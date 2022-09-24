The Richest Billionaire in Every State

The stock market has had a rough 2022. According to Bloomberg, the world's 500 richest people lost a combined $1.4 trillion in the first half of this year. Which American billionaire lost the most? As of Sept. 8, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), has seen his net worth cut by $65.2 billion as TikTok surges. Zuckerberg won't starve, he is still worth $60.3 billion, putting him No. 19 in Bloomberg's billionaire index. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos continue to top the rankings, at $254 billion and $153 billion, respectively.

There are 2,668 billionaires in the world, of which 748, or 28%, live in the U.S. Collectively, they are worth $1.4 trillion and the U.S. has billionaires living in 42 of its 50 states. California leads the way with 186 billionaires, New York with 135, and Florida with 78, with the remaining 337 living in the other states. Here is a list of the richest billionaires by state, their net worths, their industries, and their rank numbers in the world.

The richest billionaire in each state

Arizona : Ernest Garcia II, $4.4B, Consumer, No. 616

: Ernest Garcia II, $4.4B, Consumer, No. 616 Arkansas : Jim Walton, $59.B, Retail, No. 16

: Jim Walton, $59.B, Retail, No. 16 California : Larry Page, $93.3B, Technology, No. 9

: Larry Page, $93.3B, Technology, No. 9 Colorado : Philip Anschutz, $11.0B, Diversified, No. 172

: Philip Anschutz, $11.0B, Diversified, No. 172 Connecticut : Ray Dalio, $19.1B, Finance, No. 80

: Ray Dalio, $19.1B, Finance, No. 80 Florida : Thomas Peterffy, $21.7B, Finance, No. 65

: Thomas Peterffy, $21.7B, Finance, No. 65 Georgia : Bernard Marcus, $8.4B, Retail, No. 240

: Bernard Marcus, $8.4B, Retail, No. 240 Hawaii : Larry Ellison, $102.4B, Technology, No. 6

: Larry Ellison, $102.4B, Technology, No. 6 Idaho : Frank VanderSloot, $3.1B, Retail, No. 915

: Frank VanderSloot, $3.1B, Retail, No. 915 Illinois : Ken Griffin, $31.0B, Finance, No. 38

: Ken Griffin, $31.0B, Finance, No. 38 Indiana : Carl Cook, $9.9B, Healthcare, No. 191

: Carl Cook, $9.9B, Healthcare, No. 191 Iowa : Harry Stine, $7.8B, Industrial, No. 280

: Harry Stine, $7.8B, Industrial, No. 280 Kansas : Charles Koch, $56.2B, Industrial, No. 20

: Charles Koch, $56.2B, Industrial, No. 20 Kentucky : Tamara Gustavson, $8.3B, Services, No. 246

: Tamara Gustavson, $8.3B, Services, No. 246 Louisiana : Gayle Benson, $4.7B, Diversified, No. 563

: Gayle Benson, $4.7B, Diversified, No. 563 Maine : Susan Alfond, $2.3B, Retail, No. 1268

: Susan Alfond, $2.3B, Retail, No. 1268 Maryland : Stephen Bisciotti, $6.4B, Diversified, No. 397

: Stephen Bisciotti, $6.4B, Diversified, No. 397 Massachusetts : Abigail Johnson, $20.8B, Finance, No. 73

: Abigail Johnson, $20.8B, Finance, No. 73 Michigan : Daniel Gilbert, $17.4B, Real Estate, No. 91

: Daniel Gilbert, $17.4B, Real Estate, No. 91 Minnesota : Glen Taylor, $23B, Diversified, No. 1299

: Glen Taylor, $23B, Diversified, No. 1299 Mississippi : James Duff and Thomas Duff, $2.2B, Diversified, No. 1307

: James Duff and Thomas Duff, $2.2B, Diversified, No. 1307 Missouri : Pauline MacMillan Keinath, $7.2B, Commodities, No. 319

: Pauline MacMillan Keinath, $7.2B, Commodities, No. 319 Montana : Dennis Washington, $6.4B, Industrial, No. 398

: Dennis Washington, $6.4B, Industrial, No. 398 Nebraska : Warren Buffett, $98.7B, Diversified, No. 7

: Warren Buffett, $98.7B, Diversified, No. 7 Nevada : Miriam Adelson and family, $27.0B, Entertainment, No. 49

: Miriam Adelson and family, $27.0B, Entertainment, No. 49 New Jersey : John Overdeck, $6.8B, Finance, No. 351

: John Overdeck, $6.8B, Finance, No. 351 New York : Michael Bloomberg, $76.8B, Finance, No. 12

: Michael Bloomberg, $76.8B, Finance, No. 12 North Carolina : Tim Sweeney, $7.6B, Technology, No. 285

: Tim Sweeney, $7.6B, Technology, No. 285 Ohio : Les Wexner and family, $6B, Retail, No. 412

: Les Wexner and family, $6B, Retail, No. 412 Oklahoma : Harold Hamm and family, $21.0B, Energy, No. 71

: Harold Hamm and family, $21.0B, Energy, No. 71 Oregon : Phil Knight and family, $42.4B, Consumer, No. 26

: Phil Knight and family, $42.4B, Consumer, No. 26 Pennsylvania : Jeff Yass, $30B, Finance, No. 39

: Jeff Yass, $30B, Finance, No. 39 Rhode Island : Jonathan Nelson, $3.1B, Finance, No. 934

: Jonathan Nelson, $3.1B, Finance, No. 934 South Carolina : Anita Zucker, $1.7B, Industrial, No. 1667

: Anita Zucker, $1.7B, Industrial, No. 1667 South Dakota : T. Denny Sanford, $2B, Finance, No. 1442

: T. Denny Sanford, $2B, Finance, No. 1442 Tennessee : Thomas Frist Jr. and family, $18.1B, Healthcare, No. 85

: Thomas Frist Jr. and family, $18.1B, Healthcare, No. 85 Texas : Elon Musk, $263.7B, Technology, No. 1

: Elon Musk, $263.7B, Technology, No. 1 Utah : Gail Miller and Matthew Prince, $4B, Retail, No. 693

: Gail Miller and Matthew Prince, $4B, Retail, No. 693 Virginia : Jacqueline Mars, $37.6B, Food and Beverage, No. 29

: Jacqueline Mars, $37.6B, Food and Beverage, No. 29 Washington : Jeff Bezos, $153.2B, Technology, No. 3

: Jeff Bezos, $153.2B, Technology, No. 3 Wisconsin : John Menard Jr., $17.3B, Retail, No. 96

: John Menard Jr., $17.3B, Retail, No. 96 Wyoming: John Mars, $37.6B, Finance, No. 207

The states with no billionaire are North Dakota, New Mexico, Alaska, Alabama, West Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Delaware. There are eight different women that hold the title of richest billionaire in their states. Warren Buffett is the oldest on this list at 92. These billionaires have earned their wealth through video games, healthcare, retail, and energy. Many made smart investments and continued to parlay into better ones.

