The Cost To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State

July 19, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Laura Beck for GOBankingRates ->

As the cost of living continues to surge across the United States, the dream of finding an affordable rental home becomes increasingly elusive for many Americans. The stark reality is that not only are one-bedroom apartments becoming harder to afford, but the prospects for securing a two-bedroom rental, a necessity for many families or roommates, are even bleaker.

Recent data from a study conducted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals a concerning trend of rent inflation, demonstrating the widening gap between income and housing costs.

According to the study, the affordability crisis is a pressing issue for individuals earning less than $19 per hour. In fact, only 13 states in the nation offer two-bedroom rentals that are within reach for those with lower incomes. And while rent growth is slowing down, renters are still feeling the impact of rents rising faster than wages. From 2001 to 2021, the median rents in the country went up by a whopping 17.9%, while median household income only saw a measly 3.2% bump. This combination of soaring housing costs, stagnant wages and limited affordable options creates a complex predicament that plagues many communities nationwide.

GOBankingRates looked closer at the study to determine the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment in every state, and just how affordable it is for the average renter. Here's what we found.

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

Alabama

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $943
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.13 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $16.83 an hour

Anchorage Alaska

Alaska

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,368
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.32 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $23.27 an hour

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

Arizona

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,556
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.93 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $22.86 an hour
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $846
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $16.27 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.85 an hour
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

California

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,197
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $42.25 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $33.67 an hour

Snow covered Longs Peak, part of the Rocky Mountains stands tall in the background with the Downtown Denver skyscrapers as well as hotels, office buildings and apartment buildings filling the skyline.

Colorado

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,671
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $32.13 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $25.47 an hour
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

Connecticut

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,660
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $31.93 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $22.29 an hour
Wilmington Delaware skyline

Delaware

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,357
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.09 an hour
  • Average renter wage :$22.42 an hour
Georgetown, Washington, DC skyline on the Potomac River.

District of Columbia

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,838
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $35.35 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $40.32 an hour
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Florida

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,591
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $30.59 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $22.52 an hour

A view of the Midtown Atlanta skyline from Piedmont Park during the fall season.

Georgia

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,287
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.75 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $21.94 an hour
Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,175
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $41.83 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $21.86 an hour
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,120
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it:$21.53 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.63 an hour
Chicago, Illinois is one of the best cities for Communication Majors

Illinois

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,279
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.59 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $22.98 an hour

Aerial View Over The Urban City Center Skyline in Fort Wayne Indiana - Image.

Indiana

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $988
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.00 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.86 an hour
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $943
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.13 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $16.82 an hour
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Kansas

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $973
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.71 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $18.07 an hour
Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Kentucky

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $931
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.90 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.45 an hour
Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA.

Louisiana

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,008
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.39 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $16.99 an hour

Portland, Maine, USA skyline from above at twilight in winter.

Maine

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,286
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.73 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $16.76 an hour
This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

Maryland

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,616
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $31.08 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $22.71 an hour
Boston Massachusetts highest paid nurses

Massachusetts

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,165
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $41.64 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $29.40 an hour
Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

Michigan

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,126
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.65 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $19.11 an hour
Downtown Minneapolis skyline aerial view with the Minneapolis Convention Center on the left and MN 65 highway on the right.

Minnesota

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,254
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.11 an hour
  • Average renter wage:  $20.51 an hour
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $895
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.21 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $14.37 an hour
St.

Missouri

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $964
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.54 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $18.65 an hour
Billings Montana downtown

Montana

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,002
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.28 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $16.91 an hour
Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $984
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.91 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.62 an hour
Reno, Nevada skyline at dawn with colorful lights

Nevada

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,455
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $27.99 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $21.93 an hour
Portsmouth is a city in Rockingham County, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,553
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.86 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $20.86 an hour
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

New Jersey

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,742
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $33.50 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $24.40 an hour

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,034
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.88 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.77 an hour
New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

New York

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,084
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $40.08 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $34.46 an hour
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

North Carolina

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,120
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.54 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $20.47 an hour
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - Sep 27, 2014: The economically vibrant downtown of Fargo North Dakota, lined with retail shops and entertainment businesses.

North Dakota

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $925
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.79 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $19.58 an hour
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $993
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.09 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $18.47 an hour
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $936
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.00 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.89 an hour
steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

Oregon

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,545
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.72 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $22.47 an hour
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

Pennsylvania

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,228
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $23.61 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $20.38 an hour

View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

Rhode Island

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,444
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $27.78 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $18.26 an hour
Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

South Carolina

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,117
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.48 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.08 an hour
West Chester South Dakota aerial view

South Dakota

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $909
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.49 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.03 an hour
Downtown Knoxville Tennessee Skyline Aerial.

Tennessee

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,080
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $20.76 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $20.69 an hour
El Paso, Texas stock photo

Texas

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,303
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $25.06 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $24.19 an hour

Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

Utah

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,297
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.93 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $19.84 an hour
Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

Vermont

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,328
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $25.54 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.30 an hour
Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.

Virginia

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,396
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.84 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $23.38 an hour
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

Washington

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,889
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $36.33 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $30.32 an hour
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $865
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $16.64 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $14.40 an hour
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,056
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $20.32 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $18.47 an hour
Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States.

Wyoming

  • Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $933
  • Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.94 an hour
  • Average renter wage: $17.04 an hour

