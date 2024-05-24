The Roadmap for Robotics

VettaFi is dedicated to providing indexes that track the rapidly evolving fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technologies. The ROBO Global suite was the pioneer behind the world's first robotics index, along with affiliated ETFs, launched back in 2013. The indexes were acquired in 2023 by VettaFi, but the efforts remain consistent.

For example, the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index consists of 11 subsectors that cover the value chain for this global industry. These include those that enable intelligent systems to interact in the human world across many industries. Examples include actuation and artificial intelligence.

In addition, the subsectors consist of specific and evolving areas of industry and society where VettaFi sees robotics & automation products and solutions successfully deployed. For example, in healthcare, the index covers surgical robots.

What’s Inside the Index

The index’s constituents are geographically diverse. North American companies recently represented 45% of the benchmark. There was slightly more exposure to Asia (30%) than Europe (25%).

As of late May, the largest companies in the index were Intuitive Surgical, Kardex Holdings, Omnicell, Teradyne, and Zebra Technologies.

Leveraging Experts in the Robotics Field

VettaFi has a dedicated index team supporting the ROBO Global suite. However, we are fortunate to have a top-notch team of strategic advisors. One of them is Dr. Henrik Christensen. He is a professor at UC San Diego. Dr. Christensen is also the director of the Contextual Robotics Institute, the Cognitive Robotics Laboratory, and the Autonomous Vehicle Laboratory.

His contributions to this field, and subsequently to society, are vast. He’s published over 400 research papers and has co-founded several companies, including ROBO Global itself.

ROBO Global’s strategic advisory group also includes Dr. Daniela Rus, professor at MIT, and Morten Paulsen, head of research at CLSA Japan. The group helps provides guidance and expertise for index construction.

Recapping the VettaFi Webcast

During a recent VettaFi webcast, Dr. Christensen presented the latest edition of the National Robotics Roadmap. He has been the main author since its inception in 2009. In the one-hour event, he also covered key trends, challenges, and opportunities in this field over the coming decade.

Robotics will play a key role in both our professional and personal lives. Some of the mega-trends discussed included the workforce shortage, the fragility of supply chains, and sustainability. Catch a replay of the event – which included an extensive Q&A session at the end.

The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index is tracked by the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ROBO).

VettaFi asked webcast attendees. "How has your perspective on investing in robotics and AI changed after the webinar." Nearly half (48%) said I am more likely to consider investment. More than one third (36%) said I am definitely exploring investment opportunities in this space.

