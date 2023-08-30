The 50-Day Moving Average Is More Important Than You Think

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The popular narrative out there is that moving averages are a tool for identifying trends in the stock market. I’d argue they’re far less an indicator of trend, and far more an indicator of volatility. And with the S&P 500 recently trading back above its 50-day moving average in what could be a false signal, it’s worth considering what a whipsaw here might mean for traders and active allocators entering September.

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

You’d be hard pressed to find any investor or trader who hasn’t heard of a moving average. They are one of the most straightforward and widely used technical indicators. They are calculated by finding the average of a specific set of data over a certain period. The most popular moving average — the Simple Moving Average — is calculated by adding all the data over a specific lookback period, and then simply dividing that total by the number of days.

How Moving Averages Are Waving a Red Flag Now

Investors use moving averages in various ways. Most use them as trend indicators, helping investors identify the general direction of a stock’s price movement. However, as I noted in my 2016 Dow Award-winning paper “Leverage for the Long Run,” moving averages are more a “tell” on stock market volatility.

Usually, independent of which moving average lookback period you’re using, stocks are less volatile above a moving average and more volatile below.

To be clear, volatility refers to price variability and violence of price over a certain period. High volatility indicates that the price of the asset can change significantly – and quickly – up or down. This of course means that whipsaw risk is higher when entering a risk-off, high-volatility regime. Low volatility suggests that the asset’s value does not move around significantly and is far steadier.

This brings us to the recent behavior of the S&P 500. The index crossed below its 50-day moving average briefly, only to shoot right back up. Everyone claims that this is a bullish signal, but I don’t necessarily agree.

While investors typically see this as a bullish signal, if you factor in the outperformance of utility stocks, it could be a false signal. Therefore, stocks could cross back below the moving average sooner than later.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that I think we are at an important juncture from a volatility perspective. If I’m right that we are close to a credit event due to the lagged effects of the fastest rate hike cycle in history, volatility in general should pick up. This would mean the S&P 500 goes back below its moving average. People would interpret this as a trend change, but it would be more appropriate to call it a new volatility risk-off regime.

While moving averages are a popular tool for identifyingstock market trends investors often overlook their role in understanding market volatility. As the S&P 500 continues to trade above its 50-day moving average, investors should remain cautious and consider whether this may be a false signal.

The next few days will be important to see how this plays out.

