The Halving and Bitcoin Mining: 3 Things to Know Before Investing in This Explosive Industry

History shows that during bull markets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners almost always outperform the cryptocurrency itself. Yet over the past few months, Bitcoin miners have been hit particularly hard as investors poured into spot Bitcoin ETFs as a means of Bitcoin exposure via the stock market, a role miners previously served. Making matters worse, Bitcoin recently underwent its fourth halving, an event that cut the block reward paid to miners in half, effectively cutting their main source of revenue.

For miners, without a significant price surge, they face a serious challenge to stay afloat and keep their stock prices up. While history has shown that halving usually precedes surges in Bitcoin's price and pulled many mining stocks with it, investing in this industry isn't easy. Before choosing a Bitcoin mining company to your portfolio, make sure you consider these three things.

1. Plans to grow production

Facing a significant decrease in revenue, one of the clearest strategies to offset the effect of the halving is to increase mining production. Therefore, investors should prioritize companies that have clear strategies and initiatives in place to scale up their mining operations.

This requires investments in additional mining hardware, infrastructure, and operational resources. Investors should seek out companies that demonstrate a commitment to expanding their mining capacity and have concrete plans for growing operations.

Typically, the easiest way to quantify just how much a company plans on growing its capacity is by evaluating a metric known as hash rate. Measured in exahashes per second (EH/s), the general thinking goes that the greater the hash rate, the more Bitcoins a company can mine. While only one part of the equation that goes into researching a company's potential, investors should make sure they are choosing miners with clear plans to increase hashrate.

2. Efficiency is key

While increasing production is essential for maximizing revenue, it is equally, and likely more, important to ensure that a company's mining operations are efficient and cost-effective.

Efficiency in Bitcoin mining is closely tied to the cost of electricity, which is one of the most significant expenses for mining operations. Optimizing efficiency can be accomplished in three primary ways.

First is access to cheap energy sources. With readily available energy at a low cost, companies can power more computers to mine Bitcoin.

The second factor is related to mining equipment. Like any computer, older models typically consume more energy. In addition, they also require additional resources to keep equipment from overheating. Companies that invest in new miners are better suited to keep costs low. Not to mention, they're also more capable when it comes to mining Bitcoins.

The third aspect comes down to pure business operations. Investors should focus on investing in companies that have proven experience managing maintenance costs, have minimal operational overhead, and few financial liabilities.

Add it all up, and like hash rate, there is a simple way to measure each company's efficiency. Found on almost every company's quarterly earnings statements is the average cost it takes to mine one Bitcoin. In a perfect world, a company would have a high hash rate with a low average cost per Bitcoin mined.

3. Find an X factor

The majority of Bitcoin mining companies share more similarities than differences. However, each one possesses some characteristic that makes them unique. Let's call them X factors. These distinguishing factors can play a crucial role in helping investors evaluate and differentiate between mining companies.

These X factors can come in various forms. For instance, Riot Blockchain's (NASDAQ: RIOT) unique energy consumption model sets it apart from the crowd. Located in Texas, Riot benefits from access to cheap and inexpensive energy. But due to Texas' unique energy grid, it also has the ability to sell surplus electricity back to the grid when the cost to mine Bitcoin would outweigh potential profits.

Similarly, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) stands out with its introduction of Bitcoin sidechains, representing a strategic move to diversify revenue streams and expand its business operations. While still in its early stages, the potential of Bitcoin sidechains to generate additional income presents an exciting opportunity for Marathon and underscores its forward-thinking approach to innovation within the industry.

These X factors are just two small examples, but they serve as essential considerations for investors seeking to identify potential winners in the Bitcoin mining sector. By carefully evaluating each company's unique attributes and assessing their implications for future growth and profitability, investors can make informed decisions and identify potential winners in the highly competitive Bitcoin mining sector.

