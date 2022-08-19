The one-year returns have been for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) share price is up 14% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 8.4% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Since it's been a strong week for Avidity Biosciences shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Avidity Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Avidity Biosciences actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 13%. The stock is up 14% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGM:RNA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Avidity Biosciences boasts a total shareholder return of 14% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 65% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Avidity Biosciences (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

