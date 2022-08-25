The Returns At Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Aren't Growing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hain Celestial Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$161m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Hain Celestial Group has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10.0%. NasdaqGS:HAIN Return on Capital Employed August 25th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hain Celestial Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hain Celestial Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Hain Celestial Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Hain Celestial Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Hain Celestial Group's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Hain Celestial Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 38% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hain Celestial Group and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

