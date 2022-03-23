The state of the Cloud Computing ETFs space today

The markets' tech scenery has faded in 2022 as macroeconomic changes started to take place to combat the post-pandemic inflation. Central banks are deploying their monetary policy tools to ease scorching hot rising prices amid supply chain disruptions and global geopolitical turmoil.

Among the emerging themes of the next decades, is cloud computing.

As simply put by Microsoft, cloud computing is the delivery of computing services—including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence—over the Internet (“the cloud”) to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale.

Over the past few years, investors who believe in this investment theme have grown fond of Cloud computing ETFs exposure and have added $3.2 billion into a pool of relevant funds since March 2020.

Macroeconomic winds have shifted against high growth stocks as rising interest rates could potentially reduce the value of a company's future cash flows and as a result, its overall value today.

Consequently, investors have pulled out -$194 million from cloud computing ETFs this year after their NAV per share fell by an average of -15%. The battered 2022 start could represent an opportunity for investors to jump back go on the geeky theme for a potentially long ride to the promised land.

American Investors: How to invest in Cloud Computing ETFs

There are several America-domiciled Cloud computing ETFs to explore, including the First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund (SKYY, $5.24 billion AUM), Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU, $893 million AUM), and WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF (WCLD, $857 million AUM).

See the full list of ETFs here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.