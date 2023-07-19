The Magnificent Seven: Market Performance and Valuations

This year, the market’s performance has been heavily influenced by the so-called Magnificent Seven companies: Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, and Meta. As these companies make up a significant percentage of the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, their earnings reports are essential for investors to understand the market’s direction.

In this article, we will explore the outstanding returns these companies have generated throughout the year, examine whether their valuations are justified, and assess the impact of Tesla’s recent earnings report.

The Magnificent Seven’s Market Performance

As of July 18th, the average return for the Magnificent Seven through the year has been an astonishing 107%. Individually, all seven companies have experienced remarkable growth, with Nvidia leading the pack with a 232,000% increase, followed by Tesla with a 170,000% increase. Additionally, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple have also had impressive returns, ranging between 39,000% and 55,000%.

Valuations: Fair or Overpriced?

As the companies continue to perform well, investors have questioned whether their current valuations are justified or merely a bounce back from the previous year’s crush. To answer this question, one must consider their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, which indicate how many dollars investors are willing to pay for every dollar’s worth of corporate earnings.

Currently, the average P/E ratio of the Magnificent Seven is 112, significantly higher than the historical average of 15 to 18. Furthermore, individual companies’ P/E ratios also tower above the historical average, with Nvidia at 250, Tesla at 86, and Amazon at 312. Although these figures may seem high, supporters argue that their growth potential and anticipated earnings justify the valuations.

Analysts’ Earnings Expectations and the Impact on Stock Performance

As a counterargument to the skyrocketing P/E ratios, some might point out that analysts’ earnings estimates could provide a more forward-looking perspective. In fact, for certain companies within the Magnificent Seven, analysts have become more optimistic regarding their earnings growth for 2023 and 2024 – namely, Nvidia and Meta. However, the expectations for Tesla, Microsoft, Google, and Apple have not increased significantly.

Despite the lack of significant change in analysts’ earnings expectations, the stock prices of the Magnificent Seven have risen substantially, with an average increase of 107%. While it is possible that these companies could continue to climb even higher, their current valuations are difficult to justify based on the analyst’s expectations alone.

Tesla’s Earnings and Market Implications

Tesla’s latest earnings report is particularly crucial due to the influence of the Magnificent Seven on the broader stock market indices, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ. In fact, these companies combined make up around 30% of the S&P 500 and over 55% of the NASDAQ. Considering their significant impact, investors have been carefully evaluating Tesla’s earnings for clues regarding the future direction of the market.

Conclusion

Although the Magnificent Seven have dominated market performance and significantly impacted valuations, it is essential for investors to take a step back and assess the true worth of their holdings. While Tesla’s recent earnings may have been influential in the short term, it is crucial to examine these companies’ long-term growth potential and industry impact to create well-rounded investment strategies. As impressive as their recent growth has been, investors should remain vigilant about the possible risks posed by overinflated valuations and further developments in these influential companies.

