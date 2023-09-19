The Richest County in Every State

The richest counties in each U.S state, gathered in a recent GOBankingRates study, offer wide ranges of wealth, lifestyles and surroundings.
Some of the counties on our list include major cities. Some don’t include any cities. Some of the counties have populations over a million. Others, just a few thousand.
Check Out: 10 Affordable US Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life
See: 7 Mistakes That Drain Your Wallet at the Gas Station
The county with the highest median income in our list more than doubles the median income of the county with the lowest. Some counties are surrounded by water, others by desert or mountains.
Some “counties” aren’t even counties — we’ve ranked parishes in Louisiana. Alaska’s median income champion is a designated census area.
The following numbers are based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2021, the most recent available. Our list counts down by state, lowest numbers to highest. We’ve also included each county’s largest cities and/or towns by population, based on U.S. Census data.
For some additional perspective while you browse, keep in mind that the real median income across the U.S. in 2021 was $70,784, according to the United States Census Bureau. That was down slightly from the 2020 figure: $71,186.
Here are the richest counties in America.
50. Arizona
- Richest county: Maricopa
- Richest county’s median household income: $72,944
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler
I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years
49. South Carolina
- Richest county: Beaufort
- Richest county’s median household income: $74,199
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Hilton Head Island, Bluffton
48. Mississippi
- Richest county: Madison
- Richest county’s median household income: $74,688
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Jackson (partial), Madison, Ridgeland
47. Idaho
- Richest county: Teton
- Richest county’s median household income: $75,837
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Victor, Driggs
46. Arkansas
- Richest county: Benton
- Richest county’s median household income: $76,887
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bentonville, Rogers, Bella Vista
45. Oklahoma
- Richest county: Canadian
- Richest county’s median household income: $76,973
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Oklahoma City (partial), Yukon, Mustang
44. Delaware
- Richest county: New Castle
- Richest county’s median household income: $78,428
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Wilmington, Newark
43. Maine
- Richest county: Cumberland
- Richest county’s median household income: $80,679
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Portland, South Portland, Scarborough
42. Alabama
- Richest county: Shelby
- Richest county’s median household income: $82,592
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Birmingham (partial), Hoover (partial), Vestavia Hills (partial), Alabaster
41. Montana
- Richest county: Fallon
- Richest county’s median household income: $83,750
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Baker
40. Vermont
- Richest county: Grand Isle
- Richest county’s median household income: $85,154
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Alburgh, Grand Isle
39. Louisiana
- Richest parish: Ascension
- Richest parish’s median household income: $86,256
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Gonzales, Donaldsonville
38. West Virginia
- Richest county: Jefferson
- Richest county’s median household income: $86,711
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Charles Town, Ranson
37. South Dakota
- Richest county: Lincoln
- Richest county’s median household income: $87,560
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Sioux Falls (partial), Harrisburg
36. Nebraska
- Richest county: Sarpy
- Richest county’s median household income: $88,408
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bellevue, Papillion
35. North Carolina
- Richest county: Wake
- Richest county’s median household income: $88,471
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Raleigh, Durham (partial), Cary
34. Florida
- Richest county: St. Johns
- Richest county’s median household income: $88,794
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: St. Augustine
33. Michigan
- Richest county: Livingston
- Richest county’s median household income: $88,908
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Fenton (partial), Howell
32. Alaska
- Richest county: Aleutians West Census Area
- Richest county’s median household income: $90,708
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Unalaska
31. Missouri
- Richest county: St. Charles
- Richest county’s median household income: $91,792
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: O’Fallon, St. Charles
30. Oregon
- Richest county: Washington
- Richest county’s median household income: $92,025
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Portland, Hillsboro, Beaverton
29. Nevada
- Richest county: Lander
- Richest county’s median household income: $92,543
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Battle Mountain (unincorporated)
28. Hawaii
- Richest county: Honolulu
- Richest county’s median household income: $92,600
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Honolulu, East Honolulu
27. Iowa
- Richest county: Dallas
