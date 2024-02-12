The Evolving Role of Cybersecurity Professionals in Finance

The dynamic role of cybersecurity professionals in the finance industry has undergone a profound transformation and changed dramatically. Beyond safeguarding data, they now play a crucial role in shaping how the finance sector operates and fortifying itself against cyber threats. This change isn't just about adapting or dealing with new technologies or threats; it's about thinking strategically and leading the way in securing financial data.

Take Kiran Sharma Panchangam Nivarthi as an example. With a background in electronics, communications engineering, and cybersecurity law, Nivarthi has worked in cybersecurity and data privacy for over 16 years. His work and achievements, like the CSO50 Award and his role as a Fellow of Information Privacy, show how important it is to be recognized as a leader in the field. In addition, he also authored four articles related to privacy and security in the American Scientific Research Journal.

Nivarthi's work includes global team management and creating strategic cybersecurity programs. He focuses on incorporating privacy and ethical practices in cybersecurity into his work, showing that these principles are not mere obligations but essential components of a forward-thinking cybersecurity approach and strategic advantages. His contributions to cybersecurity education and involvement in international associations such as the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and The British Computer Society (BCS) highlight the need for ongoing learning and knowledge sharing in this fast-changing area.

In finance, cybersecurity has evolved from basic setups to complex systems that include and prioritize privacy. It's not just about defending against attacks but building resilient systems to prevent and withstand them. This means managing teams worldwide to develop and execute these plans. The emphasis on managing worldwide teams for the development and execution of robust cybersecurity plans exemplifies this paradigm shift.

The protection of customer data has become a paramount concern for financial institutions, prompting the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain. Cybersecurity experts harness these technologies to build strong defenses and improve privacy. They customize these defenses for each financial institution's specific needs, thus elevating privacy and security standards.

When it comes to dealing with cyber incidents, the approach has evolved a lot. Now, the aim is not just to fix breaches but to learn from them to prevent future ones. Cybersecurity experts in finance are adopting proactive defense strategies, identifying and tackling potential weaknesses before they become problems. This forward-thinking strategy shows their unwavering dedication to keeping the sector safe.

Privacy and security, by design, are other critical areas where cybersecurity professionals make impactful cybersecurity contributions. This approach integrates cybersecurity's triad, confidentiality, integrity, and availability, aka the CIA triangle, from the outset of system design rather than as an afterthought. It's a proactive step that reflects the growing acknowledgment of privacy as a fundamental right.

Education is essential in keeping up with these changes. Training the next generation of cybersecurity experts is crucial. They need to understand not just the technical side but also the ethical considerations of their work. Education emerges as a cornerstone in adapting to these changes.

Collaboration across different industries through information sharing, such as HS-ISAC and FS-ISAC, is another crucial aspect. Sharing knowledge and solutions helps everyone defend themselves against common threats, which is essential in a world where cyber threats are omnipresent.

Cybersecurity professional roles in finance go beyond just technical work. Their contributions in creating and implementing effective strategies are important. They work hard behind the scenes to keep financial systems safe and secure everyone's privacy.

They are strategists, educators, thought leaders, and innovators. Their efforts are vital in dealing with cyber threats, ensuring the security of financial systems, and protecting people's privacy. Their ongoing work with innovative security solutions and ethical practices will continue to impact the financial industry significantly.

About Kiran Sharma Panchangam Nivarthi

Kiran Sharma Panchangam Nivarthi, a seasoned cybersecurity and data privacy leader, has dedicated over 16 years to the field. A Visveswaraya Institute of Technology graduate and the University of Baltimore, Kiran has played pivotal roles in FinTech and IT SaaS, emphasizing cybersecurity and privacy in the age of AI. Mr. Nivarthi's awards and honors include the CSO50 Award, Royal Fellow (International Organization for Academic and Scientific Development, IOASD), SAS Eminent Fellow (Scholars Academic and Scientific Society, SEFM), Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP, IAPP) and Chair for International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Minneapolis/St. Paul Chapter. His four published articles in the ASRJ include "Web 3.0 and its Potential Impact on Privacy Shifting Left in the Development Process," "Fighting Cybercrime with Zero Trust," "How Privacy-Enhanced Technologies (Pets) are Transforming Digital Healthcare Delivery," and "DevSecOps Services: A Study of the Most Common and Rarest DevSecOps Services Available in 2022." His memberships include the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the Member of IEEE, and the British Computer Society (BCS).

