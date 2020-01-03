The Boeing 737 MAX Could Have a New Problem --- Not Enough Engines

The company that makes engines for both the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320 NEO is shifting the split in favor of Airbus. That will mean there are fewer engines for Boeing to install on the planes it produces.

The Boeing 737 MAX’s troubles have been well documented. The plane has been grounded world-wide since mid-March after two deadly crashes in a matter of months.

Boeing (ticker: BA) management could have a new problem on their hands, beyond just getting the plane back in service: fewer engines to hang on the airframes. CFM International—the joint venture between General Electric (ticker: GE) and Safran (SAF.France)—is going to build more engines for Airbus (AIR.France) than for Boeing (BA) in 2020.

The CFM Leap engine powers both the A320 NEO and 737 MAX. Customers can also order an A320 NEO with a geared turbofan engine produced by United Technologies (UTX) subsidiary Pratt & Whitney. The Leap is the only engine option for MAX customers.

CFM will produce 58% Leap-A variants in 2020 and 42% Leap-B versions, according to The Wall Street Journal. The “A,” as investors might expect, stands for Airbus, and the “B” is for Boeing. The production split was closer to 50/50 in prior months. General Electric and Safran weren’t immediately available to confirm production plans.

The move potentially limits Boeing’s ability to bring production back on line when the plane is allowed to fly again. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It also signals to investors that the MAX troubles will be with Boeing all year. If the MAX is allowed to fly again in the first quarter of 2020, as is Boeing’s hope, the company will still have a lot of work to do to ready for delivery the 400-plus jets it has already built and parked. That would mean Boeing won’t be ready for new engines for months after the plane goes back into service.

Alternatively, the CFM plan could mean that the engine builder believes the long-term market share for the MAX has been impaired by the 2019 problems. Neither potential reason for the production shift is great news for Boeing investors.

The Leap, however, will survive Boeing’s woes because the engine promises about 15% better fuel efficiency than prior engine generations. That is a huge benefit in aerospace terms. Winglets, the ubiquitous curves at the end of wings, cut fuel use by about 7%. Airlines retrofitted entire fleets to capture those savings. The Leap’s economics remain compelling for airlines, no matter which model of jet the engines power.

“Approximate half of the value of a jet is the engines,” Paul Weisbrich, managing director for investment banking at D.A. Davidson, tells Barron’s. Engines are a big decision for airlines and a critical decision for aircraft makers when thinking about new plane designs.

Boeing shares have fallen about 22% since March, when a crash involving an Ethiopian Airlines flight prompted regulators to ground the plane world-wide. That leaves the stock far behind the gains of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 over the same span. Aerospace suppliers, including Safran and GE, have continued to rise.

