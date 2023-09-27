The Best Credit Cards And Rewards Programs For Lyft Rides

Terms apply to American Express offers. See the card application for more details.

Although Lyft does not have a proprietary rewards program, you can still earn rewards on your Lyft rides in one of several ways: through Lyft’s partnership with the Delta Airlines and Hilton Hotels & Resorts rewards programs and by using your choice of rewards credit cards to pay for your Lyft rides.

With a little effort, you can maximize all of these rewards opportunities.

Lyft Travel Rewards Partnerships

Since 2016, Lyft has established partnerships with other travel partners. The first two partners were frequent flyer programs (JetBlue TrueBlue and Delta SkyMiles). Most recently, Lyft linked up with its first hotel loyalty program—Hilton Honors. Sadly, the JetBlue Airways partnership ended but you still have two great options. You’ll need to choose just one or the other. Here are the details of both partnerships so you can decide whether to link your Lyft account to Delta or Hilton.

Delta Air Lines

The Lyft-Delta partnership allows you to earn SkyMiles on every trip. To be eligible, you need an active Delta SkyMiles account as well as an active Lyft account. For those who are not already Lyft customers, you can earn two $10 credits ($20 in total) for your first two Lyft rides after linking your accounts. Then, simply link your Delta and Lyft accounts online at deltalyft.com.

After linking your Delta SkyMiles and Lyft accounts, you will earn at least 1 mile for every dollar on the base fare of all Lyft rides (base fare, similarly to airfares, excludes taxes, tolls, fees, and tips). You can earn one additional bonus mile for every dollar on the base fare of all Lyft rides that begin or end at any airport Lyft serves in the United States.

The terms and conditions for the bonus points do not mention whether Delta Air Lines has to also serve that airport. As stated, the awarding of bonus points is at the discretion of the partnership’s administrators.

Hilton Honors

Similar to the Delta partnership, after linking your accounts at hiltonhonorslyft.com, you’ll earn Hilton Honors points on every ride. If you register for Lyft for the first time through the Hilton partnership page, you’ll earn $5 off each of your first three rides.

After linking your accounts, you can earn up to 3 Hilton Honors points per dollar base fare (excluding taxes, tolls, fees, and tips) on every Lyft ride. Lyft Shared (formerly Lyft Line) rides earn 2 points per dollar base fare. Those who have linked accounts can earn points on up to $10,000 in annual spending on Lyft rides. For the super-loyal Lyft rider, that’s up to 30,000 points annually.

Members can redeem their Hilton Honors points for Lyft credits, too. Rates aren’t great, though. If you redeem 4,500 points, you’ll receive $10 in Lyft credit, or about 0.2 cents per point. Unless you never travel, you’re most likely better off saving your Hilton points for a hotel night.

The Best Credit Cards for Lyft Rides

Now that you are earning travel rewards from Delta and Hilton, let’s look at the best credit cards to use for Lyft rides. Depending on the credit card issuer, some will consider Lyft as a travel service. In that case, you may be able to redeem annual travel credits or earn bonus rewards for Lyft rides. To super-maximize your rewards earnings, remember that each of the travel partners (Delta and Hilton Hotels & Resorts) also have co-branded American Express credit cards.

No Annual Fee Credit Cards

As mentioned, Lyft’s travel partners have their own co-branded credit cards. And both Delta and Hilton have a no-annual-fee version of their cards: the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card (Terms apply. See rates & fees) and the Hilton Honors American Express Card (Terms apply. See rates & fees), respectively. As an added bonus, Hilton’s card has no foreign transaction fees.

But you can also consider paying for Lyft rides with no-annual-fee credit cards that have high earning rates or bonuses for rideshare or travel expenses. Numerous Chase Freedom®-branded cards will earn 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 2025. This includes the Chase Freedom Flex℠* and Chase Freedom Unlimited®.

Alternatively, the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card* allows you to choose two purchase categories per quarter that earn 5% cash back on up to the first $2,000 in spending. Ground transportation, including Lyft, is an eligible category. For a simpler strategy, you could also choose one of the best 2% cash-back credit cards to earn 2% on Lyft (and all other) expenses.

Annual Fee Credit Cards

When considering premium credit card options, we can also start with co-branded credit cards to double down on earnings. Delta has the following cards from American Express: the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card (Terms apply, see rates & fees), Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card (Terms apply, see rates & fees) and Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card (Terms apply, see rates & fees). Hilton has the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express* and Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card* cards also from American Express. Though the earning rates for Lyft rides on these cards are equal to what you earn on their no-annual-fee counterparts, these premium cards hold additional travel benefits which may be enticing.

Premium credit cards issued under the World and World Elite Mastercard license offer a special benefit for Lyft customers until Mar. 31, 2024. Customers who take three Lyft rides per month and pay for the rides with their World Elite Mastercard credit card will earn a $5 credit for a future Lyft ride. Note that the ride must be used in the 30 days after the credit is issued. Check your cards to see if “World” or “World Elite” is printed next to the Mastercard logo. Some eligible cards include the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card and Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®*.

Lastly, you can choose to use other premium credit cards that offer higher earning rates and/or annual travel credits. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® credit card earns 10 points per dollar on Lyft rides through March 2025 (and 3 points per dollar thereafter, since it’s considered a travel expense). It also comes with a complimentary Lyft Pink All Access membership for the first two years (a value of $199 a year) and 50% off a membership the third year.

Additionally, the card includes up to $300 in statement credits toward travel purchases made on your card—including taxis and rideshares.

An alternative intriguing credit card is the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card*. As with the Sapphire Reserve, cardholders earn 3 points per dollar for travel purchases after receiving the card’s full statement credit allowance. Moreover, the US Bank card offers a higher and more flexible travel credit ($325, valid on travel or dining), a lower annual fee ($400 versus $550) and the ability to earn 3 points per dollar for mobile wallet purchases.

Bottom Line

Lyft doesn’t offer its own rewards program but you can still earn valuable rewards with every ride. By linking your travel loyalty accounts to your Lyft account, you can earn your choice of Delta miles or Hilton points. Plus, you can double dip by paying with your preferred rewards credit card. In some ways, it’s nice to have one less specialized program to keep track of—especially since this combination is already so sweet.

