The Race to the Bottom: Low Cost ETFs

In 2001, Vanguard pioneered a novel method for integrating ETFs as a share class within existing mutual funds, propelling the company to prominence in the ETF market. However, this competitive edge dissipated when the patent lapsed in May 2023, prompting a frenzied quest within the fund industry to secure regulatory approval for Vanguard’s ETF share class innovation.

Noteworthy industry players, including Fidelity, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and Morgan Stanley, have vigorously advocated their positions to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), joined by a myriad of smaller asset managers, propelled by factors such as immediate scalability, established track records, and structurally superior offerings.

Despite prior reservations expressed by the SEC regarding ETFs constructed as a share class of multi-class funds, the industry's push for ETF rule revisions has gathered steam, prompting the active involvement of leading stock exchanges. Analysts anticipate substantial market shifts with any SEC endorsement allowing fund companies to adopt Vanguard's ETF structure.

Finsum: The landscape of for ETFs is changing quickly and the race to the bottom, but regulation will be critical.

