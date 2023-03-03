The Top 5 Investment Plays for Blockchain

The early days of blockchain are now behind us. The “Bitcoin Mania” of late 2017 has come and gone. By now, most of you are familiar with at least the basics of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and Bitcoin. Many of you have also likely had some sort of exposure to cryptocurrencies. It is easier than ever to own crypto thanks to the launch of Bitcoin ETFs. And you do not have to have a wallet or an exchange app on your phone. You can load up in BTCUSD as easily as you buy shares of Nvidia.



Now, a new class of crypto has emerged. The space has evolved and profits will mount up for those who take advantage. Those who don’t adapt will be left behind.



New, exciting, ten-bagger profit potential themes are all around us. Rather than just searching for Bitcoin, big money has been made in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and meme-coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, while DeFi (decentralized finance) has become the name of the game.



The new opportunities do not come without risk. Do a quick Google search for “Luna Terra Stablecoin” and you’ll see exactly what I mean. How do you know if the coin you’ve decided to load up on is going to hit or miss? How will you profit amidst this backdrop of an ever-changing landscape?



In a world where Central Banks have opened the spigots and quantitative easing has become the norm, crypto is taking on a new role. Bitcoin has seen its legitimization as an asset class. Bitcoin futures volumes have been shooting up month by month. Publicly traded companies here in the U.S. are beginning to load up Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. Yes, you read that correctly. Companies and shareholders alike are making the conscious decision to diversify their cash holdings by adding cryptocurrency.



We are not talking about a hundred bucks here or there; we are talking billions of dollars. In total, 23 publicly traded companies are holding nearly $4 billion in Bitcoin. Between ETFs, countries like El Salvador, and public and private companies, there is over $28 billion in Bitcoin being held on balance sheets like treasuries.



What happens if this becomes standard practice across all publicly traded companies? That increase in demand is likely to spark yet another surge past all-time highs.



Behind the market’s recent headlines about the energy crisis in Europe and the Fed starting to unwind its balance sheet, the land grab in the blockchain world has begun. It started as a gimmick, with companies changing their names to attract new investors. Now, it has evolved to well-established industries using the blockchain technology to cut costs, improve margins and boost their bottom lines.



Huge corporations like Walmart, UnitedHealth, and BMW have been adapting blockchain technology to suit their needs. And it’s more than just concepts and budding partnerships; there are real-world applications for blockchain which are already making huge changes in industries across the world. The revolution is just beginning.



A few short years ago, no one would have thought that these digital assets would be used to purchase real-world goods. Companies all over the world are now accepting crypto as payment. You can now use Dogecointo buy a Tesla or even a trip to the movies at AMC. How about a trip to the moon with Dogecoin? No, seriously, you can use Dogecoin to pay SpaceX for an upcoming space mission.



In this article, I’m going to make sure that you won’t get hurt chasing fake blockchain companies. Instead, I’ll steer you toward investment ideas which are still fundamentally sound and built around real, sustainable businesses. Legitimization was a big buzzword surrounding Bitcoin. Nowadays it’s all about the Ethereum blockchain and decentralized finance. It has the power to take everyday companies and turn them into the next big thing.



Continued . . .



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Will You Profit from the Blockchain Boom?



According to experts, it's 10 times more valuable than the internet. This "Internet of Money" is already impacting every industry and changing how the world does business. It's projected to skyrocket +1,505% to $163.8 billion by 2029.



Now, Zacks is targeting blockchain technology that drives cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and others. The goal is to ride the growing boom to potential quadruple-digit gains over the long term.



Special opportunity ends at midnight Sunday, March 5.



See our blockchain stocks >>



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



When looking at the cryptocurrency ecosystem, you find that there are plenty of ways to invest in the blockchain. We can break down these stocks into five main categories.



1) The “Picks and Axes” and Miners



During the gold rush, the ones who really got rich were the ones selling the picks and axes. That is, the companies which provided the tools for the speculators to go out and try to find their fortunes. In the cryptocurrency world, this refers to the companies which make the chips and hardware used for mining operations. Examples would include a host of semiconductor companies.



Then there are the miners themselves. Miners confirm transactions from node to node by solving the cryptographic problem and are then rewarded in units of the cryptocurrency. Already we are seeing publicly traded companies which “mine” cryptocurrency. These companies mine the currency then immediately sell them on the open market and pass through the gains to shareholders. Think of them as you would a pipeline company in the energy sector. These companies are small now, but could become much larger in time.



