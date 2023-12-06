The cost to attend college is increasing by the year. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCED), the prices for undergraduate tuition, fees, room and board at public institutions rose 28% between the 2008-09 and 2018-19 academic years. And at private nonprofit institutions, the increase was 19%. These increases are after adjusting for inflation.

I’m a Financial Expert With Student Loans: Here’s My Plan To Tackle Repayment

However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, prices decreased, according to Forbes. Between academic years 2019-20 to 2021-22, average tuition, fees and room and board fell by 0.2% at private nonprofit four-year schools. Additionally, between 2020-21 to 2021-22, prices fell another 1.7%. Public four-year schools had a similar pattern in these same years.

Of course, a modest decrease at private nonprofit institutions isn’t enough. Most students attend either public universities or private for-profits, and that has people looking for affordable options. After all, the average cost of in-state tuition at four-year institutions is $26,027 per year, according to Education Data Initiative.

To help combat rising costs, GOBankingRates found the most affordable college in every state by analyzing colleges within each state across a variety of factors, including in-state tuition and fees, as well as room and board.

Alabama

Most Affordable Institution: Stillman College

Stillman College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $11,392

$11,392 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,881

$8,881 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,273

Alaska

Most Affordable Institution: Alaska Pacific University

Alaska Pacific University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $20,760

$20,760 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,300

$8,300 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $29,060

Arizona

Most Affordable Institution: Northern Arizona University

Northern Arizona University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,654

$12,654 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,908

$13,908 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $26,562

Arkansas

Most Affordable Institution: Henderson State University

Henderson State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,560

$7,560 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,558

$9,558 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,118

California

Most Affordable Institution: California State University at Fresno

California State University at Fresno 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,974

$6,974 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,634

$11,634 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,608

Colorado

Most Affordable Institution: Colorado Mountain College

Colorado Mountain College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,980

$4,980 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,320

$11,320 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,300

Connecticut

Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Connecticut State University

Eastern Connecticut State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,292

$13,292 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $15,608

$15,608 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,900

Delaware

Most Affordable Institution: Delaware State University

Delaware State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,358

$8,358 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,108

$14,108 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,466

District of Columbia

Most Affordable Institution: University of the District of Columbia

University of the District of Columbia 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,140

$9,140 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $15,387

$15,387 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,527

Florida

Most Affordable Institution: Chipola College

Chipola College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,120

$3,120 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $4,560

$4,560 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $7,680

Georgia

Most Affordable Institution: South Georgia State College

South Georgia State College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $2,970

$2,970 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,238

$9,238 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $12,208

Hawaii

Most Affordable Institution: University of Hawaii at Hilo

University of Hawaii at Hilo 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,838

$7,838 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,248

$8,248 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,086

Idaho

Most Affordable Institution: Boise State University

Boise State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,782

$8,782 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $16,610

$16,610 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,392

Illinois

Most Affordable Institution: Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $12,504

$12,504 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,800

$12,800 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,304

Indiana

Most Affordable Institution: Purdue University — Northwest

Purdue University — Northwest 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,299

$9,299 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,097

$9,097 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,396

Iowa

Most Affordable Institution: University of Northern Iowa

University of Northern Iowa 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,728

$9,728 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,648

$9,648 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,376

Kansas

Most Affordable Institution: Emporia State University

Emporia State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,346

$7,346 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,902

$9,902 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,248

Kentucky

Most Affordable Institution: Kentucky State University

Kentucky State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,214

$9,214 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,186

$8,186 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,400

Louisiana

Most Affordable Institution: Louisiana State University at Shreveport

Louisiana State University at Shreveport 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,519

$7,519 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,226

$10,226 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,745

Maine

Most Affordable Institution: University of Maine at Fort Kent

University of Maine at Fort Kent 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,045

$9,045 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,565

$9,565 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,610

Maryland

Most Affordable Institution: Coppin State University

Coppin State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,001

$7,001 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,875

$11,875 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,876

Massachusetts

Most Affordable Institution: Fitchburg State University

Fitchburg State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,921

$10,921 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,134

$14,134 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,055

Michigan

Most Affordable Institution: Lake Superior State University

Lake Superior State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,840

$13,840 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,016

$11,016 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,856

Minnesota

Most Affordable Institution: Saint Cloud State University

Saint Cloud State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,812

$8,812 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,498

$8,498 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $17,310

Mississippi

Most Affordable Institution: Mississippi Valley State University

Mississippi Valley State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,334

