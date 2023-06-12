If you are looking for the next big stock, then a peek at history could help you. You can learn valuable investment lessons by studying the most successful stocks of all time. Although the most successful stocks tend to change over time, their characteristics are often the same.

For instance, successful stocks or companies are often profitable, outperform the S&P 500 for decades, and are usually household names. Let’s take look at the most successful stocks of all time.

These Are The Most Successful Stocks Of All Time

It is almost impossible to compile a true list of the most successful stocks of all time because successful companies often are acquired, split up, or merge with other successful companies.

Nonetheless, we have tried our best to compile an accurate list of the most successful stocks of all time. We used market capitalization as the parameter to determine the most successful stocks of all time:

Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) designs, makes and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and related services.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap About $1.8 billion $2.84 trillion Share Price $22 (10 cents on a split-adjusted basis) $181.35

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 1.04 billion Berkshire Hathaway 915.56 million State Street 576.28 million Geode Capital Management 285.17 million Fisher Asset Management 52.35 million

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) designs, makes and sells software, services, devices and solutions.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $61 million $2.42 trillion Share Price $21 $326.04

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 537.57 million State Street 292.11 million Geode Capital Management 144.37 million Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust 39.26 million Fisher Asset Management 24.46 million

Alphabet

Founded 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) delivers online advertising, cloud-based solutions, and other related products and services, including apps, subscription-based products, and more.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $23 billion $1.55 trillion Share Price $85 $122.83

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investors No. of Shares BlackRock 365.93 million State Street 192.05 million Geode Capital Management 97.33 million Dodge & Cox 43.49 million Sanders Capital 26.62 million

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) deals in cloud computing, digital streaming, e-commerce, online advertising and artificial intelligence.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $54 million $1.21 trillion Share Price $18 (7.5 cents on a split-adjusted basis) $123.04

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 607.62 million State Street 331.90 million Geode Capital Management 165.31 million Polen Capital Management 44.88 million Fisher Asset Management 44.37 million

NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) designs, makes, and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $40 million $951.2 billion Share Price $12 $387.10

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 183.69 million State Street 91.54 million Geode Capital Management 46.06 million Fisher Asset Management 10.08 million Matrix Capital Management Company 5.41 million

Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) designs, develops, makes, and sells electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $1.7 billion $744.39 billion Share Price $17 $243.88

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 178.66 million State Street 99.68 million Geode Capital Management 50.05 million Primecap Management 9.88 million DE Shaw 6.24 million

Berkshire Hathaway

Founded in 1839 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) deals in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, freight rail transportation, finance, utilities and energy, and more.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap Unavailable $735.64 billion Share Price Unavailable $510,840

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares Gardner Russo & Quinn 2,580 Davis Selected Advisers 2,040 Markel 1,110 First Eagle Investment Management 967 BlackRock 896

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) develops and operates social media applications to help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $104 billion $678.16 billion Share Price $38 $264.95

Five institutions holding the stock

Hedge Fund No. of Shares BlackRock 152.93 million State Street 86.99 million Geode Capital Management 43.94 million Sanders Capital 13.72 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 10.44 million

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) offers healthcare coverage, software and data consultancy services.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $160 million $456.42 billion Share Price $14 $492.63

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 74.93 million State Street 45.55 million Geode Capital Management 17.1 million Sanders Capital 5.12 million Dodge & Cox 3.49 million

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, California Visa Inc (NYSE:V) offers digital payment services and facilitates global commerce. The company also provides debit cards, credit cards, commercial payment solutions and prepaid products.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $44 billion $456.25 billion Share Price $44 $223.75

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 123.84 million State Street 72.90 million Geode Capital Management 32.22 million TCI Fund Management 19.29 million Sands Capital Management 9.01 million

Exxon Mobil

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) deals in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $1.3 billion $437.41 billion Share Price $28 $107.43

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 277.97 million State Street 219.17 million Geode Capital Management 73.87 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 30.12 million First Eagle Investment Management 13.44 million

Eli Lilly

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) discovers, develops, makes and sells pharmaceutical products, including for diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience and other treatment areas.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $140 million $423.05 billion Share Price $23 $446.25

