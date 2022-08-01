The past three-year earnings decline for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) likely explains shareholders long-term losses

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) shareholders, since the share price is down 30% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 46%. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 9.5%. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 7.7% during the period.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$83m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Ladder Capital saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 18% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 11% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:LADR Earnings Per Share Growth August 1st 2022

We know that Ladder Capital has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Ladder Capital will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Ladder Capital the TSR over the last 3 years was -12%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ladder Capital has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 12% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ladder Capital .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

