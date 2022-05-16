The Personality Types That Make the Most Money

What factors determine your income level? Your skills, experience, and education are big contributors, but your personality type also plays a major role. According to the Career Assessment Site, how much money we make is directly correlated to our personality type. They conducted an extensive survey to see how your personality type impacts your earning power.

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI)

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality test is a questionnaire that sorts you into 16 different personality types. The researchers surveyed over 72,000 people to measure the different MBTI personality preferences, income levels, and career-related data. The personality types are based on how your personal preferences are paired with each other.

The orientation of your focus and how you are energized: Extraversion (E) or Introversion (I)

The way you take in information and what you pay attention to: Sensing (S) or INtuition (N)

How you make decisions and form judgments: Thinking (T) or Feeling (F)

How you deal with the world and the lifestyle you prefer: Judging (J) or Perceiving (P)

The personality type that makes the most

Out of the 16 personality types, those with the ENTJ (someone who aligns with Extraversion, Intuition, Thinking, Judging) personality type on average earn the most money. ENTJs are natural born leaders. They are very career-focused, and fit into the business world quite naturally. They generally see things from a long-range perspective, and are usually successful at identifying solutions to problems.

ENTJ's make the most on average because they are driven to leadership and are in positions of higher income potential. They are good networkers and are able to find opportunities through relationships. Not surprisingly, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and the late Steve Jobs have this type of personality.

The personality type that makes the least

Those with the INFP (Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving) personality type on average earn the least. INFP's are service-oriented people, usually putting the needs of others above their own. Since they are loyal and devoted to other people and causes, it makes sense that making money isn't their primary goal.

They value deep and authentic relationships and are introverted, so they tend to miss opportunities that may give them chances to make more money. Freedom and flexibility in their career are more important than income potential. Many INFP's are artists, musicians, and creative writers. This is why many INFPs epitomize the term “starving artists.”

Personality traits that impact income

The reason personalities correlate with income is that some personality types are attracted to certain career paths. Some naturally look for high-income jobs and positions, while others are attracted to a job that fits their values.

The income differences between personality types are dramatic. There was a difference of more than $26,000 between ENTJs and INFPs. The researchers found that Extraverts, Thinkers, and Judgers have higher earning power than their counterparts. The study also found that certain traits predict earnings. The personality traits that correlate the most with higher income are ambitious, challenging, expressive, and objective.

While the study found that there are certain behaviors that can impact your income, it is more important to focus on your natural strengths than trying to change your personality. The statistics just show the “average” income based on personality types. It doesn't mean you can't make a great living if you have a certain personality type but it generally lets you know which preferences are more natural for you. You are more likely to maximize your earning power if you are honest with yourself and are self-aware of your skill sets. The biggest impact on your income potential is how hard you work!

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.