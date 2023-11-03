The Role of Annuities in Retirement

Demand for annuities has soared along with rising rates. Owners of annuities, prior to 2021, would be very happy if they purchased variable annuities which increase along with inflation, while those with a fixed annuity would see the purchasing power of their income diluted by inflation.

Despite the risks, annuities are a great option for clients with low levels of risk tolerance and who value the certainty of having an income. The biggest benefit is for clients who don’t want to worry about not having enough income, or how the financial markets are performing.

According to Kirsty Anderson, the pensions specialist at M&G Wealth, “An annuity gives absolute certainty. You know exactly how much income you’ll receive, and you’ll receive this for the rest of your life – unless you’re purchasing a fixed term annuity.” Currently, the average annuity rate is 6.7%. This is nearly 50% more than the average rate since the financial crisis.

There is a wide variety of annuities to fit the needs of clients. Some options include varying durations, flexibility, and protection against inflation. Many clients will opt for a blended approach, when they use annuities to cover basic living expenses while keeping the remainder of their money invested in the markets.

Finsum: Annuity sales are strong due to high rates and nervousness about the economy and inflation. Here are some considerations for annuities in retirement planning.

