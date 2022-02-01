The Chubb Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.14 billion, or $4.95 per share. This compares with $2.42 billion, or $5.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 billion or $3.81 per share for the period.

The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.14 Bln. vs. $2.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.95 vs. $5.34 last year.

