The 6 Best NFT Cryptos to Buy Now

I am talking here about the six best NFT cryptos to buy now while they are cheap. These cryptos facilitate the growth and popularity of non-fungible token (NFT) and meme phenomenon in various use cases such as art and gaming.

NFTs are known as representations of digital or physical goods. They can be used as stand-alone art, but are increasingly important as tokens bought as unique items in gaming software. They can also be used as a method of authentication for buyers of unique items, proving aspects such as ownership.

This, in fact, is what the “non-fungible” concept means — “a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided” as the Merriam-Webster dictionary explains.

Investing in these NFT cryptos are highly speculative, to say the least. At one point they were all the rage, but now they are all down significantly. Investors in these NFT cryptos should expect that there will be a great deal of variance, but mainly on the downside at least for now.

Let’s dive in and look at these cryptos.

SOL-USD Solana $35.06 ETH-USD Ethereum $1,138.37 CRO-USD Cronos $$0.1171 XTZ-USD Tezos $1.6575 FLOW-USD Flow $$1.58 WAXP-USD Worldwide Asset eXchange $0.102675

Best NFT Cryptos: Solana (SOL-USD)

Source: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Market Cap: $13.4 billion

Solana (SOL-USD) is the 9th largest cryptocurrency, based on information from Coinmarketcap.com. The crypto is the worst performing of all the cryptos in the top 10 largest market cap cryptos, down 78.2% YTD. However, in the last 30 days, it is up just slightly over zero, up 0.36%.

Solana is known for being a better practical alternative to Ethereum. It is a platform for NFT apps and related non-fungible token platforms. Solana could rebound when more speculative investments come back into vogue.

SOL crypto still claims to have faster and cheaper validation performance than Ethereum. Solana has had difficulties with platform shutdowns every month or two. That could also be a major cause of the drop in Ethereum.

In the past year, Solana has made huge inroads in the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. In fact, Solana-based NFTs are tradable on the single largest NFT trading exchange and marketplace, OpenSea, by volume.

But now that arena is having significant troubles. Many investors are selling their NFTs and cannot see their inherent value returning. This is hurting Solana’s valuation. Solana is finding new applications, like a smartphone app.

Solana could be one of the most undervalued cryptos and rebound quickly when markets start to ease.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Source: Filippo Ronca Cavalcanti / Shutterstock.com

Market Cap: $150.4 billion

Ethereum (ETH-USD) has the largest volume of NFTs that trade on the largest NFT market exchange, OpenSea. OpenSea, which is based on Ethereum as well, also hosts the largest number of Ethereum-based NFTs compared to other NFTs based on non-Ethereum NFTs.

Ethereum.org explains that its NFTs allow users to tokenize “things like art, collectibles, even real estate.” They can only have one official owner at a time and they’re secured by the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, no one can modify the record of ownership or copy/paste a new NFT into existence.

Since the Ethereum blockchain is the second-largest blockchain by market capitalization, this provides a huge degree of security to NFT owners.

Cronos (CRO-USD)

Source: Voar CC / Shutterstock.com

Market Cap: $3.1 billion

Cronos (CRO-USD) is the 22nd largest crypto and is fast becoming known for NFTs that are based on its blockchain software. For example, they are now so prevalent that Crypto.com lists the top NFTs based on Ethereum, Cronos as well as Solana, in that order.

However, that has not yet helped Cronos tokens survive the year-long cryptocurrency market rout. For example, CRO tokens are down 78.85% YTD, as of July 8, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Moreover, in the last 30 days, it is down almost 30% (-29.6%).

One of the unique and popular aspects of Cronos is that it is an “EVM compatible” blockchain. That means it is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). That allows coders to write smart contracts compatible with Ethereum by using strings and patches already coded without having to start from scratch.

Cronos was developed by Crypto.com, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Cronos launched its mainnet in November 2021 with the intention of supporting the creator economy with various DeFi and GameFi applications.

That means that Cronos is now seen as one of the hottest and best NFT cryptos out there.

Tezos (XTZ-USD)

Source: RuskaDesign via Shutterstock

Market Cap: $1.4 billion

Tezos (XTZ-USD) is the 37th largest blockchain by market cap and is well known for its sponsorship of many NFT projects. According to NFTnow.com, Tezos is a “greener” alternative to Ethereum for NFT programmers, as its blockchain is based on PoS (Proof of Stake) programming and so uses a lot less electricity to produce validated transactions.

Based on this PoS validation mechanism, NFTnow says that Tezos says that it uses two million times less energy than Ethereum-based NFTs. Although it costs more than Solana to complete a transaction, it is still lower than Ethereum.

These features make it one of the best NFT cryptos out there.

Flow (FLOW-USD)

Source: shutterstock.com/karnoff

Market Cap: $1.7 billion

Flow (FLOW-USD) is the 33rd-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to Coinmarketcap.com. It has made a name for itself as being useful in NFT minting and creation by its users. It is especially popular with gaming NFTs and other decentralized apps (Dapps) developers.

Unfortunately, that popularity has not prevented the FLOW crypto price from declining a great deal. For example, YTD FLOW crypto is down 82% and in the last 30 days alone it is off over 31%.

One might think that could provide a good upside for FLOW crypto. For example, FLOW is based on PoS validation technology, which makes it easier and cheaper to close transactions than Ethereum.

FLOW was started in 2019 and rose to fame from its partnership with the NBA for their NFTs. According to NFTnow.com, Flow facilitated the launch and is the host of NBA Top Shot. This meant FLOW was part of the original popularization of NFTs. However, since then, FLOW crypto has struggled to build on that original success.

Best NFT Cryptos: WAX (WAXP-USD)

Source: Aniwhite / Shutterstock

Market Cap: $217.178 million

WAX stands for Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAXP-USD) is a cryptocurrency designed for collectible NFTs and virtual digital assets. It is the 129th largest cryptocurrency based on market cap.

Its website, https://on.wax.io/wax-io/, explains that very clearly. According to NFTnow, WAX is popular for digitalized versions of legacy collectibles like trading cards, figurines, memorabilia, etc. Its website lists a host of brand names from Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and William Shatner.

WAX is also a PoS validation system which makes it easier and cheaper to use than Ethereum. However, the crypto has taken a huge hit this year. WAXP is down over 78% for the year-to-date, and off 22% in the last 30 days.

Depending on your point of view, this might make this opportunity for enterprising investors. Investors should consider the volatility to be careful with this and other minor cryptos.

On the date of publication, Mark Hake did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

