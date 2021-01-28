The Benefits of Variable Annuities

(New York)

Annuities have seen a pickup in interest over the last year. At first this was because of the big drop in markets last spring, but as the year progressed annuities picked up steam because of ultra-low interest rates, which effectively rob retirees of income. For those who want rock solid guaranteed steady income, fixed annuities work best. But for many, especially those can afford some risk to the exact of income they will receive, variable annuities can work very well. Most variable annuities have a couple critical features—they allow you some degree of investment selection, if not total control, and they often guarantee your principal (though not interest income). What this allows is higher payouts if the market does well, but still a guarantee you won’t lose your principal. For those who want the safety of an annuity, but still some income upside because of market growth, variable annuities can be a good choice.

FINSUM: Annuities have some strong demand behind them right now and only seem likely to do better as rates stay low and more Boomers enter retirement.

