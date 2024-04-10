News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

The Next "Magnificent Seven"?

April 10, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Mark Roussin for The Motley Fool ->

The "Magnificent Seven" stocks largely carried the market in 2023, with the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms carrying huge loads. However, the top companies tend to evolve through the years, and in today's video I detail what I believe the Magnificent Seven could look like five to 10 years from now. We will have a few holdovers, with Nvidia being one of them.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 5, 2024. The video was published on April 8, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
BRK.B
GOOGL
AMZN
V
LLY
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.