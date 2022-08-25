The Rise of Anti-ESG ETFs

(0:45) - What Impact Has ESG Investing Had On The Energy Market?

(6:15) - Excellence Capitalism vs Stakeholder Capitalism

(10:30) - How Has Stakeholder Capitalism Impacted The Energy Market?

(14:30) - Strive US Energy ETF: DRLL

(17:35) - What Products Can Investors Expect From Strive Asset Management

(22:00) - Fossil Fuel Companies Role In ESG Investing

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Matt Cole, Head of Product and Investments at Strive Asset Management, about excellence capitalism and anti-ESG investing.

Per Strive, large asset managers push divisive social and political agendas, which cause companies to underperform and harm investors’ interests. The energy industry was the most impacted by the rise in ESG investing as it vastly reduced investments in domestic oil and gas exploration and production.

The “anti-woke” firm backed by high profile investors like Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman, recently launched the Strive U.S. Energy ETF Energy ETF DRLL, which would use its shareholder-voting power to encourage energy companies to “drill more and frack more.”

ETF DRLL has already gathered about $250 million in assets within two weeks of its launch. It tracks an index quite similar to BlackRock’s iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE and charges the same expense ratio. Exxon Mobil XOM, Chevron CVX, ConocoPhillips COP, EOG Resources EOG and Occidental Petroleum OXY are its top holdings.

The asset manager plans to launch more products in the coming months. The most interesting would be ultra-cheap Strive 500 ETF, which would compete with ETFs tracking the S&P 500 Index.

