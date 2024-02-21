News & Insights

The Average Retirement Savings in Every State

February 21, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by John Csiszar for GOBankingRates

For many Americans, retirement savings are coming up short. While financial advisors and commentators often recommend investors shoot for a nest egg of at least $1 million, there’s not a single state in which the average retirement balance is even close to that figure, according to data from Personal Capital. In fact, the highest average balance in any state — Connecticut- – barely tops $500,000. Here are some other highlights from the research done by Personal Capital:

  • The wealthiest state in terms of average retirement savings is Connecticut, at $545,754, with Alaska and Vermont following closely at $503,822 and $494,569, respectively.
  • North Dakota’s average retirement savings of $319,609 are the lowest in the country.
  • Average retirement savings, not surprisingly, rise with age. The average balance for those 45 to 52 is $179,200, rising to $256,244 for those 55 to 64 and $279,997 for those already retired. 
  • Among ethnic groups, white household groups have the highest median retirement savings, at $79,500, with Latinx households having the lowest at $23,000.
  • Men on average have more than double the retirement savings of women, at a median of $91,000 vs. $43,000.

While there are numerous factors dragging down the averages, perhaps the biggest is simply the low participation rate Americans have when it comes to retirement accounts. According to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, only 54% of Americans even had a retirement account in 2022. This means that nearly half of Americans didn’t have a retirement account at all. As the average Social Security payout for retired workers was just $1,909.01 as of January 2024, this leaves a lot of ground to make up.

Simple math shows that the power of compounding returns makes building a seven-figure account balance easier the younger you are. But it’s never too late to start. If you’re already in your 30s, 40s or even 50s, you’ll be playing catch-up for sure, but there are some steps you can take to leverage your savings rate. 

The first is to begin contributing as much as you can by making some changes to your budget and lifestyle. Prioritize your retirement plan by saving first and then living off your remaining funds, rather than trying to save what’s “left over” after all your spending. No matter how tight your budget is, you can always turn up a few extra dollars somewhere. Eating out less, trimming your streaming subscriptions, even walking to work or taking public transportation may save you enough to help fund a viable retirement plan. For an even bigger impact, consider downsizing your home, moving to a cheaper location in town or even living in another state. These types of steps could potentially save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars off your monthly budget.

Next, take advantage of the many advantages that retirement accounts offer. All tax-advantaged accounts, from traditional and Roth IRAs to 401(k) plans, offer tax-deferred growth while your money is in the account, and Roth IRAs also allow for qualified tax-free distributions. Money you take out of a traditional IRA or 401(k) is fully taxable, but you’ll get a tax break on the money you contribute. And 401(k) plans offer the closest thing there is to free money in the form of the employer match, in which your company will deposit a certain percentage of your own contributions directly into your account. All of these factors can help to ramp up your balance quickly.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Once you reach age 50, the IRS allows you to kick in even more to your retirement accounts. For example, if you have an IRA account, in addition to the maximum allowable contribution of $7,000 for tax year 2024, you can sock away another $1,000 if you’re 50 or over. For a 401(k) plan, the benefit is even greater. On top of 2024’s maximum contribution of $23,000, you’re allowed a catch-up contribution of $7,500, meaning you can put up to $30,500 per year in your 401(k).

Where you live can also play a big role in terms of how far you can stretch your retirement savings. While North Dakota may have the lowest average retirement savings of any state, at $319,609, it also has a very low cost of living compared with states like Connecticut or Hawaii. A nest egg even a few hundred thousand dollars less may be enough to live a comfortable retirement in these types of states, or even in lower-cost areas of more expensive states. 

Lastly, deferring your retirement date by even a few years can pay big dividends when it comes to the quality of your retirement lifestyle. With more years to earn, you’ll have both more time and more income to contribute to your investment accounts, which in turn will have more time to compound in value. Working longer can also potentially raise your ultimate Social Security benefit, as it’s based in part on your 35 highest-earning years. Waiting to file for benefits past the current full retirement age of 67 can also boost your payout by a significant 8% per month for each year, up until age 70.

