The Milk Sad Vulnerability and What It Means for Bitcoin

August 25, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

In the newest episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s "Bitcoin, Explained,” hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost discuss the ramifications of a newly discovered exploit dubbed “Milk Sad,” affecting Bitcoin users attempting to run the alternative Bitcoin implementation Libbitcoin when connecting to the network.

Revealed earlier this month, the issue of an insecure Bitcoin command called "BX Seed" in the Libitcoin library has made it vulnerable to attacks, potentially allowing adversaries to guess private keys and access Bitcoin funds.

As profiled, the insecure command produces only 32-bit random seeds, significantly reducing the number of possible seeds and making it relatively easy to guess a target user’s private keys.

The podcast delves into the history of the implementation, as well as other alternatives to the most widely used Bitcoin software, Bitcoin Core. The episode also touches on the responsibility of Bitcoin developers to ensure the security of their code, especially if that code is referenced in widely read resources like books or online tutorials. In this particular case, the BX seed exploit was referenced in Andreas Antonopoulous’ widely read “Mastering Bitcoin.”

The hosts suggest that clear warnings should be provided in documentation to indicate that certain commands are unsafe for production use.

Ultimately, the podcast underscores the importance of secure coding practices, thorough testing, and proper communication to prevent vulnerabilities that could potentially lead to financial losses and security breaches in the cryptocurrency space.

