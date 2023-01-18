The Quant Trading System Picking Stocks That Soar 300%

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market got crushed in 2022. It was a nasty year for most investors.

But what if I told you that amid 2022’s financial market turmoil, there was a quantitative trading system that was regularly picking stocks that were soaring 100%, 200%, and even 300%-plus in a matter of months?

You’d look at me with great skepticism. You may even call me crazy.

But that’s exactly what my team and I have developed.

Over the past 15 months, we worked to create a quant trading model aimed at identifying the market’s fastest-moving, most explosive stocks every single week.

We beta-launched that quantitative model in August 2022. Considering our very promising back-test results, we were optimistic that the model would perform strongly. We thought that at the very least, it would beat the market in the second half of the year and deliver a positive return, even if the broader market continued to sink.

It ended up doing so much more than that.

Our Quant Trading Model’s Breakout Success

The stock market did sink in the second half of 2022. From August into the end of the year, the S&P 500 dropped 7%.

But our model was regularly identifying breakout stocks for triple-digit returns in a matter of months.

Its first big win came in early August, when the model triggered a breakout alert on a small-cap biotech by the name of Immunovant (IMVT). The stock had been languishing in no-man’s land for a few months. But our model picked up on some promising price trend signals and showed the stock was on the cusp of a big breakout.

Since then, Immunovant stock has soared 365% in just five months!

That same month, the model also sensed positive price momentum building in another small biotech stock, Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN). It triggered a breakout alert on that stock in early August, too.

Since then, the stock has surged 385% higher!

It wasn’t just biotech stocks that our model triggered breakout alerts on in August.

Our model also picked up on the huge tailwinds building in the energy sector. And consequently, it triggered a breakout alert on a tiny oil drilling firm – KLX Energy Services (KLXE) – in early August.

In the five months since then, KLX Energy stock has popped 225%!

Fast-forward to mid-October.

At this time, the stock market was breaking down to new bear market lows. Things looked very dour on Wall Street. Yet, our model was sensing positive price action on a virtually unheard-of biotech by the name of GlycoMimetics (GLYC).

Around the same week that the stock market was plunging to new yearly lows, our model triggered a breakout alert on GlycoMimetics stock.

Since then, GLYC has soared, rising by nearly 360% in just three months!

Most recently, our model identified positive price momentum building in penny fintech stock AppTech Payments (APCX). It triggered a breakout alert on that stock.

A month later, it has more than tripled!

Big Winners in Breakout Stocks

You get the point.

Our quantitative “breakout trading” model has regularly identified breakout stocks that go on to soar hundreds of percent in a matter of months. And it did so even while stocks were suffering through one of their worst bear markets ever.

Now, though, the market tide is starting to turn.

Every single major technical buy signal has been triggered. Price momentum is very positive, and the fundamental factors are starting to meaningfully improve. It increasingly looks like the nasty bear market of 2022 will turn into an explosive bull market in 2023.

We couldn’t think of a better time to use our quantitative trading model to potentially score huge stock market wins, over and over and over again.

If our model regularly identified stocks that went up 100%, 200%, even 300%-plus during one of the worst bear markets in history…

Then, what will it be able to do when that nasty bear market turns into an explosive bull market? Could those 100%, 200%, and 300% winners turn into 800%, 900%, even 1,000%-plus winners?

The Final Word on Quant Trading

Our back-tested results show that such huge returns in 2023 are entirely achievable with our quant model.

That’s why you need to get your hands on this breakthrough tech right away. It could be your ultimate tool to score enormous returns in 2023.

So, tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. EST, I will be hosting an emergency broadcast to unveil this model to the public. I’ll explain how it works and even give away a few stocks that the model is identifying as strong breakout candidates right now. Plus, I’ll even give you the chance to gain access to this model – for a steep discount.

This is a must-attend broadcast for anyone who is serious about making money in the stock market in 2023.

Click here to reserve your seat now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post The Quant Trading System Picking Stocks That Soar 300% appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.