With all of these factors in mind, here’s a look at the average retirement account balances on a state-by-state basis, as determined by Personal Capital.

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.

Alabama

  • Average retirement balance: $395,563

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

Alaska

  • Average retirement balance: $503,822

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Average retirement balance: $427,418
Bentonville, Arkansas / United States - March 20, 2009: Sunset over Beautiful Downtown Bentonville in Spring.

Arkansas

  • Average retirement balance: $364,395
San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

California

  • Average Retirement Balance: $452,135
Vail, Colorado, USA Downtown Drone Mountains Aerial.

Colorado

  • Average Retirement Balance: $449,719

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Average Retirement Balance: $545,754
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

Delaware

  • Average Retirement Balance: $454,679
aerial drone view of Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida with downtown Miami in the back.

Florida

  • Average Retirement Balance: $428,997
Houses and cars against the midtown.

Georgia

  • Average Retirement Balance: $435,254

rainbow scenic view over the popular surfing place Sunset Beach, North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, USA.

Hawaii

  • Average Retirement Balance: $366,776
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

  • Average Retirement Balance: $437,396
Downtown Chicago Skyscraper Cityscape along the Chicago River.

Illinois

  • Average Retirement Balance: $449,983
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

Indiana

  • Average Retirement Balance: $405,732

Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Iowa

  • Average Retirement Balance: $465,127
topeka kansas downtown at night.

Kansas

  • Average Retirement Balance: $452,703
The Intersection of Main and S Broadway in downtown Lexington KY, USA.

Kentucky

  • Average Retirement Balance: $441,757

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Louisiana

  • Average Retirement Balance: $386,908
Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Average Retirement Balance: $403,751
Annapolis, Maryland, USA downtown view over Main Street with the State House at dawn.

Maryland

  • Average Retirement Balance: $485,501
Waltham is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Average Retirement Balance: $478,947

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Michigan

  • Average Retirement Balance: $439,568
Downtown of St.

Minnesota

  • Average Retirement Balance: $470,549
Jackson, Mississippi, USA downtown cityscape at the capitol.

Mississippi

  • Average Retirement Balance: $347,884
Old Courthouse in downtown St.

Missouri

  • Average Retirement Balance: $410,656

Billings Montana downtown

Montana

  • Average Retirement Balance: $390,768
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Average Retirement Balance: $404,650
Reno, Nevada,USA - November 26, 2017 : Reno downtown panorama with snow capped mountain in the background.

Nevada

  • Average Retirement Balance: $379,728
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

New Hampshire

  • Average Retirement Balance: $512,781

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

New Jersey

  • Average Retirement Balance: $514,245
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Average Retirement Balance: $428,041
Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

New York

  • Average Retirement Balance: $382,027
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Average Retirement Balance: $464,104

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Average Retirement Balance: $319,609
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Average Retirement Balance: $427,462
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Average Retirement Balance: $361,366
Portland Oregon

Oregon

  • Average Retirement Balance: $452,558

The aerial view of the City Hall and Downtown District of Scranton at sunset.

Pennsylvania

  • Average Retirement Balance: $462,075
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Average Retirement Balance: $392,622
Historical downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

South Carolina

  • Average Retirement Balance: $449,486
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Average Retirement Balance: $449,628

Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

Tennessee

  • Average Retirement Balance: $376,476
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

Texas

  • Average Retirement Balance: $434,328
Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

Utah

  • Average Retirement Balance: $315,160
Montpelier, Vermont Skyline

Vermont

  • Average Retirement Balance: $494,569

Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.

Virginia

  • Average Retirement Balance: $492,965
Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Washington

  • Average Retirement Balance: $469,987
Georgetown, Washington, DC skyline on the Potomac River.

Washington D.C.,

  • Average Retirement Balance: $347,582
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

  • Average Retirement Balance: $370,532

Reflection of downtown Wausau, Wisconsin in the Wisconsin River in Late summer.

Wisconsin

  • Average Retirement Balance: $448,975
JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING - SEP 28: Downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming USA on September 28, 2015 It was named after David Edward

Wyoming

  • Average Retirement Balance: $381,133

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Retirement Savings in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

