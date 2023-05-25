The Credit Pros Review

Whether you’re looking to improve your credit score or get rid of errors on your credit report, you’d want the best credit repair company on the case. And, it should be reputable, effective and deliver on every promise.

If you’re looking for a credit repair company with a record of success in credit monitoring services and positive customer reviews, you should consider The Credit Pros.

The Credit Pros’ Overview

The Credit Pros stand out from their competitors thanks to the diversity of services they provide. However, those additional resources do come at a price, and may be worth it only if you plan on availing yourself of the full gamut.

Pros

AI-assisted credit repair services

Transparent pricing and money-back guarantee

Multiple packages to choose from based on your budget

Cons

The requirements for the money-back guarantee may be difficult to meet

Complex cases of credit repair may take longer to resolve

The Credit Pros’ Services

It’s been around for over ten years, has served over 100,000 clients, and offers many different services to help you with various aspects of your credit journey. Here’s what you should know about The Credit Pros and if you should work with the compamny for your credit repair needs.

What The Credit Pros offers

The Credit Pros offers transparent pricing for its three credit repair packages:

Plan: Money Management Prosperity Success Plus Startup fee: $119 $119 $149 Monthly fee: $69/month $119/month $149/month Credit bureau challenges ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Creditor interventions ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Cease & desist letters ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Letter of reference ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Credit builder loan ❌ ❌ ✔️ Three-bureau reports and scores ❌ ❌ ✔️ One-bureau report and scores ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ID Cover® Darkweb monitoring ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ TransUnion® alerts ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Real-time account sync ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Bill reminder ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Budgeting system ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

Additional Features

Aside from what’s mentioned above, The Credit Pros also offers unlimited dispute letters per month, personal consultation with a Certified FICO© Professional, debt validation letters, goodwill letters, and 24/7 access to its portal via mobile app or desktop. They will also help you check your credit score if you have trouble.

Enrollment with The Credit Pros also includes access to the following tools:

ID Cover: ID theft protection and monitoring

The Credit Sentry: Credit monitoring and alerts

CreditRepair.ai: AI-powered credit repair solutions

CashRules: Personal finance management application, which can help you create a money management plan

In addition to these services, The Credit Pros offers a guarantee stating that:

Clients may cancel service at any time

That no one at The Credit Pros will over-promise or guarantee a specific outcome, such as automatic good credit or guaranteed deletion of credit card charges

Clients’ private information is protected and secure with The Credit Pro’s staff and digital systems

You will receive prompt, professional and courteous responses to your requests

Finally, The Credit Pros website also advertises a 90-day money-back guarantee if the company cannot remove items from your credit report within 90 days or assist you with sending credit disputes within the first 30 days of starting your service.

You may also cancel your contract with The Credit Pros within five days of signing up to receive a full refund of fees. You can refer to its refund policy and limited money-back guarantee for more information.

What The Credit Pros doesn’t offer

Although The Credit Pros has many products and services to choose from, we should point out that it doesn’t offer more in-depth financial services such as credit counseling or credit consultations, debt management plans or debt consolidation. It’s also not authorized to negotiate with your creditors or settle your debt with creditors.

Much of The Credit Pros expertise is in FICO score consulting, so it may be important to understand the differences between FICO vs Vantage scores, as well as Equifax and Experian credit reports.

You should also know that The Credit Pros doesn’t use unethical or fraudulent credit repair methods. The Credit Pros has a process that only removes negative items consisting of incorrect information from your credit report.

The Credit Pros’ Credentials

The Credit Pros is an established, reputable company with several accolades, awards and positive reviews from satisfied clients. Here’s more about the company’s accomplishments, affiliations and details.

Licenses and Registrations

The Credit Pros business is incorporated in the state of Florida with a physical address in the city of West Palm Beach and a registered agent address in Tallahassee, Florida. Key employees include Damon DeCrescenzo, founder and CEO and Jason M. Kaplan, president and CEO.

Awards and Certifications

This credit repair company has many reputable affiliations and awards and accolades. Here are a few to note:

National Association of Accredited Credit Services Organizations

Names to Inc’s 5,000 four years in a row

Trusted partner of Lending Tree and TransUnion

Named as one of New Jersey’s Best Place to work in 2017

Named Best Company by Entrepreneur 360 in 2017

Third-Party Ratings

The Credit Pros has many online ratings and reviews on various third-party sites. Here’s a quick rundown:

Google– 3.9 out of 5 stars

Trustpilot– 4.7 out of 5 stars

Better Business Bureau (BBB) – 3.35 out of 5 stars

Regulatory or Legal Actions

Although we couldn’t find any legal complaints, regulatory or legal actions against the Credit Pros, the company’s BBB profile shows 69 complaints closed in the last three years, and 14 complaints closed in the last 12 months.

Common complaints include misunderstandings regarding billing and outcomes. Some customers complain that their attempts to cancel the services and stop billing were unsuccessful. Other customers complained that their credit scores did not improve as much as they expected.

Note, although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

The Credit Pros Accessibility

The Credit Pros company has a team of client representatives that are available to respond to your inquiries and issues via website and phone. Here’s more information on how to reach the company.

Availability

The Credit Pros credit repair experts are available by phone or email from 9 am-8 pm (EST) from Monday to Friday.

Contact Information

You can reach the company during regular office hours by phone at 1-800-411-3050. You can also launch a support chat from their website, TheCreditPros.com, to receive quicker service online. You can also send questions and general inquiries to info@thecreditpros.com.

