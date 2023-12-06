The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions rose 28% between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 academic years. And at private nonprofit institutions, the increase was 19%. These increases are after adjusting for inflation.
I’m a Financial Expert With Student Loans: Here’s My Plan To Tackle Repayment
See: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack
However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices decreased, according to Forbes. Between academic years 2019-20 to 2021-22, average tuition, fees and room and board fell by 0.2% at private nonprofit four-year schools. Additionally, between 2020-21 to 2021-22, prices fell another 1.7%. Public four-year schools had a similar pattern in these same years.
Of course, a modest decrease at private nonprofit institutions isn’t enough. Most students attend either public universities or private for-profits, and that has people looking for affordable options. After all, the average cost of in-state tuition at four-year institutions is $26,027 per year, according to Education Data Initiative.
To help combat rising costs, GOBankingRates found the most affordable college in every state by analyzing colleges within each state across a variety of factors, including in-state tuition and fees, as well as room and board.
Alabama
- Most Affordable Institution: Stillman College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,392
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,881
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,273
Living Frugally: Adopting Lessons From the Great Depression
These 10 Colleges Are Working To Eliminate Student Loans From the Equation: How It Succeeds in Keeping Students Out of Debt
Alaska
- Most Affordable Institution: Alaska Pacific University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $20,760
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,300
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $29,060
Find Out: 7 Ways To Squeeze the Absolute Most Out of an Average Salary
Arizona
- Most Affordable Institution: Northern Arizona University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,654
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,908
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $26,562
Arkansas
- Most Affordable Institution: Henderson State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,560
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,558
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,118
California
- Most Affordable Institution: California State University at Fresno
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,974
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,634
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,608
Colorado
- Most Affordable Institution: Colorado Mountain College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,980
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,320
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,300
Discover: All of the States That Will Pay Off Your Student Loans
Connecticut
- Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Connecticut State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,292
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $15,608
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,900
Delaware
- Most Affordable Institution: Delaware State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,358
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,108
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,466
District of Columbia
- Most Affordable Institution: University of the District of Columbia
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,140
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $15,387
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,527
Florida
- Most Affordable Institution: Chipola College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,120
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $4,560
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $7,680
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
Georgia
- Most Affordable Institution: South Georgia State College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $2,970
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,238
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,208
Hawaii
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Hawaii at Hilo
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,838
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,248
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,086
Idaho
- Most Affordable Institution: Boise State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,782
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $16,610
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,392
Illinois
- Most Affordable Institution: Northern Illinois University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,504
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,800
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,304
Check Out: 33 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt
Indiana
- Most Affordable Institution: Purdue University — Northwest
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,299
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,097
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,396
Iowa
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Northern Iowa
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,728
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,648
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,376
Kansas
- Most Affordable Institution: Emporia State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,346
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,902
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,248
Kentucky
- Most Affordable Institution: Kentucky State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,214
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,186
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,400
I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things
Louisiana
- Most Affordable Institution: Louisiana State University at Shreveport
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,519
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,226
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,745
Maine
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Maine at Fort Kent
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,045
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,565
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,610
Maryland
- Most Affordable Institution: Coppin State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,001
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,875
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,876
Massachusetts
- Most Affordable Institution: Fitchburg State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,921
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,134
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,055
Read More: New Student Loan Forgiveness Rule Simplifies Process — Who Qualifies?
Michigan
- Most Affordable Institution: Lake Superior State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,840
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,016
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,856
Minnesota
- Most Affordable Institution: Saint Cloud State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,812
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,498
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,310
Mississippi
- Most Affordable Institution: Mississippi Valley State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,334
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,825
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,159
Missouri
- Most Affordable Institution: Harris-Stowe State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,058
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,691
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,749
See: 10 Top Ways To Become Rich by Only Working on Weekends
Montana
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Montana Western
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,431
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,464
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,895
Nebraska
- Most Affordable Institution: Wayne State College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,923
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,880
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,803
Nevada
- Most Affordable Institution: College of Southern Nevada
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,968
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,866
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,834
New Hampshire
- Most Affordable Institution: Plymouth State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,558
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,104
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $26,662
Check Out: Subtle Signs Someone Is Fake Rich vs Actually Rich
New Jersey
- Most Affordable Institution: Kean University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,426
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,834
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,260
New Mexico
- Most Affordable Institution: New Mexico Highlands University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,140
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,302
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,442
New York
- Most Affordable Institution: SUNY College of Technology at Delhi
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,720
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,040
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,760
North Carolina
- Most Affordable Institution: Fayetteville State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $2,262
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,615
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $10,877
Discover: 10 Big-Ticket Purchases That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For
North Dakota
- Most Affordable Institution: Minot State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,634
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,058
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,692
Ohio
- Most Affordable Institution: Central State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,830
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,880
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,710
Oklahoma
- Most Affordable Institution: Oklahoma Panhandle State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,426
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $6,154
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,580
Oregon
- Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Oregon University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,196
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,770
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,966
Find Out: How To Become Rich on an Average Salary
Pennsylvania
- Most Affordable Institution: Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,644
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,006
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,650
Rhode Island
- Most Affordable Institution: Rhode Island College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,986
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,718
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,704
South Carolina
- Most Affordable Institution: University of South Carolina at Aiken
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,760
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,736
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,496
South Dakota
- Most Affordable Institution: Black Hills State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,764
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $7,302
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,066
Check Out: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies
Tennessee
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Tennessee Southern
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,200
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,700
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,900
Texas
- Most Affordable Institution: Southern Texas College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,530
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $6,745
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $11,275
Utah
- Most Affordable Institution: Snow College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,180
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $5,050
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $9,230
Vermont
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Vermont
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $18,890
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,324
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $32,214
Read: 9 Frugal Habits Dave Ramsey Swears By
Virginia
- Most Affordable Institution: Virginia State University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,755
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,966
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,721
Washington
- Most Affordable Institution: North Seattle College
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $5,058
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $17,952
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,010
West Virginia
- Most Affordable Institution: West Liberty University
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,958
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $4,509
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $8,467
Wisconsin
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,795
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,894
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,689
Find Out: 8 Things Poor People Waste Money on That Middle Class and Rich People Do Not
Wyoming
- Most Affordable Institution: University of Wyoming
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,938
- 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,340
- 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,278
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the colleges listed in this article.
Methodology: To find the cheapest college in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed colleges within each state across a variety of factors, including in-state tuition and fees as well as room and board, allowing for the calculation of the total cost for one year at each institution. The cheapest institution with all data points was recorded. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Oct. 23, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper
- If You Find a Rare 'Doubled Die' Penny, It Could Be Worth $1.14 Million
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 5 Mistakes Even High Earners Make
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable College in Every State
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.