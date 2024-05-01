The Hanover Insurance Group Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Hanover Insurance Group (THG):

Earnings: $115.5 million in Q1 vs. -$12.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $3.18 in Q1 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Hanover Insurance Group reported adjusted earnings of $111.9 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $2.71 per share Revenue: $1.45 billion in Q1 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.