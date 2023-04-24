The National Debt Crisis — by Presidency

As of April 2023, the U.S. national debt has reached a record high of more than $31.5 trillion.

Clearly, the government's increasing debt is not a new trend. To see how it got to this point, GOBankingRates analyzed Treasury Department data on public debt from George Washington's presidency through Biden's current term.

Next: How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

Find Out: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero

Washington took office in April 1789. However, the Treasury Department's data starts in 1790, when Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton estimated that total public debt was $70.1 million and called for the issuance of federal bonds to cover the debt. In 1835, the national debt hit a low of $33,733 when Andrew Jackson was president. But the U.S. started borrowing again as the economy entered a recession in 1837. The country's debt eventually crossed the billion-dollar mark in 1863 during the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln's presidency.

Over a century later, the public debt topped $1 trillion for the first time in 1982 under Ronald Reagan and more than doubled during his presidency -- and it's been climbing steadily since then. Knowing how much the national debt has increased with each president might help inform your decisions in the 2024 presidential race.

George Washington, 1789-1797

1790: $71,060,508.50

$71,060,508.50 1791: $75,463,476.52

$75,463,476.52 1792: $77,227,924.66

$77,227,924.66 1793: $80,358,634.04

$80,358,634.04 1794: $78,427,404.77

$78,427,404.77 1795: $80,747,587.39

$80,747,587.39 1796: $83,762,172.07

$83,762,172.07 1797: $82,064,479.33

Take Our Poll: Would You Put All of Your Savings in an Apple Savings Account?

John Adams, 1797-1801

1797: $82,064,479.33

$82,064,479.33 1798: $79,228,529.12

$79,228,529.12 1799: $78,408,669.77

$78,408,669.77 1800: $82,976,294.35

$82,976,294.35 1801: $83,038,050.80

Thomas Jefferson, 1801-1809

1801: $83,038,050.80

$83,038,050.80 1802: $80,712,632.25

$80,712,632.25 1803: $77,054,686.40

$77,054,686.40 1804: $86,427,120.88

$86,427,120.88 1805: $82,312,150.50

$82,312,150.50 1806: $75,723,270.66

$75,723,270.66 1807: $69,218,398.64

$69,218,398.64 1808: $65,196,317.97

$65,196,317.97 1809: $57,023,192.09

James Madison, 1809-1817

1809: $57,023,192.09

$57,023,192.09 1810: $53,173,217.52

$53,173,217.52 1811: $ 48,005,587.76

$ 1812: $45,209,737.90

$45,209,737.90 1813: $55,962,827.57

$55,962,827.57 1814: $81,487,846.24

$81,487,846.24 1815: $99,833,660.15

$99,833,660.15 1816: $127,334,933.74

$127,334,933.74 1817: $123,491,965.16

James Monroe, 1817-1825

1817: $123,491,965.16

$123,491,965.16 1818: $103,466,633.83

$103,466,633.83 1819: $95,529,648.28

$95,529,648.28 1820: $91,015,566.15

$91,015,566.15 1821: $89,987,427.66

$89,987,427.66 1822: $93,546,676.98

$93,546,676.98 1823: $90,875,877.28

$90,875,877.28 1824: $90,269,777.77

$90,269,777.77 1825: $83,788,432.71

John Quincy Adams, 1825-1829

1825: $83,788,432.71

$83,788,432.71 1826: $81,054,059.99

$81,054,059.99 1827: $73,987,357.20

$73,987,357.20 1828: $67,475,043.87

$67,475,043.87 1829: $58,421,413.67

Learn: How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

Andrew Jackson, 1829-1837

1829: $58,421,413.67

$58,421,413.67 1830: $48,565,406.50

$48,565,406.50 1831: $39,123,191.68

$39,123,191.68 1832: $24,322,235.18

$24,322,235.18 1833: $7,001,698.83

$7,001,698.83 1834: $4,760,082.08

$4,760,082.08 1835: $33,733.05

$33,733.05 1836: $37,513.05

$37,513.05 1837: $336,957.83

Martin Van Buren, 1837-1841

1837: $336,957.83

$336,957.83 1838: $3,308,124.07

$3,308,124.07 1839: $10,434,221.14

$10,434,221.14 1840: $3,573,343.82

$3,573,343.82 1841: $5,250,875.54

William Henry Harrison, 1841

1841: $5,250,875.54

John Tyler, 1841-1845

1841: $5,250,875.54

$5,250,875.54 1842: $13,594,480.73 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from Jan. 1 to July 1 in 1842.)