$7,334 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,825

$8,825 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,159

Missouri

Most Affordable Institution: Harris-Stowe State University

Harris-Stowe State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,058

$6,058 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,691

$9,691 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,749

Montana

Most Affordable Institution: University of Montana Western

University of Montana Western 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,431

$6,431 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,464

$9,464 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $15,895

Nebraska

Most Affordable Institution: Wayne State College

Wayne State College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,923

$7,923 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,880

$8,880 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,803

Nevada

Most Affordable Institution: College of Southern Nevada

College of Southern Nevada 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,968

$3,968 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,866

$10,866 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,834

New Hampshire

Most Affordable Institution: Plymouth State University

Plymouth State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $14,558

$14,558 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,104

$12,104 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $26,662

New Jersey

Most Affordable Institution: Kean University

Kean University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,426

$13,426 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,834

$14,834 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $28,260

New Mexico

Most Affordable Institution: New Mexico Highlands University

New Mexico Highlands University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,140

$7,140 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $9,302

$9,302 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,442

New York

Most Affordable Institution: SUNY College of Technology at Delhi

SUNY College of Technology at Delhi 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,720

$8,720 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $14,040

$14,040 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,760

North Carolina

Most Affordable Institution: Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $2,262

$2,262 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,615

$8,615 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $10,877

North Dakota

Most Affordable Institution: Minot State University

Minot State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,634

$8,634 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,058

$8,058 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,692

Ohio

Most Affordable Institution: Central State University

Central State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,830

$7,830 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $11,880

$11,880 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,710

Oklahoma

Most Affordable Institution: Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Oklahoma Panhandle State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,426

$8,426 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $6,154

$6,154 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $14,580

Oregon

Most Affordable Institution: Eastern Oregon University

Eastern Oregon University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,196

$10,196 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $10,770

$10,770 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,966

Pennsylvania

Most Affordable Institution: Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $13,644

$13,644 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,006

$12,006 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $25,650

Rhode Island

Most Affordable Institution: Rhode Island College

Rhode Island College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,986

$10,986 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,718

$13,718 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $24,704

South Carolina

Most Affordable Institution: University of South Carolina at Aiken

University of South Carolina at Aiken 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,760

$10,760 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,736

$8,736 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $19,496

South Dakota

Most Affordable Institution: Black Hills State University

Black Hills State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $8,764

$8,764 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $7,302

$7,302 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,066

Tennessee

Most Affordable Institution: University of Tennessee Southern

University of Tennessee Southern 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $10,200

$10,200 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,700

$8,700 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $18,900

Texas

Most Affordable Institution: Southern Texas College

Southern Texas College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,530

$4,530 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $6,745

$6,745 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $11,275

Utah

Most Affordable Institution: Snow College

Snow College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $4,180

$4,180 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $5,050

$5,050 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $9,230

Vermont

Most Affordable Institution: University of Vermont

University of Vermont 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $18,890

$18,890 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,324

$13,324 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $32,214

Virginia

Most Affordable Institution: Virginia State University

Virginia State University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $9,755

$9,755 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $12,966

$12,966 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $22,721

Washington

Most Affordable Institution: North Seattle College

North Seattle College 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $5,058

$5,058 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $17,952

$17,952 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $23,010

West Virginia

Most Affordable Institution: West Liberty University

West Liberty University 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $3,958

$3,958 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $4,509

$4,509 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $8,467

Wisconsin

Most Affordable Institution: University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh

University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $7,795

$7,795 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $8,894

$8,894 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $16,689

Wyoming

Most Affordable Institution: University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition & Fees: $6,938

$6,938 2022-2023 Cost of Room + Board: $13,340

$13,340 2022-2023 Cost of In-State Tuition and Room + Board: $20,278

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the colleges listed in this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest college in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed colleges within each state across a variety of factors, including in-state tuition and fees as well as room and board, allowing for the calculation of the total cost for one year at each institution. The cheapest institution with all data points was recorded. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Oct. 23, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.