The Most Affordable College in Every State

December 06, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates ->

The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions rose 28% between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 academic years. And at private nonprofit institutions, the increase was 19%. These increases are after adjusting for inflation.

However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices decreased, according to Forbes. Between academic years 2019-20 to 2021-22, average tuition, fees and room and board fell by 0.2% at private nonprofit four-year schools. Additionally, between 2020-21 to 2021-22, prices fell another 1.7%. Public four-year schools had a similar pattern in these same years.

Of course, a modest decrease at private nonprofit institutions isn’t enough. Most students attend either public universities or private for-profits, and that has people looking for affordable options. After all, the average cost of in-state tuition at four-year institutions is $26,027 per year, according to Education Data Initiative.

To help combat rising costs, GOBankingRates found the most affordable college in every state by analyzing colleges within each state across a variety of factors, including in-state tuition and fees, as well as room and board.

Historic building and campus at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.

Alabama

  • Most Affordable Institution: Stillman College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,392
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,881
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,273

Alaska, USA - August 12, 2016: Downtown Juneau with flowers in the foreground with painted wooden storefront buildings and the Red Dog Saloon.

Alaska

  • Most Affordable Institution: Alaska Pacific University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $20,760
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,300
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $29,060

Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff Arizona 5/25/19.

Arizona

  • Most Affordable Institution: Northern Arizona University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,654
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,908
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $26,562
Arkansas

Arkansas

  • Most Affordable Institution: Henderson State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,560
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,558
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,118
Fresno, United States – November 16, 2022: A closeup shot of the side of the Fresno Postage Stamp Mural with cars parked in front of it in the United States.

California

  • Most Affordable Institution: California State University at Fresno
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,974
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,634
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,608
Vail, Colorado, USA - October 11, 2015: Residents and tourist walk and ride bikes on a beautiful Fall afternoon through the luxurious resorts, condominiums, chalets, shops and restaurants in the famous ski village of Vail, Colorado.

Colorado

  • Most Affordable Institution: Colorado Mountain College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,980
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,320
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,300

Yale University campus stock photo

Connecticut

  • Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Connecticut State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,292
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $15,608
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,900
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Most Affordable Institution: Delaware State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,358
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,108
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,466
Sunrise at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

District of Columbia

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of the District of Columbia
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,140
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $15,387
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,527
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • Most Affordable Institution: Chipola College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,120
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $4,560
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $7,680

The flags of Georgia and United States waving in the wind on a clear day stock photo

Georgia

  • Most Affordable Institution: South Georgia State College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $2,970
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,238
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,208
Hawaii

Hawaii

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Hawaii at Hilo
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,838
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,248
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,086
Boise, Idaho USA: November 24, 2017 - View of an Idaho college football field and city skyline.

Idaho

  • Most Affordable Institution: Boise State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,782
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $16,610
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,392
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Most Affordable Institution: Northern Illinois University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,504
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,800
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,304

Purdue University garden with Western Redbud tree in the corner of Grant and State Streets.

Indiana

  • Most Affordable Institution: Purdue University — Northwest
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,299
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,097
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,396
University of Northern Iowa.

Iowa

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Northern Iowa
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,728
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,648
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,376
Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Most Affordable Institution: Emporia State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,346
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,902
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,248
The Kentucky River meanders along framing the downtown urban core of Frankfort KY.

Kentucky

  • Most Affordable Institution: Kentucky State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,214
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,186
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,400

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Most Affordable Institution: Louisiana State University at Shreveport
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,519
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,226
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,745
Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Maine at Fort Kent
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,045
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,565
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,610
Miles_W._Connor_Administration_Building,_Coppin_State_University,_2500_W._North_Avenue,_Baltimore,_MD_21216_(27241910199)

Maryland

  • Most Affordable Institution: Coppin State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,001
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,875
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,876
2048px-Fitchburg_State_University_Sign

Massachusetts

  • Most Affordable Institution: Fitchburg State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,921
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,134
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,055

Blue welcome to pure michigan sign on a stone wall stock photo

Michigan

  • Most Affordable Institution: Lake Superior State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,840
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,016
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,856
Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Most Affordable Institution: Saint Cloud State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,812
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,498
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,310
Itta Bena, Mississippi, USA - October 28, 2017: Sign on the south side of campus for the Mississippi Valley State University, located in Itta Bena, Mississippi.

Mississippi

  • Most Affordable Institution: Mississippi Valley State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,334
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,825
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,159
Shoal Creek is a tributary of Spring River.

Missouri

  • Most Affordable Institution: Harris-Stowe State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,058
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,691
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,749

Montana - Western USA, Summer, Mountain, Famous Place, Grinnell Lake.

Montana

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Montana Western
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,431
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,464
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,895
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

Nebraska

  • Most Affordable Institution: Wayne State College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,923
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,880
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,803
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Most Affordable Institution: College of Southern Nevada
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,968
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,866
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,834
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Most Affordable Institution: Plymouth State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,558
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,104
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $26,662

Kean University.

New Jersey

  • Most Affordable Institution: Kean University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,426
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,834
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,260
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Most Affordable Institution: New Mexico Highlands University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,140
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,302
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,442
Binghamton, New York, USA - June 7, 2015: Daytime view of the University Union on the campus of The State University of New York at Binghamton.

New York

  • Most Affordable Institution: SUNY College of Technology at Delhi
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,720
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,040
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,760
Downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina.

North Carolina

  • Most Affordable Institution: Fayetteville State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $2,262
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,615
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $10,877

Minot North Dakota

North Dakota

  • Most Affordable Institution: Minot State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,634
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,058
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,692
See Youngstown, Ohio from another perspective.

Ohio

  • Most Affordable Institution: Central State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,830
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,880
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,710
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Most Affordable Institution: Oklahoma Panhandle State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,426
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $6,154
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,580
EOU_Inlow_Hall

Oregon

  • Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Oregon University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,196
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,770
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,966

Beaver, Pennsylvania, USA 1-30-21 The Beaver County Vietnam War Memorial on a sunny winter day in western Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania

  • Most Affordable Institution: Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,644
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,006
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,650
Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • Most Affordable Institution: Rhode Island College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,986
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,718
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,704
Georgetown, SC/USA - 04/29/2021 - Retail stores on Front Street.

South Carolina

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of South Carolina at Aiken
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,760
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,736
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,496
Black_Hills_State_University--Rapid_City

South Dakota

  • Most Affordable Institution: Black Hills State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,764
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $7,302
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,066

Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Tennessee

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Tennessee Southern
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,200
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,700
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,900
The 140 year old suspension bridge over the Brazos River near downtown Waco Texas.

Texas

  • Most Affordable Institution: Southern Texas College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,530
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $6,745
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $11,275
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Most Affordable Institution: Snow College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,180
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $5,050
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $9,230
University of Vermont Medical Center

Vermont

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Vermont
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $18,890
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,324
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $32,214

Little River Dam near Radford, VA.

Virginia

  • Most Affordable Institution: Virginia State University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,755
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,966
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,721
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • Most Affordable Institution: North Seattle College
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $5,058
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $17,952
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,010
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Most Affordable Institution: West Liberty University
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,958
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $4,509
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $8,467
Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,795
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,894
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,689

Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Most Affordable Institution: University of Wyoming
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,938
  • 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,340
  • 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,278

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the colleges listed in this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest college in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed colleges within each state across a variety of factors, including in-state tuition and fees as well as room and board, allowing for the calculation of the total cost for one year at each institution. The cheapest institution with all data points was recorded. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Oct. 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable College in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

