The Richest County in Every State

The richest counties in each U.S state, gathered in a recent GOBankingRates study, offer wide ranges of wealth, lifestyles and surroundings.

Some of the counties on our list include major cities. Some don’t include any cities. Some of the counties have populations over a million. Others, just a few thousand.

The county with the highest median income in our list more than doubles the median income of the county with the lowest. Some counties are surrounded by water, others by desert or mountains.

Some “counties” aren’t even counties — we’ve ranked parishes in Louisiana. Alaska’s median income champion is a designated census area.

The following numbers are based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2021, the most recent available. Our list counts down by state, lowest numbers to highest. We’ve also included each county’s largest cities and/or towns by population, based on U.S. Census data.

For some additional perspective while you browse, keep in mind that the real median income across the U.S. in 2021 was $70,784, according to the United States Census Bureau. That was down slightly from the 2020 figure: $71,186.

Here are the richest counties in America.

50. Arizona

Richest county: Maricopa

Richest county’s median household income: $72,944

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler

49. South Carolina

Richest county: Beaufort

Richest county’s median household income: $74,199

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Hilton Head Island, Bluffton

48. Mississippi

Richest county: Madison

Richest county’s median household income: $74,688

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Jackson (partial), Madison, Ridgeland

47. Idaho

Richest county: Teton

Richest county’s median household income: $75,837

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Victor, Driggs

46. Arkansas

Richest county: Benton

Richest county’s median household income: $76,887

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bentonville, Rogers, Bella Vista

45. Oklahoma

Richest county: Canadian

Richest county’s median household income: $76,973

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Oklahoma City (partial), Yukon, Mustang

44. Delaware

Richest county: New Castle

Richest county’s median household income: $78,428

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Wilmington, Newark

43. Maine

Richest county: Cumberland

Richest county’s median household income: $80,679

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Portland, South Portland, Scarborough

42. Alabama

Richest county: Shelby

Richest county’s median household income: $82,592

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Birmingham (partial), Hoover (partial), Vestavia Hills (partial), Alabaster

41. Montana

Richest county: Fallon

Richest county’s median household income: $83,750

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Baker

40. Vermont

Richest county: Grand Isle

Richest county’s median household income: $85,154

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Alburgh, Grand Isle

39. Louisiana

Richest parish: Ascension

Richest parish’s median household income: $86,256

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Gonzales, Donaldsonville

38. West Virginia

Richest county: Jefferson

Richest county’s median household income: $86,711

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Charles Town, Ranson

37. South Dakota

Richest county: Lincoln

Richest county’s median household income: $87,560

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Sioux Falls (partial), Harrisburg

36. Nebraska

Richest county: Sarpy

Richest county’s median household income: $88,408

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bellevue, Papillion

35. North Carolina

Richest county: Wake

Richest county’s median household income: $88,471

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Raleigh, Durham (partial), Cary

34. Florida

Richest county: St. Johns

Richest county’s median household income: $88,794

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: St. Augustine

33. Michigan

Richest county: Livingston

Richest county’s median household income: $88,908

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Fenton (partial), Howell

32. Alaska

Richest county: Aleutians West Census Area

Richest county’s median household income: $90,708

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Unalaska

31. Missouri

Richest county: St. Charles

Richest county’s median household income: $91,792

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: O’Fallon, St. Charles

30. Oregon

Richest county: Washington

Richest county’s median household income: $92,025

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Portland, Hillsboro, Beaverton

29. Nevada

Richest county: Lander

Richest county’s median household income: $92,543

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Battle Mountain (unincorporated)

28. Hawaii

Richest county: Honolulu

Richest county’s median household income: $92,600

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Honolulu, East Honolulu

27. Iowa

Richest county: Dallas

Richest county’s median household income: $93,492

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: West Des Moines (partial), Urbandale (partial), Waukee

26. Wisconsin

Richest county: Waukesha

Richest county’s median household income: $94,310

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Milwaukee (partial), Waukesha

25. Wyoming

Richest county: Teton

Richest county’s median household income: $94,498

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Jackson

24. Rhode Island

Richest county: Bristol

Richest county’s median household income: $95,102

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bristol, Barrington

23. Kansas

Richest county: Johnson

Richest county’s median household income: $96,059

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Overland Park, Olathe

22. North Dakota

Richest county: Burke

Richest county’s median household income: $97,802

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Powers Lake, Bowbells

21. Connecticut

Richest county: Fairfield

Richest county’s median household income: $101,194

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bridgeport, Stamford

20. New Hampshire

Richest county: Rockingham

Richest county’s median household income: $101,683

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Derry, Portsmouth

19. Illinois

Richest county: Kendall

Richest county’s median household income: $101,816

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Aurora (partial), Joliet (partial), Plainfield (partial), Oswego

18. Indiana

Richest county: Hamilton

Richest county’s median household income: $104,858

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville

17. Washington

Richest county: King

Richest county’s median household income: $106,326

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Seattle, Bellevue, Kent

16. Minnesota

Richest county: Scott

Richest county’s median household income: $109,031

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Shakopee, Savage

15. Kentucky

Richest county: Oldham

Richest county’s median household income: $109,815

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: La Grange

14. Pennsylvania

Richest county: Chester

Richest county’s median household income: $109,969

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Tredyffrin (township), West Goshen (township)

13. Texas

Richest county: Rockwall

Richest county’s median household income: $111,595

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Dallas (partial), Garland (partial), Rowlett (partial), Rockwall

12. Ohio

Richest county: Delaware

Richest county’s median household income: $116,284

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Columbus (partial), Dublin (partial), Delaware

11. Utah

Richest county: Summit

Richest county’s median household income: $116,351

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Park City

10. Tennessee

Richest county: Williamson

Richest county’s median household income: $116,492

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Franklin, Spring Hill (partial), Brentwood

9. Massachusetts

Richest county: Nantucket

Richest county’s median household income: $116,571

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Nantucket

8. Georgia

Richest county: Forsyth

Richest county’s median household income: $120,999

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Cumming

7. New Mexico

Richest county: Los Alamos

Richest county’s median household income: $123,677

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Los Alamos, White Rock

6. New Jersey

Richest county: Morris

Richest county’s median household income: $123,727

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Parsippany-Troy Hills (township), Mount Olive (township)

5. New York

Richest county: Nassau

Richest county’s median household income: $126,576

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Hempstead, Oyster Bay

4. Colorado

Richest county: Douglas

Richest county’s median household income: $127,443

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Aurora (partial), Castle Rock, Parker

3. Maryland

Richest county: Howard

Richest county’s median household income: $129,549

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Columbia (unincorporated)

2. California

Richest county: Santa Clara

Richest county’s median household income: $140,258

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara

1. Virginia

Richest county: Loudoun

Richest county’s median household income: $156,821

Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Leesburg

Which State Has the Most ‘Rich’ Counties?

Based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers, Virginia has 18 of the 100 richest counties in the U.S. Virginia is followed by California (11), Maryland (10), New Jersey (9). New York and Texas are next on the list, with six each.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the richest county in every state by analyzing median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. All data is up to date as of Sept. 6, 2023.

