The 13 Best Investment Apps for Beginners [2023]

So, you’re interested in investing in stocks or funds (or crypto or … you get the point). And you’ve also saved up a little money to put toward your future. That’s great! Then all that’s really left to get you started is an investment app—preferably one geared toward a beginner like yourself. But, um, what exactly does that look like? The best investment apps for beginners don’t fit a single mold, largely because beginners come in different shapes, sizes, and (most importantly) interests. Some want a set-it-and-forget-it account with automated investing so they can plow their money into a few index funds that match their goals. Others want access to as many types of investments as possible, as well as all the learning tools they’ll need to master each one of them. And still others are hands-on learners that just want quick-and-easy access to the stock market sandbox—they’ll figure out the rest from there. Today, we’re going to evaluate the best investment apps for beginners with all of these various needs in mind. Because while there is no one-size-fits-all-solution, the best investing apps are better than the rest at catering to certain sets of needs. Below, we’ve looked at a host of investing apps for beginners through various lenses. Among our considerations: breadth of offered investments (stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, etc.), ease of use, robo-investing and other automated investing features, educational resources, intangible features (say, social aspects), and, of course, cost. One last note: The key word here is “invest.” Many apps can serve multiple groups—in fact, some of the apps below serve both active traders and buy-and-hold investors. For active traders, we’ve evaluated these and other programs as stock trading apps. But if you just want to grow your money over time, with maybe only the occasional trade, keep reading as we evaluate the best investment apps for beginners. Best Investment Apps for Beginners—Our Top Picks The Top Beginner Investment Apps A quick note about these apps. In any of our review articles, we only list products that meet certain quality thresholds—so if a product is listed, regardless of how it ranks, we still believe it’s worth using. However, this group of products stands out in how close they are in quality to one another. In some product reviews, there can be a stark difference between the best-ranked product and the worst. But in reviewing the best investment apps for beginners, we feel that each product has a significant,