User Experience

The Credit Pros website is easy to navigate and contains enough information to help you understand their packages and transparent pricing structure. Once you’ve finished perusing your options and learning about the company, it’s fairly easy to set up an appointment online. Most of their pages have some sort of call to action you can click on to schedule a free consultation.

If you are using the website from your mobile device, you can launch a call to The Credit Pros directly from their web page. If you don’t want to call them, you can schedule a free consultation from their site by completing a form with your information and availability.

Once you are a client, you’ll have access to a personal client portal, which allows you to view the status of your credit-related activities and access all resources that are included in your membership. In addition to accessing your client portals through any internet browser, you can also access your portal via The Credit Pros app, available for both Android and iOS devices.

Limitations

If you’ve got a complex situation, like identity theft or bankruptcy, your results may be limited. Although there’s a chance that The Credit Pros can remove some negative and inaccurate items by disputing your credit report, it could take longer in more extreme cases. Make sure you disclose any extenuating circumstances to The Credit Pros so their client representatives can set realistic expectations for your results.

The Credit Pros doesn’t offer debt consolidation services or products. It cannot consolidate your debt, negotiate settlements or make arrangements directly with your creditors to help you manage payments to your creditors. The Credit Pros also doesn’t offer credit or student loan counseling, so it won’t create a debt management plan or offer the same services that a credit counseling agency would. The consultations with FICO professionals do not fall under this category.

The Credit Pros’ Satisfaction Ratings

Customer Complaints

The Credit Pros has several online review profiles

Consumer Affairs: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Google: 3.9 out of 5 stars

Trustpilot: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Better Business Bureau (BBB): 3.35 out of 5 stars

The majority of the reviews are positive and mention good results. There are some customer complaints claiming that the money-back guarantee is difficult to enforce and meet the requirements to get your money back from The Credit Pros. Other complaints are about the lack of results, even though customers made consistently monthly payments for the service.

Third-Party Ratings

So far, we haven’t uncovered complaints from industry watchdog groups or government indictments for fraud regarding The Credit Pros. However, this could change, so you should know how to find and explore the right resources regarding any company you are doing business with.

We recommend that you check the U.S. Attorney General’s Twitter feed or website for updated information on federal indictments for credit repair fraud. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also maintains a database of consumer alerts, searchable by keyword, related to credit repair fraud.

Note, there are no official organizations or third parties that rate the credit repair. This information is provided based on the information we have available at the time of publishing.

The Credit Pros vs. the Competition

The Credit Pros offers services and pricing in line with much of the competition. However, one thing its competitors may not have is a 90-day money-back guarantee.

The Credit Pros Lexington Law Sky Blue Credit Services offered Credit disputes, credit repair, credit building, identity theft insurance Credit repair, credit bureau challenges/disputes, ID theft insurance, creditor interventions Custom credit disputes, statute of limitation research, credit rebuilding, coaches-on-call Monthly fees $69/mo – $149/mo, with a first work fee of $119 – $149 $59.95/mo to $139.95/mo $79/mo Money-back guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee None 90-day money-back guarantee Additional features Consultation with a Certified FICO Professional, credit monitoring, personal finance management application Free consultation, mobile app, veteran discounts, junk mail reduction Debt validation, goodwill letters, identity theft consultation, debt settlement consultations

More information regarding The Credit Pros competitors can be found through the Lexington Law Review and the Sky Blue Review.

The Credit Pros FAQs

Are The Credit Pros a legitimate company?

How can I avoid credit repair company scams?

What is the process for credit repair?

How does The Credit Pros backup work? The Credit Pros backs up its work with a five-point "promise" to: Let you cancel at any time

Not make guarantees of specific outcomes

Protect and secure your private information

Respond to requests quickly

Treat you professionally and courteously How is my information safeguarded by The Credit Pros? Beyond using industry-standard security protocols such as Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption and Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) on their website, The Credit Pros ensure that your information is restricted to only those employees who need your information to serve you. must update information on your credit report based on these disputes. In some cases, these updates may result in the removal of the negative credit issues, which will help repair your bad credit.The Credit Pros backs up its work with a five-point "promise" to:

How We Evaluated The Credit Pros

The Credit Pros is a legitimate company operating out of West Palm Beach, Florida and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. The company began operations in 2009 and has served over 100,000 clients since its founding.The biggest red flags to look out for in your search for a credit repair company include upfront fees, credit score increase guarantees and unrealistic promises. A credit repair scam may also tell you that you can dispute accurate negative information on your credit report, or that you can't call credit bureaus directly.The credit repair process includes disputing inaccurate, erroneous or unverifiable information on your credit report or in your credit history. The credit bureaus

Our evaluation of The Credit Pros is based on a combination of available information from the company website, customer review sites, industry watchdog reports and third-party consumer advocacy sites.

Summary of Money’s The Credit Pros Review

The Credit Pros has been around for a long time and has plenty of customer success stories and reviews as a result. If you need credit repair services, The Credit Pros should be on your shortlist of companies to consider.

Its big selling points are its variety of services, but these do come at a somewhat higher pricepoint than simpler packages by competitors.

Before choosing a credit repair service, do your research and make sure you understand what credit repair companies can offer and the results you can expect. If you’re unsure about credit repair deliverables, learn how to read your credit report, then ask questions regarding realistic credit goals. From here, choose the company that sets reasonable expectations at a price that fits your situation.

