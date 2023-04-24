News & Insights

Personal Finance

The National Debt Crisis — by Presidency

April 24, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Cameron Huddleston for GOBankingRates ->

As of April 2023, the U.S. national debt has reached a record high of more than $31.5 trillion.

Clearly, the government's increasing debt is not a new trend. To see how it got to this point, GOBankingRates analyzed Treasury Department data on public debt from George Washington's presidency through Biden's current term.

Next: How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
Find Out: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Washington took office in April 1789. However, the Treasury Department's data starts in 1790, when Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton estimated that total public debt was $70.1 million and called for the issuance of federal bonds to cover the debt. In 1835, the national debt hit a low of $33,733 when Andrew Jackson was president. But the U.S. started borrowing again as the economy entered a recession in 1837. The country's debt eventually crossed the billion-dollar mark in 1863 during the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln's presidency.

Over a century later, the public debt topped $1 trillion for the first time in 1982 under Ronald Reagan and more than doubled during his presidency -- and it's been climbing steadily since then. Knowing how much the national debt has increased with each president might help inform your decisions in the 2024 presidential race.

President George Washington.

George Washington, 1789-1797

  • 1790: $71,060,508.50
  • 1791: $75,463,476.52
  • 1792: $77,227,924.66
  • 1793: $80,358,634.04
  • 1794: $78,427,404.77
  • 1795: $80,747,587.39
  • 1796: $83,762,172.07
  • 1797: $82,064,479.33

Take Our Poll: Would You Put All of Your Savings in an Apple Savings Account?

President John Adams.

John Adams, 1797-1801

  • 1797: $82,064,479.33
  • 1798: $79,228,529.12
  • 1799: $78,408,669.77
  • 1800: $82,976,294.35
  • 1801: $83,038,050.80
President Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson, 1801-1809

  • 1801: $83,038,050.80
  • 1802: $80,712,632.25
  • 1803: $77,054,686.40
  • 1804: $86,427,120.88
  • 1805: $82,312,150.50
  • 1806: $75,723,270.66
  • 1807: $69,218,398.64
  • 1808: $65,196,317.97
  • 1809: $57,023,192.09
President James Madison.

James Madison, 1809-1817

  • 1809: $57,023,192.09
  • 1810: $53,173,217.52
  • 1811: $48,005,587.76
  • 1812: $45,209,737.90
  • 1813: $55,962,827.57
  • 1814: $81,487,846.24
  • 1815: $99,833,660.15
  • 1816: $127,334,933.74
  • 1817: $123,491,965.16
President James Monroe.

James Monroe, 1817-1825

  • 1817: $123,491,965.16
  • 1818: $103,466,633.83
  • 1819: $95,529,648.28
  • 1820: $91,015,566.15
  • 1821: $89,987,427.66
  • 1822: $93,546,676.98
  • 1823: $90,875,877.28
  • 1824: $90,269,777.77
  • 1825: $83,788,432.71
President John Quincy Adams.

John Quincy Adams, 1825-1829

  • 1825: $83,788,432.71
  • 1826: $81,054,059.99
  • 1827: $73,987,357.20
  • 1828: $67,475,043.87
  • 1829: $58,421,413.67

Learn: How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

President Andrew Jackson.

Andrew Jackson, 1829-1837

  • 1829: $58,421,413.67
  • 1830: $48,565,406.50
  • 1831: $39,123,191.68
  • 1832: $24,322,235.18
  • 1833: $7,001,698.83
  • 1834: $4,760,082.08
  • 1835: $33,733.05
  • 1836: $37,513.05
  • 1837: $336,957.83
President Martin Van Buren.

Martin Van Buren, 1837-1841

  • 1837: $336,957.83
  • 1838: $3,308,124.07
  • 1839: $10,434,221.14
  • 1840: $3,573,343.82
  • 1841: $5,250,875.54
President William Henry Harrison.

William Henry Harrison, 1841

  • 1841: $5,250,875.54
President John Tyler.