$13,594,480.73 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from Jan. 1 to July 1 in 1842.) 1843 (as of Jan. 1): $20,201,226.27

$20,201,226.27 1843 (as of July 1): $32,742,922

$32,742,922 1844: $23,461,652.50

$23,461,652.50 1845: $15,925,303.01

James Polk, 1845-1849

1845: $15,925,303.01

$15,925,303.01 1846: $15,550,202.97

$15,550,202.97 1847: $38,826,534.77

$38,826,534.77 1848: $47,044,862.23

$47,044,862.23 1849: $63,061,858.69

Also: How Rich Is Clarence Thomas?

Zachary Taylor, 1849-1850

1849: $63,061,858.69

$63,061,858.69 1850: $63,452,773.55

Millard Fillmore, 1850-1853

1850: $63,452,773.55

$63,452,773.55 1851: $68,304,796.02

$68,304,796.02 1852: $66,199,341.71

$66,199,341.71 1853: $59,803,117.70

Franklin Pierce, 1853-1857

1853: $59,803,117.70

$59,803,117.70 1854: $42,242,222.42

$42,242,222.42 1855: $35,586,956.56

$35,586,956.56 1856: $31,972,537.90

$31,972,537.90 1857: $28,699,831.85

James Buchanan, 1857-1861

1857: $28,699,831.85

$28,699,831.85 1858: $44,911,881.03

$44,911,881.03 1859: $58,496,837.88

$58,496,837.88 1860: $64,842,287.88

$64,842,287.88 1861: $90,580,873.72

Abraham Lincoln, 1861-1865

1861: $90,580,873.72

$90,580,873.72 1862: $524,176,412.13

$524,176,412.13 1863: $1,119,772,138.63

$1,119,772,138.63 1864: $1,815,784,370.57

$1,815,784,370.57 1865: $2,680,647,869.74

See: How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Andrew Johnson, 1865-1869

1865: $2,680,647,869.74

$2,680,647,869.74 1866: $2,773,236,173.69

$2,773,236,173.69 1867: $2,678,126,103.87

$2,678,126,103.87 1868: $2,611,687,851.19

$2,611,687,851.19 1869: $2,588,452,213.94

Ulysses S. Grant, 1869-1877

1869: $2,588,452,213.94

$2,588,452,213.94 1870: $2,480,672,427.81

$2,480,672,427.81 1871: $2,353,211,332.32

$2,353,211,332.32 1872: $2,253,251,328.78

$2,253,251,328.78 1873: $2,234,482,993.20

$2,234,482,993.20 1874: $2,251,690,468.43

$2,251,690,468.43 1875: $2,232,284,531.95

$2,232,284,531.95 1876: $2,180,395,067.15

$2,180,395,067.15 1877: $2,205,301,392.10

Rutherford B. Hayes, 1877-1881

1877: $2,205,301,392.10

$2,205,301,392.10 1878: $2,256,205,892.53

$2,256,205,892.53 1879: $2,349,567,482.04

$2,349,567,482.04 1880: $2,120,415,370.63

$2,120,415,370.63 1881: $2,069,013,569.58

James Garfield, 1881

1881: $2,069,013,569.58

Chester Arthur, 1881-1885

1881: $2,069,013,569.58

$2,069,013,569.58 1882: $1,918,312,994.03

$1,918,312,994.03 1883: $1,884,171,728.07

$1,884,171,728.07 1884: $1,830,528,923.57

$1,830,528,923.57 1885: $1,863,964,873.14

Do You Know? How Much Is Former Vice President Mike Pence Worth?

