digit CAGR for at least the next 10 years, a pace that will double the industry more than once in the same period.

Rockwell Automation for Industrial Exposure to AI

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has been a leader in robotics and automating industrial applications for decades. The company focuses on the automotive and food industries, but its applications can be used in virtually any manufacturing process. CV or computer vision are among the many uses of AI in these processes. CV is used to track the flow of objects and inspections and is among the most promising applications of AI today.

Rockwell Automation’s Q2 results are mixed regarding the analysts' estimates; it missed the top and bottom lines, but this is not a red flag. The results included double-digit top and bottom-line growth and guidance that led the analysts to raise targets for Q3 and the year. Rockwell Automation is also a solid dividend-paying stock. The stock yields about 1.5%, aligning with the S&P 500, and is a reliable payout. The company pays only 40% of its earnings and has a 13-year track record of annual distribution increases.

Teradyne Exists Alongside Rockwell Automation

Teradyne (NYSE: TER) is another industrial robot maker alongside Rockwell Automation. Its products and robots are designed to automate testing and the automation of industrial manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through 2 robotics companies that are wholly-owned subsidiaries: Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots. Teradyne’s Q2 results are much different than Rockwell's. It outperformed the top and bottom line estimates despite a YOY decline in business.

Intuitive Surgical Automates Medicine: AI Helps

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has been revolutionizing and automating surgical procedures for nearly 3 decades. Its Davinci Surgical System allows for less invasive procedures and faster recovery times and has seen a surge in demand. The company has been expanding the use of its technology as well as deepening penetration of existing markets, which is driving growth in 2023. Highlights of results this year include double-digit growth, accelerating growth, and outperformance. Looking to next year, the company is expected to maintain the current pace of growth.

Zebra Technologies Automates Remote Workflows

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) manufactures an assortment of high-impact, ultra-durable digital devices for automating and enhancing performance at remote worksites. This includes hand-held devices, IoT devices, and robots. The company’s robots can work independently or alongside human employees to increase efficiency.

The 2023 results are mixed. The company is experiencing sequential and YOY declines in revenue and earnings due to weakened demand. However, business is still well above 2019, and growth is expected to resume next fiscal period. Next year, the margin is expected to widen significantly and drive a 20% increase in EPS.

UiPath Makes Software Robots: AKA AI Applications

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is an interesting robotics company focused on software robots. Software robots are useful in automating digitized business applications and are launched from the cloud. They include unattended, attended, and test bots that can be used to test new AI applications. Unlike C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which is having difficulty gaining traction, UiPath is growing top and bottom-line results, producing profits, and outpacing consensus estimates.

