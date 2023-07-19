The Cost To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State

As the cost of living continues to surge across the United States, the dream of finding an affordable rental home becomes increasingly elusive for many Americans. The stark reality is that not only are one-bedroom apartments becoming harder to afford, but the prospects for securing a two-bedroom rental, a necessity for many families or roommates, are even bleaker.

Recent data from a study conducted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals a concerning trend of rent inflation, demonstrating the widening gap between income and housing costs.

According to the study, the affordability crisis is a pressing issue for individuals earning less than $19 per hour. In fact, only 13 states in the nation offer two-bedroom rentals that are within reach for those with lower incomes. And while rent growth is slowing down, renters are still feeling the impact of rents rising faster than wages. From 2001 to 2021, the median rents in the country went up by a whopping 17.9%, while median household income only saw a measly 3.2% bump. This combination of soaring housing costs, stagnant wages and limited affordable options creates a complex predicament that plagues many communities nationwide.

GOBankingRates looked closer at the study to determine the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment in every state, and just how affordable it is for the average renter. Here's what we found.

Alabama

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $943

$943 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.13 an hour

$18.13 an hour Average renter wage: $16.83 an hour

Alaska

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,368

$1,368 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.32 an hour

$26.32 an hour Average renter wage: $23.27 an hour

Arizona

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,556

$1,556 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.93 an hour

$29.93 an hour Average renter wage: $22.86 an hour

Arkansas

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $846

$846 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $16.27 an hour

$16.27 an hour Average renter wage: $17.85 an hour

California

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,197

$2,197 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $42.25 an hour

$42.25 an hour Average renter wage: $33.67 an hour

Colorado

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,671

$1,671 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $32.13 an hour

$32.13 an hour Average renter wage: $25.47 an hour

Connecticut

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,660

$1,660 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $31.93 an hour

$31.93 an hour Average renter wage: $22.29 an hour

Delaware

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,357

$1,357 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.09 an hour

$26.09 an hour Average renter wage :$22.42 an hour

District of Columbia

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,838

$1,838 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $35.35 an hour

$35.35 an hour Average renter wage: $40.32 an hour

Florida

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,591

$1,591 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $30.59 an hour

$30.59 an hour Average renter wage: $22.52 an hour

Georgia

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,287

$1,287 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.75 an hour

$24.75 an hour Average renter wage: $21.94 an hour

Hawaii

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,175

$2,175 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $41.83 an hour

$41.83 an hour Average renter wage: $21.86 an hour

Idaho

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,120

$1,120 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.53 an hour

$21.53 an hour Average renter wage: $17.63 an hour

Illinois

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,279

$1,279 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.59 an hour

$24.59 an hour Average renter wage: $22.98 an hour

Indiana

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $988

$988 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.00 an hour

$19.00 an hour Average renter wage: $17.86 an hour

Iowa

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $943

$943 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.13 an hour

$18.13 an hour Average renter wage: $16.82 an hour

Kansas

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $973

$973 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.71 an hour

$18.71 an hour Average renter wage: $18.07 an hour

Kentucky

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $931

$931 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.90 an hour

$17.90 an hour Average renter wage: $17.45 an hour

Louisiana

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,008

$1,008 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.39 an hour

$19.39 an hour Average renter wage: $16.99 an hour

Maine

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,286

$1,286 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.73 an hour

$24.73 an hour Average renter wage: $16.76 an hour

Maryland

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,616

$1,616 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $31.08 an hour

$31.08 an hour Average renter wage: $22.71 an hour

Massachusetts

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,165

$2,165 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $41.64 an hour

$41.64 an hour Average renter wage: $29.40 an hour

Michigan

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,126

$1,126 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.65 an hour

$21.65 an hour Average renter wage: $19.11 an hour

Minnesota

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,254

$1,254 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.11 an hour

$24.11 an hour Average renter wage: $20.51 an hour

Mississippi

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $895

$895 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.21 an hour

$17.21 an hour Average renter wage: $14.37 an hour

Missouri

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $964

$964 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.54 an hour

$18.54 an hour Average renter wage: $18.65 an hour

Montana

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,002

$1,002 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.28 an hour

$19.28 an hour Average renter wage: $16.91 an hour

Nebraska

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $984

$984 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.91 an hour

$18.91 an hour Average renter wage: $17.62 an hour

Nevada

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,455

$1,455 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $27.99 an hour

$27.99 an hour Average renter wage: $21.93 an hour

New Hampshire

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,553

$1,553 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.86 an hour

$29.86 an hour Average renter wage: $20.86 an hour

New Jersey

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,742

$1,742 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $33.50 an hour

$33.50 an hour Average renter wage: $24.40 an hour

New Mexico

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,034

$1,034 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.88 an hour

$19.88 an hour Average renter wage: $17.77 an hour

New York

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,084

$2,084 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $40.08 an hour

$40.08 an hour Average renter wage: $34.46 an hour

North Carolina

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,120

$1,120 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.54 an hour

$21.54 an hour Average renter wage: $20.47 an hour

North Dakota

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $925

$925 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.79 an hour

$17.79 an hour Average renter wage: $19.58 an hour

Ohio

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $993

$993 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.09 an hour

$19.09 an hour Average renter wage: $18.47 an hour

Oklahoma

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $936

$936 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.00 an hour

$18.00 an hour Average renter wage: $17.89 an hour

Oregon

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,545

$1,545 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.72 an hour

$29.72 an hour Average renter wage: $22.47 an hour

Pennsylvania

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,228

$1,228 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $23.61 an hour

$23.61 an hour Average renter wage: $20.38 an hour

Rhode Island

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,444

$1,444 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $27.78 an hour

$27.78 an hour Average renter wage: $18.26 an hour

South Carolina

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,117

$1,117 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.48 an hour

$21.48 an hour Average renter wage: $17.08 an hour

South Dakota

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $909

$909 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.49 an hour

$17.49 an hour Average renter wage: $17.03 an hour

Tennessee

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,080

$1,080 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $20.76 an hour

$20.76 an hour Average renter wage: $20.69 an hour

Texas

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,303

$1,303 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $25.06 an hour

$25.06 an hour Average renter wage: $24.19 an hour

Utah

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,297

$1,297 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.93 an hour

$24.93 an hour Average renter wage: $19.84 an hour

Vermont

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,328

$1,328 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $25.54 an hour

$25.54 an hour Average renter wage: $17.30 an hour

Virginia

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,396

$1,396 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.84 an hour

$26.84 an hour Average renter wage: $23.38 an hour

Washington

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,889

$1,889 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $36.33 an hour

$36.33 an hour Average renter wage: $30.32 an hour

West Virginia

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $865

$865 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $16.64 an hour

$16.64 an hour Average renter wage: $14.40 an hour

Wisconsin

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,056

$1,056 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $20.32 an hour

$20.32 an hour Average renter wage: $18.47 an hour

Wyoming

Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $933

$933 Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.94 an hour

$17.94 an hour Average renter wage: $17.04 an hour

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State

