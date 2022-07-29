The Capital One Venture X Has 3 Exciting New Perks

Capital One launched its most feature-packed travel rewards card last year, but it hasn't stopped making improvements. Earlier this month, the card issuer announced three new benefits on the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

This is one of my favorite credit cards, and I love these new perks. Here's a look at what cardholders now have available.

1. Access to over 100 more airport lounges

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card already had useful airport lounge access. Like many premium travel credit cards, it includes a complimentary Priority Pass membership that gets you into over 1,300 lounges after enrollment. It also provides access to Capital One Lounges.

Cardholders can now also get into over 100 Plaza Premium Lounges. These include select Virgin Atlantic clubhouses. Most of the new lounges are international, but there are also several at major airports in the United States. Check out the full list on Plaza Premium Lounge's page with Capital One eligible lounges.

There's no enrollment required. All you need to access these lounges is your eligible Capital One card, a same-day boarding pass, and your government-issued ID.

2. 10 miles per $1 on Turo bookings

Turo is the largest car-sharing marketplace. If you haven't used it before, it's like Airbnb, but with cars instead of homes. People with cars list them on Turo, and renters who need cars can search listings in their area. The app is easy to use, and prices start at $25 per day.

Through May 16, 2023, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card earns 10 miles per $1 on Turo bookings. This new rate applies automatically to eligible purchases.

3. Access to over 100 museums with The Cultivist

The Cultivist is a global arts club. Eligible Capital One cardholders can sign up and receive a complimentary six-month Enthusiast level membership, which would otherwise cost $40 per month. Enrollment is available on the Capital One and The Cultivist webpage.

Membership gets you and up to three guests free museum access with The Cultivist's partners. It also offers art events designed exclusively for Capital One cardholders and on-demand art access.

There are over 100 museums available with a membership, although it's worth mentioning that they're all in major cities. If you don't live near any, there are also digital events available.

It's always nice to see credit card companies add new benefits, and Capital One did a great job here. Cardholders get two useful new travel perks, and free museum access is a unique feature you don't see often. It also helps that this is already one of the best travel cards from a value perspective, so anything extra is just icing on the cake.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.