Grover Cleveland, 1885-1889

1885: $1,863,964,873.14

$1,863,964,873.14 1886: $1,775,063,013.78

$1,775,063,013.78 1887: $1,657,602,592.63

$1,657,602,592.63 1888: $1,692,858,984.58

$1,692,858,984.58 1889: $1,619,052,922.23

Benjamin Harrison, 1889-1893

1889: $1,619,052,922.23

$1,619,052,922.23 1890: $1,552,140,204.73

$1,552,140,204.73 1891: $1,545,996,591.61

$1,545,996,591.61 1892: $1,588,464,144.63

$1,588,464,144.63 1893: $1,545,985,686.13

Grover Cleveland, 1893-1897

1893: $1,545,985,686.13

$1,545,985,686.13 1894: $1,632,253,636.68

$1,632,253,636.68 1895: $1,676,120,983.25

$1,676,120,983.25 1896: $1,769,840,323.40

$1,769,840,323.40 1897: $1,817,672,665.90

William McKinley, 1897-1901

1897: $1,817,672,665.90

$1,817,672,665.90 1898: $1,796,531,995.90

$1,796,531,995.90 1899: $1,991,927,306.92

$1,991,927,306.92 1900: $2,136,961,091.67

$2,136,961,091.67 1901: $2,143,326,933.89

Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909

1901: $2,143,326,933.89

$2,143,326,933.89 1902: $2,158,610,445.89

$2,158,610,445.89 1903: $2,202,464,781.89

$2,202,464,781.89 1904: $2,264,003,585.14

$2,264,003,585.14 1905: $2,274,615,063.84

$2,274,615,063.84 1906: $2,337,161,839.04

$2,337,161,839.04 1907: $2,457,188,061.54

$2,457,188,061.54 1908: $2,626,806,271.54

$2,626,806,271.54 1909: $2,639,546,241.04

Find: How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

William H. Taft, 1909-1913

1909: $2,639,546,241.04

$2,639,546,241.04 1910: $2,652,665,838.04

$2,652,665,838.04 1911: $2,765,600,606.69

$2,765,600,606.69 1912: 2,868,373,874.16

2,868,373,874.16 1913: $2,916,204,913.66

Woodrow Wilson, 1913-1921

1913: $2,916,204,913.66

$2,916,204,913.66 1914: $2,912,499,269.16

$2,912,499,269.16 1915: $3,058,136,873.16

$3,058,136,873.16 1916: $3,609,244,262.16

$3,609,244,262.16 1917: $5,717,770,279.52

$5,717,770,279.52 1918: $14,592,161,414

$14,592,161,414 1919: $27,390,970,113.12

$27,390,970,113.12 1920: $25,952,456,406.16

$25,952,456,406.16 1921: $23,977,450,552.54

Warren Harding, 1921-1923

1921: $23,977,450,552.54

$23,977,450,552.54 1922: $22,963,381,708.31

$22,963,381,708.31 1923: $22,349,707,365.36

Calvin Coolidge, 1923-1929

1923: $22,349,707,365.36

$22,349,707,365.36 1924: $21,250,812,989.49

$21,250,812,989.49 1925: $20,516,193,887.90

$20,516,193,887.90 1926: $19,643,216,315.19

$19,643,216,315.19 1927: $18,511,906,931.85

$18,511,906,931.85 1928: $17,604,293,201.43

$17,604,293,201.43 1929: $16,931,088,484.10

Herbert Hoover, 1929-1933

1929: $16,931,088,484.10

$16,931,088,484.10 1930: $16,185,309,831.43

$16,185,309,831.43 1931: $16,801,281,491.71

$16,801,281,491.71 1932: $19,487,002,444.13

$19,487,002,444.13 1933: $22,538,672,560.15

More: How Rich Is Kevin McCarthy?

Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1933-1945

1933: $22,538,672,560.15

$22,538,672,560.15 1934: $27,053,141,414.48

$27,053,141,414.48 1935: $28,700,892,624.53

$28,700,892,624.53 1936: $33,778,543,493.73

$33,778,543,493.73 1937: $36,424,613,732.29

$36,424,613,732.29 1938: $37,164,740,315.45

$37,164,740,315.45 1939: $40,439,532,411.11

$40,439,532,411.11 1940: $42,967,531,037.68

$42,967,531,037.68 1941: $48,961,443,535.71

$48,961,443,535.71 1942: $72,422,445,116.22

$72,422,445,116.22 1943: $136,696,090,329.90

$136,696,090,329.90 1944: $201,003,387,221.13

$201,003,387,221.13 1945: $258,682,187,409.93

Harry S. Truman, 1945-1953

1945: $258,682,187,409.93

$258,682,187,409.93 1946: $269,422,099,173.26

$269,422,099,173.26 1947: $258,286,383,108.67

$258,286,383,108.67 1948: $252,292,246,512.99

$252,292,246,512.99 1949: $252,770,359,860.33

$252,770,359,860.33 1950: $257,357,352,351.04

$257,357,352,351.04 1951: $255,221,976,814.93

$255,221,976,814.93 1952: $259,105,178,785.43

$259,105,178,785.43 1953: $266,071,061,638.57

Dwight Eisenhower, 1953-1961

1953: $266,071,061,638.57

$266,071,061,638.57 1954: $271,259,599,108.46

$271,259,599,108.46 1955: $274,374,222,802.62

$274,374,222,802.62 1956: $272,750,813,649.32

$272,750,813,649.32 1957: $270,527,171,896.43

$270,527,171,896.43 1958: $276,343,217,745.81

$276,343,217,745.81 1959: $284,705,907,078.22

$284,705,907,078.22 1960: $286,330,760,848.37

$286,330,760,848.37 1961: $288,970,938,610.05

John F. Kennedy, 1961-1963

1961: $288,970,938,610.05

$288,970,938,610.05 1962: $298,200,822,720.87

$298,200,822,720.87 1963: $305,859,632,996.41

Lyndon Johnson, 1963-1969

1963: $305,859,632,996.41

$305,859,632,996.41 1964: $311,712,899,257.30

$311,712,899,257.30 1965: $317,273,898,983.64

$317,273,898,983.64 1966: $319,907,087,795.48

$319,907,087,795.48 1967: $326,220,937,794.54

$326,220,937,794.54 1968: $347,578,406,425.88

$347,578,406,425.88 1969: $353,720,253,841.41

Related: How Rich Is Mitch McConnell?