There are even “green miners” out there. These are companies that use renewable energy to power their crypto mining operations. Dividends are increased over time because the negative draw of electricity costs are not a major factor.



2) The Cloud



No other industry has been as dependent on the cloud for its development as blockchain. The need to distribute a ledger across the world, with no centralized ownership or authority overseeing transactions plays into the strengths of the cloud. However, the cloud is still at risk here, as blockchain technology can distribute storage across the globe, fighting the centralized nature of traditional cloud services. Still, this industry can adapt the technology to benefit.



3) Decentralized Finance (DeFi)



Among the most disruptive industries for blockchain is payment processing. Rather than your traditional financial intermediary, blockchain technology allows for a distributed, open, public ledger where transactions are confirmed by other nodes in the chain for a fee that’s much smaller than your typical fees coming from more traditional processors.



Blockchain tech is also perfect for lending as it allows a lender to spread their risk across thousands of loans in an instant, no matter the size of the lender. We are just at the tip of the iceberg in this arena.



Smart contracts can trade on these ledgers. These contracts can automatically make scheduled payments. There is no third-party authenticator needed. These contracts can also easily be bought and sold across the blockchain, providing fast access and instant liquidity.



4) Investors, Business Development Companies and Consulting



There will be a wave of companies looking for ways to incorporate blockchain technology into their existing businesses. Already, large consulting companies are offering services helping companies to integrate the new tech. Gartner has even developed a site dedicated to this purpose.



Some publicly traded companies are acting as incubators for other budding cryptocurrencies. There are over 20,000 cryptocurrencies in the world with a total market cap in excess of $1 trillion. The total worldwide crypto market volume exceeds $54 billion daily. These investors and business development companies invest in promising crypto companies before they hit the mainstream.



5) Futures and ETFs



The largest news event of the past year for Bitcoin has to be the approval of Bitcoin ETFs. It made investing in Bitcoin as easy as buying an individual stock. It’s not just Bitcoin anymore. Ethereum has emerged as the next fully legitimized cryptocurrency. It is only a matter of time before the SEC finally gives in and allows an Ethereum-based ETF to hit the market. Already, futures contracts for each are traded thousands of times on large exchanges in the U.S. including the widely respected CME Group.



What Specific Investments Do We Recommend?



The answer to this question is worth knowing because Blockchain technology is already having a major impact on almost every industry you can think of, and that impact will only accelerate over time. In fact, experts predict the revenue from this space will skyrocket from $10.2 billion in 2022 to $163.8 billion by 2029.



That’s a gain of +1,505%.



Just like the early days when the internet was the new emerging technology, investors have a chance to pocket huge profits.



It’s easy to find out which stocks we suggest you buy now. Just look into our portfolio service Blockchain Innovators.



It cuts through the gimmicks and hype to uncover strong, often little-known companies driving blockchain technology – from supplying chips and hardware to fintech firms and payment processing.



We look for stocks with explosive profit potential and long-term sustained growth. In fact, the portfolio is currently riding 6 triple-digit gains reaching as high as +281%, +380%, and +419%.¹



Most importantly, there’s still time for you to get in on them because we believe all 6 still have a long way to grow.



New Pick Posting



I’ve lined up a stock that also has monster gain potential, and if you get started with Blockchain Innovators now, you can be one of the first to see it Monday morning.



There's no need to hesitate. It only costs $1 to follow all our blockchain picks for a full 30 days without a cent of additional obligation.



Bonus Report: Right now, you’re also invited to download Masters of the Metaverse: How to Profit with 5 Surprising Stocks, our urgent Special Report on another fast-emerging industry. The metaverse offers an immersive digital experience that's poised to change the world - and make early investors very rich. Discover five cutting-edge companies with spectacular upside for this $10 trillion opportunity.



This opportunity will end Sunday, March 5, so I encourage you to check it out right away.



See our Blockchain Innovators stocks and bonus metaverse report >>



Good Investing,



Dave Bartosiak



Dave is Zacks' resident blockchain expert. A successful early crypto investor, he selects stocks and delivers exclusive commentary for our portfolio, Blockchain Innovators.



¹ As of 9/6/2022. The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.