The Average Amazon Prime Member Spends This Much per Year

In 2021, Amazon made $469 billion, more money than the next largest 14 U.S. retailers combined. To put this in perspective, Amazon made $1.285 billion a day, $53.5 million an hour, and $2.23 million a minute last year. There are currently 163.5 million Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and 200 million members worldwide. Here is how much they spend per month on the ecommerce site.

How much do Amazon Prime members spend?

The average rate of spending for a Prime member is $1,400 per year. Non-Prime members spend less than half of that, at just $600 per year. Based on a 2021 survey, here is a breakdown of the average amount Prime members spend per month on Amazon.

31% of U.S. Prime members on average spent $51 to $100 a month on Amazon

26% spend less than $50 a month

23% spend $101 to $200 a month

13% spend $201 to $500 a month

4% spend $500 to $1,000 a month

2% spent over $1,000 a month

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amazon's founding. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sales event where Prime members have access to thousands of discounts from the online retailer. This year, it'll be held on July 12 and 13. Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. In 2021, Amazon Prime Day sales reached $11.2 billion. As a comparison point, shoppers spent $8.9 billion online on Black Friday 2021.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year. The annual membership cost was recently raised from $119 to $139 in March 2022. Those paying on a monthly basis saw prices rise from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Prime Student accounts also jumped from $59 per year to $69 per year. In addition to free two-day shipping on eligible items, Prime members have access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and more.