Richard Nixon, 1969-1974

1969: $353,720,253,841.41

$353,720,253,841.41 1970: $370,918,706,949.93

$370,918,706,949.93 1971: $398,129,744,455.54

$398,129,744,455.54 1972: $427,260,460,940.50

$427,260,460,940.50 1973: $458,141,605,312.09

$458,141,605,312.09 1974: $475,059,815,731.55

Gerald Ford, 1974-1977

1974: $475,059,815,731.55

$475,059,815,731.55 1975: $533,189,000,000 (Treasury figures rounded to millions)

$533,189,000,000 (Treasury figures rounded to millions) 1976: $620,433,000,000

$620,433,000,000 1977: $698,840,000,000 (Congress changed the beginning of the fiscal year from July 1 to Oct. 1 in 1977)

Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981

1977: $698,840,000,000

$698,840,000,000 1978: $771,544,000,000

$771,544,000,000 1979: $826,519,000,000

$826,519,000,000 1980: $907,701,000,000

$907,701,000,000 1981: $997,855,000,000

Ronald Reagan, 1981-1989

1981: $997,855,000,000

$997,855,000,000 1982: $1,142,034,000,000

$1,142,034,000,000 1983: $1,377,210,000,000

$1,377,210,000,000 1984: $1,572,266,000,000

$1,572,266,000,000 1985: $1,823,103,000,000

$1,823,103,000,000 1986: $2,125,302,616,658.42

$2,125,302,616,658.42 1987: $2,350,276,890,953

$2,350,276,890,953 1988: $2,602,337,712,041.16

$2,602,337,712,041.16 1989: $2,857,430,960,187.32

George H.W. Bush, 1989-1993

1989: $2,857,430,960,187.32

$2,857,430,960,187.32 1990: $3,233,313,451,777.25

$3,233,313,451,777.25 1991: $3,665,303,351,697.03

$3,665,303,351,697.03 1992: $4,064,620,655,521.66

$4,064,620,655,521.66 1993: $4,411,488,883,139.38

Learn: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

William J. Clinton, 1993-2001

1993: $4,411,488,883,139.38

$4,411,488,883,139.38 1994: $4,692,749,910,013.32

$4,692,749,910,013.32 1995: $4,973,982,900,709.39

$4,973,982,900,709.39 1996: $5,224,810,939,135.73

$5,224,810,939,135.73 1997: $5,413,146,011,397.34

$5,413,146,011,397.34 1998: $5,526,193,008,897.62

$5,526,193,008,897.62 1999: $5,656,270,901,615.43

$5,656,270,901,615.43 2000: $5,674,178,209,886.86

$5,674,178,209,886.86 2001: $5,807,463,412,200.06

George W. Bush, 2001-2009

2001: $5,807,463,412,200.06

$5,807,463,412,200.06 2002: $6,228,235,965,597.16

$6,228,235,965,597.16 2003: $6,783,231,062,743.62

$6,783,231,062,743.62 2004: $7,379,052,696,330.32

$7,379,052,696,330.32 2005: $7,932,709,661,723.50

$7,932,709,661,723.50 2006: $8,506,973,899,215.23

$8,506,973,899,215.23 2007: $9,007,653,372,262.48

$9,007,653,372,262.48 2008: $10,024,724,896,912.49

$10,024,724,896,912.49 2009: $11,909,829,003,511.75

Barack Obama, 2009-2017

2009: $11,909,829,003,511.75

$11,909,829,003,511.75 2010: $13,561,623,030,891.79

$13,561,623,030,891.79 2011: $14,790,340,328,557.15

$14,790,340,328,557.15 2012: $16,066,241,407,385.89

$16,066,241,407,385.89 2013: $16,738,183,526,697.32

$16,738,183,526,697.32 2014: $17,824,071,380,733.82

$17,824,071,380,733.82 2015: $18,150,617,666,484.33

$18,150,617,666,484.33 2016: $19,573,444,713,936.79

$19,573,444,713,936.79 2017: $20,244,900,016,053.51

Donald J. Trump, 2017 to 2021

2017: $20,244,900,016,053.51

$20,244,900,016,053.51 2018: $21,516,058,183,180.23

$21,516,058,183,180.23 2019: $22,719401753433.78

$22,719401753433.78 2020: $26,945,391,194,615.15

$26,945,391,194,615.15 2021: $28,428,918,570,048.68

Joseph R. Biden, 2021 to Present

2021: $28,428,918,570,048.68

$28,428,918,570,048.68 2022 (Most recent as of Sept. 2022): $30,928,911,613,306.73

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The National Debt Crisis — by Presidency

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.