- Richest county’s median household income: $93,492
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: West Des Moines (partial), Urbandale (partial), Waukee
26. Wisconsin
- Richest county: Waukesha
- Richest county’s median household income: $94,310
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Milwaukee (partial), Waukesha
25. Wyoming
- Richest county: Teton
- Richest county’s median household income: $94,498
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Jackson
24. Rhode Island
- Richest county: Bristol
- Richest county’s median household income: $95,102
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bristol, Barrington
23. Kansas
- Richest county: Johnson
- Richest county’s median household income: $96,059
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Overland Park, Olathe
22. North Dakota
- Richest county: Burke
- Richest county’s median household income: $97,802
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Powers Lake, Bowbells
21. Connecticut
- Richest county: Fairfield
- Richest county’s median household income: $101,194
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bridgeport, Stamford
20. New Hampshire
- Richest county: Rockingham
- Richest county’s median household income: $101,683
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Derry, Portsmouth
19. Illinois
- Richest county: Kendall
- Richest county’s median household income: $101,816
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Aurora (partial), Joliet (partial), Plainfield (partial), Oswego
18. Indiana
- Richest county: Hamilton
- Richest county’s median household income: $104,858
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville
17. Washington
- Richest county: King
- Richest county’s median household income: $106,326
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Seattle, Bellevue, Kent
16. Minnesota
- Richest county: Scott
- Richest county’s median household income: $109,031
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Shakopee, Savage
15. Kentucky
- Richest county: Oldham
- Richest county’s median household income: $109,815
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: La Grange
14. Pennsylvania
- Richest county: Chester
- Richest county’s median household income: $109,969
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Tredyffrin (township), West Goshen (township)
13. Texas
- Richest county: Rockwall
- Richest county’s median household income: $111,595
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Dallas (partial), Garland (partial), Rowlett (partial), Rockwall
12. Ohio
- Richest county: Delaware
- Richest county’s median household income: $116,284
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Columbus (partial), Dublin (partial), Delaware
11. Utah
- Richest county: Summit
- Richest county’s median household income: $116,351
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Park City
10. Tennessee
- Richest county: Williamson
- Richest county’s median household income: $116,492
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Franklin, Spring Hill (partial), Brentwood
9. Massachusetts
- Richest county: Nantucket
- Richest county’s median household income: $116,571
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Nantucket
8. Georgia
- Richest county: Forsyth
- Richest county’s median household income: $120,999
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Cumming
7. New Mexico
- Richest county: Los Alamos
- Richest county’s median household income: $123,677
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Los Alamos, White Rock
6. New Jersey
- Richest county: Morris
- Richest county’s median household income: $123,727
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Parsippany-Troy Hills (township), Mount Olive (township)
5. New York
- Richest county: Nassau
- Richest county’s median household income: $126,576
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Hempstead, Oyster Bay
4. Colorado
- Richest county: Douglas
- Richest county’s median household income: $127,443
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Aurora (partial), Castle Rock, Parker
3. Maryland
- Richest county: Howard
- Richest county’s median household income: $129,549
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Columbia (unincorporated)
2. California
- Richest county: Santa Clara
- Richest county’s median household income: $140,258
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
1. Virginia
- Richest county: Loudoun
- Richest county’s median household income: $156,821
- Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Leesburg
Which State Has the Most ‘Rich’ Counties?
Based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers, Virginia has 18 of the 100 richest counties in the U.S. Virginia is followed by California (11), Maryland (10), New Jersey (9). New York and Texas are next on the list, with six each.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the richest county in every state by analyzing median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. All data is up to date as of Sept. 6, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- 8 Essentials You'll Be Shocked You Can Buy at Dollar Tree
- Grant Cardone: Here's How Wealthy People Invest Their Money for Retirement
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 6 Best Strategies to Safeguard Against Online Fraud
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest County in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.