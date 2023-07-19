The Cost To Rent a 2-Bedroom in Every State

As the cost of living continues to surge across the United States, the dream of finding an affordable rental home becomes increasingly elusive for many Americans. The stark reality is that not only are one-bedroom apartments becoming harder to afford, but the prospects for securing a two-bedroom rental, a necessity for many families or roommates, are even bleaker.
Recent data from a study conducted by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals a concerning trend of rent inflation, demonstrating the widening gap between income and housing costs.
According to the study, the affordability crisis is a pressing issue for individuals earning less than $19 per hour. In fact, only 13 states in the nation offer two-bedroom rentals that are within reach for those with lower incomes. And while rent growth is slowing down, renters are still feeling the impact of rents rising faster than wages. From 2001 to 2021, the median rents in the country went up by a whopping 17.9%, while median household income only saw a measly 3.2% bump. This combination of soaring housing costs, stagnant wages and limited affordable options creates a complex predicament that plagues many communities nationwide.
GOBankingRates looked closer at the study to determine the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment in every state, and just how affordable it is for the average renter. Here's what we found.
Alabama
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $943
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.13 an hour
- Average renter wage: $16.83 an hour
Alaska
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,368
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.32 an hour
- Average renter wage: $23.27 an hour
Arizona
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,556
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.93 an hour
- Average renter wage: $22.86 an hour
Arkansas
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $846
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $16.27 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.85 an hour
California
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,197
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $42.25 an hour
- Average renter wage: $33.67 an hour
Colorado
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,671
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $32.13 an hour
- Average renter wage: $25.47 an hour
Connecticut
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,660
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $31.93 an hour
- Average renter wage: $22.29 an hour
Delaware
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,357
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.09 an hour
- Average renter wage :$22.42 an hour
District of Columbia
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,838
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $35.35 an hour
- Average renter wage: $40.32 an hour
Florida
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,591
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $30.59 an hour
- Average renter wage: $22.52 an hour
Georgia
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,287
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.75 an hour
- Average renter wage: $21.94 an hour
Hawaii
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,175
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $41.83 an hour
- Average renter wage: $21.86 an hour
Idaho
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,120
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it:$21.53 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.63 an hour
Illinois
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,279
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.59 an hour
- Average renter wage: $22.98 an hour
Indiana
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $988
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.00 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.86 an hour
Iowa
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $943
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.13 an hour
- Average renter wage: $16.82 an hour
Kansas
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $973
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.71 an hour
- Average renter wage: $18.07 an hour
Kentucky
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $931
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.90 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.45 an hour
Louisiana
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,008
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.39 an hour
- Average renter wage: $16.99 an hour
Maine
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,286
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.73 an hour
- Average renter wage: $16.76 an hour
Maryland
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,616
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $31.08 an hour
- Average renter wage: $22.71 an hour
Massachusetts
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,165
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $41.64 an hour
- Average renter wage: $29.40 an hour
Michigan
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,126
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.65 an hour
- Average renter wage: $19.11 an hour
Minnesota
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,254
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.11 an hour
- Average renter wage: $20.51 an hour
Mississippi
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $895
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.21 an hour
- Average renter wage: $14.37 an hour
Missouri
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $964
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.54 an hour
- Average renter wage: $18.65 an hour
Montana
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,002
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.28 an hour
- Average renter wage: $16.91 an hour
Nebraska
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $984
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.91 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.62 an hour
Nevada
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,455
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $27.99 an hour
- Average renter wage: $21.93 an hour
New Hampshire
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,553
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.86 an hour
- Average renter wage: $20.86 an hour
New Jersey
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,742
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $33.50 an hour
- Average renter wage: $24.40 an hour
New Mexico
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,034
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.88 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.77 an hour
New York
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $2,084
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $40.08 an hour
- Average renter wage: $34.46 an hour
North Carolina
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,120
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.54 an hour
- Average renter wage: $20.47 an hour
North Dakota
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $925
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.79 an hour
- Average renter wage: $19.58 an hour
Ohio
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $993
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $19.09 an hour
- Average renter wage: $18.47 an hour
Oklahoma
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $936
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $18.00 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.89 an hour
Oregon
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,545
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $29.72 an hour
- Average renter wage: $22.47 an hour
Pennsylvania
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,228
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $23.61 an hour
- Average renter wage: $20.38 an hour
Rhode Island
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,444
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $27.78 an hour
- Average renter wage: $18.26 an hour
South Carolina
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,117
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $21.48 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.08 an hour
South Dakota
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $909
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.49 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.03 an hour
Tennessee
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,080
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $20.76 an hour
- Average renter wage: $20.69 an hour
Texas
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,303
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $25.06 an hour
- Average renter wage: $24.19 an hour
Utah
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,297
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $24.93 an hour
- Average renter wage: $19.84 an hour
Vermont
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,328
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $25.54 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.30 an hour
Virginia
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,396
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $26.84 an hour
- Average renter wage: $23.38 an hour
Washington
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,889
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $36.33 an hour
- Average renter wage: $30.32 an hour
West Virginia
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $865
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $16.64 an hour
- Average renter wage: $14.40 an hour
Wisconsin
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $1,056
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $20.32 an hour
- Average renter wage: $18.47 an hour
Wyoming
- Fair market rent for two-bedroom apartment: $933
- Wage needed to comfortably afford it: $17.94 an hour
- Average renter wage: $17.04 an hour
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com:
