The Average Target Shopper Spends This Much per Trip

Target is super popular and sells a wide variety of products, making it the perfect one-stop shop for many everyday needs. And it can be easy to fill up your cart and spend more than you planned. If you enjoy shopping at Target, you're not alone. Find out how much the average Target shopper spends per trip to see how your Target spending compares.

Meet Target's typical shopper

A lot of people shop at Target. You've probably noticed this when you cruise the aisles of your local store. According to data compiled by analytics firm Numerator for Insider, nearly 8 out of 10 U.S. shoppers are Target customers.

It turns out that Target's typical shopper is a white suburban mother between 35 and 44. And Numerator's analysis found this average shopper has some college education or a four-year degree, plus a household income of $80,000.

The average Target shopper spends $49 per trip

Numerator also found that the average Target customer spends $49 per trip and visits the store every other Saturday or so. That's about 21 trips per year, resulting in a yearly spend of over $1,000. The firm also found that the average shopper buys seven items during each trip.

Do you know how much you're spending at Target each year?

No matter where you do your regular shopping, it's a good idea to monitor your spending so you don't go over your budget or fall into expensive credit card debt.

But it can be easy for all of us to overspend with so many tempting items for sale. I live just about three miles from my closest Target. Having the superstore nearby is convenient, but frequent Target visits negatively impact my bank account.

If you want to get better at tracking your spending, budgeting apps are a great tool. You can see where your money is going, set spending limits, and take steps toward your financial goals. Another tip is to always walk into the store with a shopping list to avoid impulse buys.

Consider using Target's rewards program

If you're a regular shopper at Target, check out the brand's rewards program. The Target Circle Rewards program is free to join. You can earn cash back rewards and clip coupon offers to score discounts on eligible purchases. For loyal shoppers, it's a great tool to save money. Find out how to get more value from Target's rewards program before your next visit.

Check out these personal finance resources if you're looking for tips to improve your financial habits.

