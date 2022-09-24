The Richest Billionaire in Every State
The stock market has had a rough 2022. According to Bloomberg, the world's 500 richest people lost a combined $1.4 trillion in the first half of this year. Which American billionaire lost the most? As of Sept. 8, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), has seen his net worth cut by $65.2 billion as TikTok surges. Zuckerberg won't starve, he is still worth $60.3 billion, putting him No. 19 in Bloomberg's billionaire index. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos continue to top the rankings, at $254 billion and $153 billion, respectively.
There are 2,668 billionaires in the world, of which 748, or 28%, live in the U.S. Collectively, they are worth $1.4 trillion and the U.S. has billionaires living in 42 of its 50 states. California leads the way with 186 billionaires, New York with 135, and Florida with 78, with the remaining 337 living in the other states. Here is a list of the richest billionaires by state, their net worths, their industries, and their rank numbers in the world.
The richest billionaire in each state
- Arizona: Ernest Garcia II, $4.4B, Consumer, No. 616
- Arkansas: Jim Walton, $59.B, Retail, No. 16
- California: Larry Page, $93.3B, Technology, No. 9
- Colorado: Philip Anschutz, $11.0B, Diversified, No. 172
- Connecticut: Ray Dalio, $19.1B, Finance, No. 80
- Florida: Thomas Peterffy, $21.7B, Finance, No. 65
- Georgia: Bernard Marcus, $8.4B, Retail, No. 240
- Hawaii: Larry Ellison, $102.4B, Technology, No. 6
- Idaho: Frank VanderSloot, $3.1B, Retail, No. 915
- Illinois: Ken Griffin, $31.0B, Finance, No. 38
- Indiana: Carl Cook, $9.9B, Healthcare, No. 191
- Iowa: Harry Stine, $7.8B, Industrial, No. 280
- Kansas: Charles Koch, $56.2B, Industrial, No. 20
- Kentucky: Tamara Gustavson, $8.3B, Services, No. 246
- Louisiana: Gayle Benson, $4.7B, Diversified, No. 563
- Maine: Susan Alfond, $2.3B, Retail, No. 1268
- Maryland: Stephen Bisciotti, $6.4B, Diversified, No. 397
- Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson, $20.8B, Finance, No. 73
- Michigan: Daniel Gilbert, $17.4B, Real Estate, No. 91
- Minnesota: Glen Taylor, $23B, Diversified, No. 1299
- Mississippi: James Duff and Thomas Duff, $2.2B, Diversified, No. 1307
- Missouri: Pauline MacMillan Keinath, $7.2B, Commodities, No. 319
- Montana: Dennis Washington, $6.4B, Industrial, No. 398
- Nebraska: Warren Buffett, $98.7B, Diversified, No. 7
- Nevada: Miriam Adelson and family, $27.0B, Entertainment, No. 49
- New Jersey: John Overdeck, $6.8B, Finance, No. 351
- New York: Michael Bloomberg, $76.8B, Finance, No. 12
- North Carolina: Tim Sweeney, $7.6B, Technology, No. 285
- Ohio: Les Wexner and family, $6B, Retail, No. 412
- Oklahoma: Harold Hamm and family, $21.0B, Energy, No. 71
- Oregon: Phil Knight and family, $42.4B, Consumer, No. 26
- Pennsylvania: Jeff Yass, $30B, Finance, No. 39
- Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson, $3.1B, Finance, No. 934
- South Carolina: Anita Zucker, $1.7B, Industrial, No. 1667
- South Dakota: T. Denny Sanford, $2B, Finance, No. 1442
- Tennessee: Thomas Frist Jr. and family, $18.1B, Healthcare, No. 85
- Texas: Elon Musk, $263.7B, Technology, No. 1
- Utah: Gail Miller and Matthew Prince, $4B, Retail, No. 693
- Virginia: Jacqueline Mars, $37.6B, Food and Beverage, No. 29
- Washington: Jeff Bezos, $153.2B, Technology, No. 3
- Wisconsin: John Menard Jr., $17.3B, Retail, No. 96
- Wyoming: John Mars, $37.6B, Finance, No. 207
The states with no billionaire are North Dakota, New Mexico, Alaska, Alabama, West Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Delaware. There are eight different women that hold the title of richest billionaire in their states. Warren Buffett is the oldest on this list at 92. These billionaires have earned their wealth through video games, healthcare, retail, and energy. Many made smart investments and continued to parlay into better ones.