John Tyler, 1841-1845

  • 1841: $5,250,875.54
  • 1842: $13,594,480.73 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from Jan. 1 to July 1 in 1842.)
  • 1843 (as of Jan. 1): $20,201,226.27
  • 1843 (as of July 1): $32,742,922
  • 1844: $23,461,652.50
  • 1845: $15,925,303.01
President James K Polk.

James Polk, 1845-1849

  • 1845: $15,925,303.01
  • 1846: $15,550,202.97
  • 1847: $38,826,534.77
  • 1848: $47,044,862.23
  • 1849: $63,061,858.69

Also: How Rich Is Clarence Thomas?

President Zachary Taylor.

Zachary Taylor, 1849-1850

  • 1849: $63,061,858.69
  • 1850: $63,452,773.55
President Millard Fillmore.

Millard Fillmore, 1850-1853

  • 1850: $63,452,773.55
  • 1851: $68,304,796.02
  • 1852: $66,199,341.71
  • 1853: $59,803,117.70
President Franklin Pierce.

Franklin Pierce, 1853-1857

  • 1853: $59,803,117.70
  • 1854: $42,242,222.42
  • 1855: $35,586,956.56
  • 1856: $31,972,537.90
  • 1857: $28,699,831.85
President James Buchanan.

James Buchanan, 1857-1861

  • 1857: $28,699,831.85
  • 1858: $44,911,881.03
  • 1859: $58,496,837.88
  • 1860: $64,842,287.88
  • 1861: $90,580,873.72
President Abraham Lincoln.

Abraham Lincoln, 1861-1865

  • 1861: $90,580,873.72
  • 1862: $524,176,412.13
  • 1863: $1,119,772,138.63
  • 1864: $1,815,784,370.57
  • 1865: $2,680,647,869.74

See: How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

President Andrew Johnson.

Andrew Johnson, 1865-1869

  • 1865: $2,680,647,869.74
  • 1866: $2,773,236,173.69
  • 1867: $2,678,126,103.87
  • 1868: $2,611,687,851.19
  • 1869: $2,588,452,213.94
President Ulysses S Grant.

Ulysses S. Grant, 1869-1877

  • 1869: $2,588,452,213.94
  • 1870: $2,480,672,427.81
  • 1871: $2,353,211,332.32
  • 1872: $2,253,251,328.78
  • 1873: $2,234,482,993.20
  • 1874: $2,251,690,468.43
  • 1875: $2,232,284,531.95
  • 1876: $2,180,395,067.15
  • 1877: $2,205,301,392.10
President Rutherford B Hayes.

Rutherford B. Hayes, 1877-1881

  • 1877: $2,205,301,392.10
  • 1878: $2,256,205,892.53
  • 1879: $2,349,567,482.04
  • 1880: $2,120,415,370.63
  • 1881: $2,069,013,569.58
President James Garfield.

James Garfield, 1881

  • 1881: $2,069,013,569.58
President Chester Arthur

Chester Arthur, 1881-1885

  • 1881: $2,069,013,569.58
  • 1882: $1,918,312,994.03
  • 1883: $1,884,171,728.07
  • 1884: $1,830,528,923.57
  • 1885: $1,863,964,873.14

Do You Know? How Much Is Former Vice President Mike Pence Worth?

President Grover Cleveland.

Grover Cleveland, 1885-1889

  • 1885: $1,863,964,873.14
  • 1886: $1,775,063,013.78
  • 1887: $1,657,602,592.63
  • 1888: $1,692,858,984.58
  • 1889: $1,619,052,922.23
President Benjamin Harrison.

Benjamin Harrison, 1889-1893

  • 1889: $1,619,052,922.23
  • 1890: $1,552,140,204.73
  • 1891: $1,545,996,591.61
  • 1892: $1,588,464,144.63
  • 1893: $1,545,985,686.13
President Grover Cleveland.

Grover Cleveland, 1893-1897

  • 1893: $1,545,985,686.13
  • 1894: $1,632,253,636.68
  • 1895: $1,676,120,983.25
  • 1896: $1,769,840,323.40
  • 1897: $1,817,672,665.90
President William McKinley.

