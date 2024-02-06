The Startup That Could Easily Solve America’s Housing Problem

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Presently, America is plagued by a handful of problems. But arguably the largest problem it faces is the state of the housing market.

Simply put, everyone needs a home, yet most can’t afford to buy one.

Thanks to all-time-high home prices and 15-year-high mortgage rates, housing affordability is at its lowest levels ever.

Housing Supply Scarcity Is Driving Up Costs

Most assumed the U.S. Federal Reserve would help solve America’s housing problem. They thought that jacking up interest rates would crush homebuying demand and, by extension, reduce home prices.

But that hasn’t happened. Home prices have kept rising even as rates have skyrocketed.

Why?

Supply.

Today, roughly the same number of people want to buy a home as they did 10, 20, or 30 years ago. Historically speaking, homebuying demand today is very normal.

But housing supply is not.

There are 55% fewer homes for sale today than there were throughout the past 20 years, on average.

Of course, that begs the question: Why is supply so low?

Believe it or not, you can blame 2008.

Throughout the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, U.S. homebuilders were regularly building nearly 1.6 million new homes every single year. But 2008 shook the housing market so hard – and made U.S. consumers so hesitant of buying a home – that builders have cut back since then.

Over the past 15 years, U.S. builders have averaged just 1.1 million new housing starts per year. That’s 30% below average.

In other words, homebuilders have underbuilt by about 30% for 15 years now.

That’s why there are so few homes for sale right now.

Homebuilders underbuilt by ~30% for 15 years, while the U.S. population kept rising, resulting in today’s record-low home supply.

Now we have to build our way out of it.

It took 15 years of underbuilding to get to this point. And using traditional methods, it will likely take 15 years of overbuilding to get back to “normal.” But most prospective homebuyers don’t have 15 years to wait around for affordability to improve.

We need a quicker solution.