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 65.57 million State Street 33.24 million Primecap Management 25.37 million Geode Capital Management 14.87 million Fisher Asset Management 4.10 million

Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) develops, makes and sells healthcare-related products.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $3.5 million $416.47 billion Share Price $37.50 (59 cents on a split-adjusted basis) $160.24

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 201.49 million State Street 140.27 million Geode Capital Management 48.71 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 8.41 million Fisher Asset Management 6.24 million

JPMorgan Chase

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is a financial holding company that offers a range of financial and investment banking services in all capital markets.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $394 million $411.25 billion Share Price $20.50 $140.71

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 193.85 million State Street 123.86 million Geode Capital Management 52.31 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 19.87 million Fisher Asset Management 8.41 million

Walmart

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) operates in the retail and wholesale business and offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $5 million $409.77 billion Share Price $16.50 $153.06

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 99.86 million State Street 60.15 million Geode Capital Management 25.10 million Fisher Asset Management 8.68 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 6.82 million

Mastercard

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) operates in the payments industry and helps connect consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $5.5 billion $348.17 billion Share Price $39 $368.67

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 65.16 million State Street 34.76 million Geode Capital Management 16.37 million Akre Capital Management 5.87 million Polen Capital Management 5.16 million

Procter & Gamble

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is among the world's largest consumer goods companies. The company owns several popular brands, including Tide, Ariel, Pampers and more.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap Unavailable $345.15 billion Share Price Unavailable $146.56

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 161.84 million State Street 102.29 million Geode Capital Management 46.75 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 8.44 million Sanders Capital 6.75 million

Broadcom

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs, develops and sells semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $8.2 billion $331.88 billion Share Price $24 $804.55

Five Institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 29.84 million State Street 16.63 million Geode Capital Management 7.81 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 1.92 million Fisher Asset Management 1.19 million

Home Depot

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) deals in the sale of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $1 billion $302.71 billion Share Price $12 $297.50

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 77.14 million State Street 45.56 million Geode Capital Management 19.14 million Fisher Asset Management 8.40 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 3.84 million

Chevron

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) offers administrative, financial management and technology support to companies for energy and chemical operations.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap Unavailable $301.7 billion Share Price Unavailable $159.06

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 133.84 million Berkshire Hathaway 132.41 million State Street 125.82 million Geode Capital Management 32.63 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 12.47 million

Oracle

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) offers products and services that target all corporate information technology needs.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $292 million $290.17 billion Share Price $15 $110

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 117.13 million State Street 62.59 million Geode Capital Management 27.75 million First Eagle Investment Management 20.67 million Harris Associates 19.18 million

Merck

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) provides health solutions through its prescription medicines, biologic therapies, animal health and consumer care products, and vaccines.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $2.47 billion $279.93 billion Share Price $23.50 $110.70

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares BlackRock 209.10 million State Street 116.39 million Geode Capital Management 51.22 million Fisher Asset Management 12.35 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 9.50 million

Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) makes and sells non-alcoholic beverages.

IPO Today (as of this writing) Market Cap $24 million $261.07 billion Share Price $40 $60.50

Five institutions holding the stock

Institutional Investor No. of Shares Berkshire Hathaway 400 million BlackRock 311.54 million State Street 169.62 million Geode Capital Management 76.98 million Dimensional Fund Advisors 13.78 million

FAQ

Which stock has had the highest return in the last 30 years?

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) (on the basis of 30-year total return - 213,088%)

Apple (on the basis of annualized dollar weighted return – 23.5%)

What would $1,000 invested in Apple in 1984 be worth today?

Apple shares traded at a split-adjusted price of 13 cents on Jan. 23, 1984. Thus, one could have purchased 7,692.31 Apple shares with $1,000. Based on Apple’s current share price of $181.43 (at the time of writing), a $1,000 investment in 1984 would be worth nearly $1.4 million today.

What is the fastest-growing stock in history?

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) is considered to be the fastest-growing stock in history. This China-based company is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, which is a key component for solar panels. It has generated a total return of 280% over the last three years (compared to 25% for the S&P 500).

What is the best stock to buy right now?

Many stocks could fall in the category of the best stocks to buy right now, including Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), Alphabet, Amazon and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.