William McKinley, 1897-1901

  • 1897: $1,817,672,665.90
  • 1898: $1,796,531,995.90
  • 1899: $1,991,927,306.92
  • 1900: $2,136,961,091.67
  • 1901: $2,143,326,933.89
President Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909

  • 1901: $2,143,326,933.89
  • 1902: $2,158,610,445.89
  • 1903: $2,202,464,781.89
  • 1904: $2,264,003,585.14
  • 1905: $2,274,615,063.84
  • 1906: $2,337,161,839.04
  • 1907: $2,457,188,061.54
  • 1908: $2,626,806,271.54
  • 1909: $2,639,546,241.04

Find: How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

President William Howard Taft.

William H. Taft, 1909-1913

  • 1909: $2,639,546,241.04
  • 1910: $2,652,665,838.04
  • 1911: $2,765,600,606.69
  • 1912: 2,868,373,874.16
  • 1913: $2,916,204,913.66
President Woodrow Wilson.

Woodrow Wilson, 1913-1921

  • 1913: $2,916,204,913.66
  • 1914: $2,912,499,269.16
  • 1915: $3,058,136,873.16
  • 1916: $3,609,244,262.16
  • 1917: $5,717,770,279.52
  • 1918: $14,592,161,414
  • 1919: $27,390,970,113.12
  • 1920: $25,952,456,406.16
  • 1921: $23,977,450,552.54
President Warren G Harding.

Warren Harding, 1921-1923

  • 1921: $23,977,450,552.54
  • 1922: $22,963,381,708.31
  • 1923: $22,349,707,365.36
President Calvin Coolidge.

Calvin Coolidge, 1923-1929

  • 1923: $22,349,707,365.36
  • 1924: $21,250,812,989.49
  • 1925: $20,516,193,887.90
  • 1926: $19,643,216,315.19
  • 1927: $18,511,906,931.85
  • 1928: $17,604,293,201.43
  • 1929: $16,931,088,484.10
President Herbert Hoover.

Herbert Hoover, 1929-1933

  • 1929: $16,931,088,484.10
  • 1930: $16,185,309,831.43
  • 1931: $16,801,281,491.71
  • 1932: $19,487,002,444.13
  • 1933: $22,538,672,560.15

More: How Rich Is Kevin McCarthy?

President Franklin D Roosevelt.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-1945

  • 1933: $22,538,672,560.15
  • 1934: $27,053,141,414.48
  • 1935: $28,700,892,624.53
  • 1936: $33,778,543,493.73
  • 1937: $36,424,613,732.29
  • 1938: $37,164,740,315.45
  • 1939: $40,439,532,411.11
  • 1940: $42,967,531,037.68
  • 1941: $48,961,443,535.71
  • 1942: $72,422,445,116.22
  • 1943: $136,696,090,329.90
  • 1944: $201,003,387,221.13
  • 1945: $258,682,187,409.93
President Harry Truman.

Harry S. Truman, 1945-1953

  • 1945: $258,682,187,409.93
  • 1946: $269,422,099,173.26
  • 1947: $258,286,383,108.67
  • 1948: $252,292,246,512.99
  • 1949: $252,770,359,860.33
  • 1950: $257,357,352,351.04
  • 1951: $255,221,976,814.93
  • 1952: $259,105,178,785.43
  • 1953: $266,071,061,638.57
President Dwight D Eisenhower.

Dwight Eisenhower, 1953-1961

  • 1953: $266,071,061,638.57
  • 1954: $271,259,599,108.46
  • 1955: $274,374,222,802.62
  • 1956: $272,750,813,649.32
  • 1957: $270,527,171,896.43
  • 1958: $276,343,217,745.81
  • 1959: $284,705,907,078.22
  • 1960: $286,330,760,848.37
  • 1961: $288,970,938,610.05
President John F Kennedy.

John F. Kennedy, 1961-1963

  • 1961: $288,970,938,610.05
  • 1962: $298,200,822,720.87
  • 1963: $305,859,632,996.41
Lyndon B. Johnson

Lyndon Johnson, 1963-1969

  • 1963: $305,859,632,996.41
  • 1964: $311,712,899,257.30
  • 1965: $317,273,898,983.64
  • 1966: $319,907,087,795.48
  • 1967: $326,220,937,794.54
  • 1968: $347,578,406,425.88
  • 1969: $353,720,253,841.41

Related: How Rich Is Mitch McConnell?

Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon, 1969-1974

  • 1969: $353,720,253,841.41
  • 1970: $370,918,706,949.93
  • 1971: $398,129,744,455.54
  • 1972: $427,260,460,940.50
  • 1973: $458,141,605,312.09
  • 1974: $475,059,815,731.55
Gerald Ford

Gerald Ford, 1974-1977

  • 1974: $475,059,815,731.55
  • 1975: $533,189,000,000 (Treasury figures rounded to millions)
  • 1976: $620,433,000,000
  • 1977: $698,840,000,000 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from July 1 to Oct. 1 in 1977)
James E. Carter, Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981

  • 1977: $698,840,000,000
  • 1978: $771,544,000,000
  • 1979: $826,519,000,000
  • 1980: $907,701,000,000
  • 1981: $997,855,000,000
2/8/1982 President Reagan at a rally for Senator David Durenberger in Minneapolis Minnesota.

Ronald Reagan, 1981-1989

  • 1981: $997,855,000,000
  • 1982: $1,142,034,000,000
  • 1983: $1,377,210,000,000
  • 1984: $1,572,266,000,000
  • 1985: $1,823,103,000,000
  • 1986: $2,125,302,616,658.42
  • 1987: $2,350,276,890,953
  • 1988: $2,602,337,712,041.16
  • 1989: $2,857,430,960,187.32
George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush, 1989-1993

  • 1989: $2,857,430,960,187.32
  • 1990: $3,233,313,451,777.25
  • 1991: $3,665,303,351,697.03
  • 1992: $4,064,620,655,521.66
  • 1993: $4,411,488,883,139.38

Learn: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

President William Jefferson Clinton in front of American flag stripes.

William J. Clinton, 1993-2001

  • 1993: $4,411,488,883,139.38
  • 1994: $4,692,749,910,013.32
  • 1995: $4,973,982,900,709.39
  • 1996: $5,224,810,939,135.73
  • 1997: $5,413,146,011,397.34
  • 1998: $5,526,193,008,897.62
  • 1999: $5,656,270,901,615.43
  • 2000: $5,674,178,209,886.86
  • 2001: $5,807,463,412,200.06
President George W. Bush

George W. Bush, 2001-2009

  • 2001: $5,807,463,412,200.06
  • 2002: $6,228,235,965,597.16
  • 2003: $6,783,231,062,743.62
  • 2004: $7,379,052,696,330.32
  • 2005: $7,932,709,661,723.50
  • 2006: $8,506,973,899,215.23
  • 2007: $9,007,653,372,262.48
  • 2008: $10,024,724,896,912.49
  • 2009: $11,909,829,003,511.75
Barack Obama

Barack Obama, 2009-2017

  • 2009: $11,909,829,003,511.75
  • 2010: $13,561,623,030,891.79
  • 2011: $14,790,340,328,557.15
  • 2012: $16,066,241,407,385.89
  • 2013: $16,738,183,526,697.32
  • 2014: $17,824,071,380,733.82
  • 2015: $18,150,617,666,484.33
  • 2016: $19,573,444,713,936.79
  • 2017: $20,244,900,016,053.51
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10338009d)President Donald Trump smiles during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Jul 2019.

Donald J. Trump, 2017 to 2021

  • 2017: $20,244,900,016,053.51
  • 2018: $21,516,058,183,180.23
  • 2019: $22,719401753433.78
  • 2020: $26,945,391,194,615.15
  • 2021: $28,428,918,570,048.68
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Yuri Gripas/ABACA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13858194b)US President Joe Biden meets with the members of his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 April 2023.

Joseph R. Biden, 2021 to Present

  • 2021: $28,428,918,570,048.68
  • 2022 (Most recent as of Sept. 2022): $30,928,911,613,306.73

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The National Debt Crisis — by Presidency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.