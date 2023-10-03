The Democratization of Gene-Editing and the Odin DIY Kit

We’ve seen gene-editing in works of fiction make wonders for humans and the environment, from creating “healing factors” in humans, to transforming agriculture for greater sustainability. Genetic engineering is not a new phenomenon, as it has been common practice in agriculture, editing the DNA of crops and vegetables, increasing their nutritional value and making them accessible to communities.

Gene-editing technology can be described as a molecular blade used to make changes in the instructions, or code, that control how organisms grow and function. Similar to finding a ‘typo’ in a document, and fixing it. This is an incredible feat for humanity, where scientists may remove specific parts of DNA that make humans vulnerable to diseases, or may help cure speech impediments, loss of eyesight, and even attain higher intelligence or physical strength.

The implications of gene-editing seem nearly boundless, and far-reaching. Just 70 years ago, in 1953, scientists discovered the double helix, enabling us to read DNA after discovering genome sequencing. In 1987, we learned to write DNA using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, or CRISPR.

Yet, we did not start using this technology until 2010. After years of experimentation with CRISPR in agriculture and healthcare, this technology’s application is now being used to heal, improve, and restore parts of human DNA and even that of extinct animals.

There is one crucial challenge threatening the expansive landscape of genome editing, and that is cost. For example, Zolgensma’s spinal muscular atrophy treatment came at a heavy cost of $2.1 million a pop. Such instances raised concerns if gene-editing treatments will ever be accessible to people who need them, or if the minute demand would hold promise for future therapeutic developments at all. Nothing epoch-defining was ever cheap or accessible to begin with.

In 2012, however, scientist Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues published results of an experiment on bacterial genes, opening the doors to a new method for gene-editing, making it possible to alter human DNA. This experiment led to one of the most lauded achievements in biology, CRISPR, for which Dr. Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier were awarded the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 2020.

The revolutionary gene-editing technology enables scientists to modify genes within an organism, slicing unwanted DNA, and splicing new and improved enzymes. Most incredibly, CRISPR democratizes genetic engineering, making it more accessible, simple, and versatile.

Recently, the technology has become available to the wider public to use and experiment with at the comfort of their own homes. What’s strange is that this isn’t the hottest topic of discussion, so, let’s talk about it.

Organizations and Scientists ‘Playing God’ with CRISPR

In an attempt to kill cancer, CRISPR technology was used in a trial for the first time, led by Edward Stadtmauser, M.D., and his colleagues at University of Pennsylvania in 2019, looking to enhance T cells in two patients with advanced multiple myeloma. The results indicated that they had a small effect on the patients, with only an estimated 10 percent of the T cells used consisted of the desired edits to their DNA.

The results prompted the team to continue monitoring the patients, as Dr. Stadtmauer stated that their cells are “safe for as long as we’ve been watching. Our plan is to keep monitoring them for years, if not decades.” With further trials in the field underway, the technology is advancing rapidly, as scientists are witnessing the potential in CRISPR transforming the battle against cancer.

CRISPR is even being used in research to catalyze the return of one of the largest, extinct mammals, the wooly mammoth. Scientists at Colossal Laboratories and Bioscience are using the technology to splice mammoth DNA into that of the Asian elephant, birthing a hybrid known as the “mammophant”. Harvard University geneticist George Church is leading this effort to create wooly mammoth hybrids by 2027, having invested 11 years into this pioneering project.

His and his team’s research has the potential to construct the foundations for de-extinction, and he believes that its restoration could rejuvenate ecosystems lost in Pleistocene Park, a region in the Arctic.

These monumental innovations are made possible with extensive research, knowledge, and funding. However, CRISPR technology is no longer limited to academic institutions and researchers. With the help of a visionary in the gene-editing landscape, it is now available for anyone to experiment with at home.

The Odin DIY Kit Bringing CRISPR to Homes

Biohacker and artist Dr. Jo Zayner brought genetic engineering to everyone’s attention in an emphatic display on Netflix’s documentary, “Unnatural Selection” in 2019, showcasing how CRISPR technology can change human DNA. Dr. Zayner went on to establish The Odin, a company dedicated to sharing knowledge, skills, and kits around genetic engineering, a field they believe will define how humans live in the future.

The Odin offers a variety of kits and classes, where individuals can learn how to create fluorescent yeast, grow bioluminescent bacteria, understand human tissue culture and engineering, and practice plant genetic engineering from their own homes. Yes, that’s right, you don’t need to have access to entire labs and their equipment, you get your own kit.

Lana Schwartz from Vice undertook a class with her own DIY CRISPR kit, highlighting that the kit she purchased cost her a mere $800, with which she was taught how to edit the genome of kidney cells. During her conversation with Dr. Zayner, they expressed that “we’re entering an age of humanity where we’re not just taking drugs anymore… we’re actually modifying human genetics to solve our medical issues… who do you want in control of that genetic future? We need to distribute this so that people have access to it.”

The recent traction of CRISPR technology represents a monumental shift in our capacity to shape the very essence of life itself. This molecular tool holds the potential to address myriad human afflictions, from debilitating diseases to the enhancement of our inherent abilities.

Amid the challenges of affordability and accessibility, the Odin DIY Kit emerges as a beacon of progress and innovation. By bringing CRISPR into the homes of enthusiasts, it opens the door to a new era of genetic exploration and experimentation.

As we tread the delicate balance between innovation and responsibility, CRISPR technology is no longer the exclusive domain of scientists and experts. It is a shared journey, a testament to human ingenuity, and a symbol of potential unbound.

In an age where the manipulation of our genetic code holds immense promise and profound ethical considerations, the Odin DIY Kit symbolizes a step towards an inclusive and collective genetic future. One where the power to shape our destiny lies in the hands of many, not just a few.

